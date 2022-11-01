Read full article on original website
Action News Jax
Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Monday’s drawing revealed
The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Monday’s drawing for an estimated $625 million have been revealed. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and the red Powerball was 16, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 4. The jackpot, which has a cash...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $1.2 billion drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won $202 million in the August 3 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers:. 02-11-22-35-60, Powerball: 23, Power Play:...
How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $1 Billion Jackpot?
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $1 billion.
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed
If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
Did Anyone Win Powerball's $825M Jackpot? Results Revealed
The Powerball numbers in the October 30 drawing were 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the Powerball was 23.
No Powerball winner, next chance Wednesday with $680M
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Powerball lottery jackpot is still growing. The big prize now stands at $680 million dollars after no one hit the jackpot Monday night.In case you've won a smaller prize, here are the winning numbers:1823354554Powerball was 16.The next drawing is Wednesday night.
Minnesota Lottery: Powerball Soars to Its 2nd Highest Jackpot Ever
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to its second highest total ever, and the fifth highest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to at least $800 million for Saturday tonight's drawing. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $64 million dollars.
Powerball lottery jackpot climbs to near-record $1.2 billion
The Powerball lottery jackpot reached an estimated $1.2 billion on Tuesday, the fourth-largest total in lottery history and less than $4 million off the world record of $1.586 billion.
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Friday’s $30M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (10/21/22)
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s lottery drawing has jumped to an estimated $30 million with a cash option valued at $14.9 million. The winning numbers were: 34, 36, 43, 45 and 68. The Mega Ball drawn was 22 with a Megaplier of 2X. The drawing was held at...
Powerball jackpot soars to $800M for Saturday night
Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $800 million, the second largest in the game's history, the cash value, is an estimated $383.7 million.
Minnesota Lottery: Powerball $1 Billion for Tonight’s Drawing
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to its second highest total ever, and its just the second time in the game's 30 year history that the jackpot has reached a billion dollars. No one matched all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to at least $1,000,000,000 for tonight's drawing. Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $87 million dollars.
Powerball Fever Sets In As Jackpot Rolls To $800 Million For Saturday Drawing
There is no lucky ticket holder in Wednesday’s huge Powerball drawing, and the jackpot has grown to an estimated $800 million, game officials said. The jackpot was around $700 million going into Wednesday night’s drawing, but no one matched all five numbers of 19-36-37-46-56, as well
