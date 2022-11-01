ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

JACQUES TALK: Booger McFarland

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Anthony “Booger” McFarland drops by to preview the big game between No. 10 LSU and No. 6 Alabama in Tiger Stadium. McFarland was a star defensive lineman at LSU from 1995-98 before becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick and enjoying a tremendous professional career.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

JACQUES TALK: Andrew Whitworth

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU great Andrew Whitworth will be an honorary captain for the No. 10 Tigers home game against No. 6 Alabama in Tiger Stadium. Whitworth was at LSU from 2001-2005, winning a national championship in 2003. He went on to a 16-year career in the NFL, finishing his professional career with a Super Bowl victory for the Los Angeles Rams.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Four Ascension Parish companies ranked on LSU 100 list

LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 and LSU Roaring 10, which included four companies based in Ascension Parish, during a private event held Oct. 21. According to a news release, the LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Suspect arrested for first-degree rape on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Police along with the U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Coda Stovall on Tuesday, Nov. 2 in connection to a first-degree rape that occurred on LSU’s campus on Oct. 9. Officials with LSU stated that Stovall held the victim at gunpoint in Herget Hall...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

No. 15 LSU prepares to host No. 6 Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly and his No. 15 Tigers are getting ready for a big matchup in Tiger Stadium against Nick Saban and his No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide. A year ago, LSU was nearly a 30-point underdog in Tuscaloosa but held Heisman Trophy-winning...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU vs. Alabama game sells out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tickets are sold out for the LSU versus Alabama game on Saturday, Nov. 5. The No. 15 Tigers will kick off against the No. 6 Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN. LSU had a week off after taking on Ole...
BATON ROUGE, LA
95.3 The Bear

Saban Speaks on Playing a Night Game at LSU

The Alabama football team hits the road for the fourth time this season, as the Crimson Tide faces off against the LSU Tigers on Saturday. Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke with the media on Monday and was asked about playing a night game at LSU. “They got a great...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAFB

JACQUES TALK: Tim Brando

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the most recognizable voices in college sports, Tim Brando joined FOX Sports in 2014 as a play-by-play announcer for the network’s college football and college basketball coverage. He remains on the call for college football on FOX and FS1 alongside analyst Spencer Tillman. When the calendar turns from fall to winter, Brando takes his microphone to the college basketball court for FOX Sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Six students suspended after fight at Istrouma High School

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A “physical altercation” took place at Istrouma High School around lunchtime on Tuesday, November 1. Six students were involved in a fight that happened sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. “SRO on duty immediately call for backup and broke up the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBR Schools & NYC Schools receive prestigious $3.5 million grant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Superintendent Sito Narcisse is elated to announce that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has awarded the East Baton Rouge Parish School System a $3.5 million “Research and Development Partnerships for Math Equity” grant for economically disadvantaged and minority students. The selection follows a rigorous six-month process among 17 qualifying school districts nationwide. New York City Schools was the only other district in the nation to be chosen and funded for the revolutionary program.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest

By Claire Sullivan, Brittany Dunn, Shelly Kleinpeter and Annalise Vidrine Josephine and Denver Smith took different approaches to protests at Southern University in the fall of 1972. Josephine skipped class for meetings, while her older brother stayed away and warned her to be careful. The pair had grown up with 10 other siblings in a […] The post 50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says

Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy