fox5atlanta.com

Man dies from injuries in SW Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police said a man was shot dead on Saturday afternoon in southwest Atlanta. Police haven't explained what led to the deadly shooting or if investigators have identified a suspect. Police went to Katherwood Drive at around 5:22 p.m. on Saturday to investigate. Officers found a man with gunshot...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police cancel search for Atlanta man with dementia

ATLANTA - Police canceled a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for an Atlanta man.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 men shot after argument in Sweet Auburn, police say

ATLANTA - Police responded to the scene of a double shooting on Sunday morning in the area of the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Police said shots were fired after people in a car got into an argument with two pedestrians on Gartrell Street. Police said two men were shot and are...
AUBURN, GA
11Alive

Man shot in southwest Atlanta over dispute, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed on Friday night following a dispute Atlanta police claim. Police were dispatched to 3540 North Camp Creek Pkwy regarding a person shot. The department said when officers arrived they found man who'd been shot once. They were able to get the man to Grady hospital, but he died, the department reported.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

No arrests after man shot dead at SW Atlanta apartments

ATLANTA - A man is dead after a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, according to police. Atlanta police said someone shot the man on Friday night at the Royal Oaks apartment complex on North Camp Creek Parkway. Police haven't arrested a suspect, but said they were familiar with...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot during attempted carjacking, police say

ATLANTA - Police are looking into an attempted carjacking in northwest Atlanta that sent a woman to the hospital. Police said two suspects approached a woman in her car when a woman was at a stop sign on Lookout Avenue. They allegedly brandished a gun. Police said a suspected pulled...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for MARTA homicide arrested after standoff, police say

ATLANTA - Police said officers arrested a man and safely removed a woman from a home after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement on Saturday night. Police responded at around 6:45 p.m. to a report of gunshots at a home on Howell Street in southeast Atlanta and said a man had barricaded himself inside with a woman.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police search for suspect who shot man during home invasion

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a shooter after police said a man was shot Friday during a home invasion in Carroll County. Police said it happened on Hutcheson Ferry Road in Chattahoochee Hills. The man was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Police said they're...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gang member sentenced for shooting at rivals, texting that he always shoots first

COBB COUNTY, Ga — A gang member has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for shooting at a rival gang, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announced. Four men were changing a flat tire on their vehicle in the Country Cove subdivision in Powder Springs when Taviair Dye shot them and their vehicle. The people in the car returned fire and fled the area.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia family says a needle was found in daughter's Halloween candy

CANTON, Ga. - A metro Atlanta police department is warning parents about a scary and potentially dangerous surprise that was found in Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department say families in the Great Sky neighborhood found sewing needles jabbed into candy bars picked up on Halloween. Leslie Thames says her...
CANTON, GA

