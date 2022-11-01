ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in three crashes of cars into buildings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people are being treated for injuries following three separate accidents involving cars hitting buildings in Columbus Wednesday night. The first crash was reported at approximately 6:26 p.m. when a car crashed into Galla Park Steak on the corner of North High Street and East First Avenue. Two people were taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dash cam video released of west Columbus officer-involved crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials released dash cam video involving the west Columbus crash between a Dublin police officer and a wrong-way driver last week. Officer Larry Gatton was injured while returning to Dublin from dropping off a person at the Franklin County Jail on Oct. 28. The video...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Driver dead in semi-truck crash in Blacklick

BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) — A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash in Blacklick late Tuesday morning. At approximately 11:56 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the area of the 7700 block of East Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said a 2017 Peterbilt truck was driving west on East Broad […]
BLACKLICK, OH
10TV

COTA announces no fares on Election Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority announced there will be no fares on Election Day to help voters get to their polling locations. There will be no fares for the entire service day on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on all COTA fixed-route buses, COTA Mainstream and Mainstream On-Demand and COTA//Plus.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in Northland drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were lured into a trap and one was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Northland area of Columbus. The three victims were dealing with a flat tire at a gas station when an unidentified man offered to help them. He instructed the victims to follow him to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man in critical condition after shootout with Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in critical condition Thursday after an early morning shootout with police in Merion Village. Columbus police responded about 5:30 a.m. to reports of a man firing shots in the Tee Jaye’s parking lot at the corner of Parsons and Frebis avenues. Upon arrival, police say the man began […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID woman’s body found in vacant North Linden home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a vacant home in North Linden earlier this week. Columbus police said the body of Jessica Sue Sykes, 36, was found with a gunshot wound in a home on the 2500 block of Howey Road Monday at approximately 12:24 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 injured after car crashes into Short North restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A car crashed into a restaurant in the Short North on Wednesday. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Galla Park Steak on North High Street Near East 1st Avenue. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and described their condition as stable. Traffic...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows

The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but if the city of Columbus and […] The post Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
