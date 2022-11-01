Read full article on original website
Community mourning the loss of a local leader
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals are mourning the loss of a Bay County community leader. Albert “A.J.” Bacon Sr. passed away Saturday after battling cancer. He was 60 years old. A.J. was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school. After serving 20 years, he settled […]
Espcaped Inmate in Jackson County caught
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Chesney Jones, an escaped inmate from Jackson County Correctional Facility, has been caught. Jackson’s escape Monday lead schools in Marianna to go under lockdown with extra security coming in. Jackson was serving time for a number of drug possession and distribution charges. Around 9:15 p.m....
Bay County Commissioners aim to make area more water accessible when wildfires strike
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners are finding ways to protect residents from future wildfires. They voted to apply for a Post Fire Mitigation Grant from FEMA at Tuesday’s commission meeting. It’s aimed at providing funding for fire safety. The idea for the grant was sparked...
Nine Bay County schools in top 20% of state schools
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nine Bay County schools are ranked in the top 20% of schools statewide for test scores. Many of those have consistently been rated high among Florida schools. Bay District Schools and Charter school administrators said it boils down to parental involvement. “Schools function better and perform better when parents are […]
Nine Bay County schools designated ‘Schools of Excellence’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools announced on Monday that nine schools in the community had been named Schools of Excellence for the 2021-2022 school year by the Florida Department of Education. The Schools of Excellence program was established in 2017 by the Florida Legislature. The Schools of Excellence...
Bay County senior wins FFA National Champion award
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Senior has been crowned the Future Farmers of America National Champion for Specialty Crop Production. Amber Leabo is a student at Deane Bozeman School, but she is also a national champ. She received her title at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Friday in front of more than 68,000 people.
Officials looking for buyer to repurpose empty Bay Co. Juvenile Justice Courthouse
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been empty for years. Now, Bay County officials are trying to do something with the former Bay County Juvenile Courthouse. The building has been vacant since it was damaged four years ago in Hurricane Michael. However, Bay County Communications Director Valerie Sale told NewsChannel 7 there were plans in the works to move the juvenile courthouse well before the storm.
Powerball reaches $1.2 billion, Bay County residents say how they’d spend the money
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Someone could become an instant billionaire on Wednesday night. The Powerball prize stands at an estimated $1.2 billion. People across the Panhandle are snapping-up tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball lottery drawing and making plans for how they’d spend the money. They have about one in 300 million chance to take home […]
Supporters say one-cent tax is the ‘best solution’ for Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County business owners and locals are sharing their thoughts on the controversial sales tax referendum. Some believe it is the only way to improve infrastructure in the county. They said it is the only solution to funding transportation projects. Walton County commissioners are asking residents to approve a one-cent […]
Local legal community mourning loss of retired Circuit Judge
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Family, friends, and the local legal community are mourning the loss of one of its colleagues. Judge Russell Cole Jr. passed away at the age of 79. Cole was raised in Orlando and served in the army in Vietnam in the mid-60s. After returning home he earned a Bachelor’s Degree from […]
Fourteen lights are not working on Hathaway Bridge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been years since all of the street lights on the Hathaway Bridge have worked properly. The Hathaway Bridge is a state roadway but the state has a maintenance agreement with Panama City. “There’s 54 lights on the Hathaway Bridge,” Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes said. “Every light bulb was […]
Griff Griffitts says goodbye to the Bay County Commission
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After serving over six years on the Bay County Commission, Griff Griffitts attended his last meeting Tuesday. In August, Griffitts was elected to represent District 6 in the state legislature. He said when he was first elected, he never could have imagined dealing with a Category 5 hurricane, a pandemic, […]
Walton Correctional Institution still looking for new hires after pay increase
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many employers nationwide are still struggling to find workers, including the Walton Correctional Facility. Staff shortages are still an issue in correctional facilities across the country. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports there is a shortage of correctional staff nationwide. The bureau predicts the number of correctional officers will decrease 42% by 2031, despite the constant demand for staff in that field.
City purchases property due to flooding issues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan is buying up some property that is prone to flooding during heavy rainfall. In order to deal with this huge problem, storm drainage pipes that tend to be outdated and small have to be fixed or properties have to be pulled out of the situation by trying to retain water.
Florida Ironman expected to bring in millions of dollars for the economy
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s the ultimate endurance test covering 140 miles in water, on the bike and on foot. Competitors from all over the world are in Panama City Beach this weekend for “Ironman Florida.”. It’s expected to bring millions of dollars into the local...
Irrigation saves satsuma crop amidst drought
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Satsuma oranges are a special crop, specific to the gulf coast region. The Glass family has a five-acre satsuma grove, growing the crop for over 100 years. “We usually harvest into the 1st of December and have fruit available till around Christmastime. We started...
PCPD asking for community help identifying a hit-and-run suspect
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are still searching for a suspect a week after a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway 231. On Tuesday police released a photo of the man they are looking for. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday night Panama City Police said 47-year-old Matthew Butler was pulling a […]
Northwest Florida Restaurateur Opens New Market Concept
Alan Laird, owner of four AJ’s restaurants along Florida’s Gulf Coast, is expanding his reputation from seafood to specialty meats. The restaurateur is opening a new business concept, AJ’s Rocking L – Specialty Meats and Gourmet Market, in Destin, Fla. The privately owned specialty meat and...
James Edward Grimsley of Malone Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s for Revoked License, Fugitive Status on October 31, 2022
On October 31, 2022, around 7:30 a.m. a deputy was patrolling the Malone school zone and observed James Edward Grimsley driving without wearing his seatbelt. A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with Grimsley. Through the course of the traffic stop, it was learned that Grimsley’s driver’s license...
Fall Festival Held by the Council on Aging
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Council on Aging stopped by the Newschannel 7 studio to discuss an important festival for a good cause. Lydia Vickery, the Volunteer Coordinator for the Council on Aging and Anderson Edwards, a board member for the council, told us all about an event that could help raise money to feed their senior adults along with the community as a whole.
