Jackson schools locked down after federal inmate escapes
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Schools in Jackson County were locked down Monday after an inmate escaped the federal prison there. “Deputies are currently trying to locate FCI escaped inmate Chesney Jones. Jones is described as being about 6’1″ and 200 pounds,” Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies wrote on their Facebook page. “She was last seen wearing […]
Georgia sheriff Victor Hill convicted of strapping jail detainees into restraint chairs
Clayton County, Ga. Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty in federal court Wednesday on six charges that he violated the civil rights of jail detainees by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment. The verdict was handed down late in the afternoon after the jury, which had been deadlocked for...
Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt
An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution.Attorneys for 57-year-old Alan Eugene Miller wrote about his experience during Alabama's Sept. 22 execution attempt in a court filing made last week. Miller’s attorneys are trying to block the state from attempting a second lethal injection.Two men in scrubs used needles to repeatedly probe Miller's arms, legs, feet and...
After pleading guilty to felony, Lynn Haven man is back at work, teaching school
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who pleaded guilty in connection to a federal corruption case and is expected to testify at a high-profile federal trial has gone back to work in town — teaching middle school students. Bay District officials confirmed Monday that Antonius Barnes is teaching at Jinks Middle School. Barnes is […]
California prison guard apologizes for assault on inmate, then gets lengthy sentence
A California prison guard who attacked a 65-year-old inmate who later died — and then tried to get his colleagues to cover up his actions — apologized in court Monday, and then was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison. Arturo Pacheco, 40, is one of...
Two inmates killed at California state prisons within 24 hours, officials say
The first death was reported Tuesday at California State Prison, Sacramento in Folsom, and the second Wednesday morning at Salinas Valley State Prison.
Judge: Prison Officials Must Release Names Of Inmates Who Die In Custody
A Hawaii Circuit Court judge on Tuesday ruled the state Department of Public Safety must release the names of prison and jail inmates who die in state custody, an order that moves the department a step closer to the longstanding policies of other states. Other correctional systems around the nation routinely announce inmate fatalities.
Three Kentucky Correctional Officers Face More Civil Rights Charges, Assaulting Inmates
A federal grand jury in London, Kentucky, filed a superseding indictment against three federal correctional officers — two officers and a lieutenant — for their respective roles in assaults against three federal inmates and subsequent cover-ups. Officers Samuel Patrick, 41, Clinton Pauley, 40, and Lieutenant
Federal Prison Nurse In Florida Charged With Smuggling Drug-Laced Papers To Inmates
A federal prison nurse in Florida has been charged with smuggling drugs into prison on drug-laced papers and passing them onto inmates. Ruben Montanez-Mirabal, 32, made his first appearance in federal court on Friday to face charges that he accepted bribes in exchange for smuggling
Outcry prompts Parole Board to pull plug on releasing convicted killer
A Mississippi man serving life for murder will not be paroled, the Parole Board decided Wednesday, reversing a previous decision to free him after more than 30 years in prison. Frederick Bell was convicted of capital murder for the May 1991 shooting of death 21-year-old Robert “Bert” Bell (no relation)...
Judge says Alabama prisoners can’t join DOJ lawsuit over food, medical concerns
A federal judge has told a group of Alabama prisoners they can’t join in on the Department of Justice lawsuit against the Alabama Department of Corrections for their claims about food and medical needs. Earlier this month, 37 inmates at ADOC facilities filed a motion to join in the...
Visitor nearly denied entry to Florida prison over her prosthetic leg
A woman was nearly turned away from visiting her loved one in a Florida prison due to her disability. She's now calling for change and pushing the Department of Corrections (FDC) for accountability.
Judge rules Louisiana prison violated rights of inmates
On Tuesday, United States District Court Judge Elizabeth Foote entered a ruling that the condition in the South Compound at David Wade Correctional Center violated the rights of incarcerated men. "This victory on behalf of hundreds of men at David Wade is the result of six years of work by...
Judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit against Jeffco, jail contractor for alleged constitutional violation
A federal judge has refused to dismiss a man's lawsuit against Jefferson County and its medical contractor, Wellpath, for allegedly ignoring a life-threatening dental condition during his nearly six-month stay in the jail. As part of the Eighth Amendment's prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment, jail and prison staff cannot...
