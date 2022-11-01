ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenton, MO

mymoinfo.com

Gun and ammo store burglary in Fenton

(Fenton) Law enforcement is looking for two suspects involved in a burglary of the Modern Weapons Systems store on Biltmore Drive in Fenton. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the burglary took place early Sunday morning. Bissell says responding deputies just missed the suspects as they fled...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

St. Louis sheriff deputy robbed, carjacked at gunpoint during security job

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis sheriff deputy was robbed and carjacked of his personal vehicle and items after midnight Tuesday. The St. Louis Sheriff’s Office reports its deputy was working security for a Blues game Monday night at the Enterprise Center when two young, armed Black men robbed the deputy after his shift sometime before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Two admit to trying to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men pleaded guilty to trying to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOX News Radio

Fentanyl deaths on the rise in Jefferson County

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has become more and more prevalent in communities around the country. Now, it’s popping up in Jefferson County, a place that doesn’t have as much of a history of overdose deaths, according to officials.
KMOV

March for Justice on Sunday to honor victims of South City school shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A March for Justice will be held Sunday in honor of the victims of last week’s south St. Louis school shooting. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexzandria Bell, 15, were shot and killed by a gunman at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Oct. 24. Seven other victims were hospitalized with injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to abrasions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Two charged in Granite City robbery

License plate reader cameras are credited with helping police identify and eventually charge two suspects from St. Louis in connection with a shooting and robbery in Granite City in September. The woman was shot as the two men demanded her property near Grand Avenue and State Street. The Madison County...
GRANITE CITY, IL
5 On Your Side

Police: Teens who stole woman's Kia get shot at gas station

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers ended up in the hospital Monday night after police said they stole a woman's car and were shot while inside the car at a gas station. St. Louis police said a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both hospitalized after a shooting in the parking lot of a BP gas station on West Florissant Avenue near Park Lane.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
krcgtv.com

Hermann man charged for firing gun during argument

A Hermann man has been charged, accused of pulling out a gun and firing shots during a fight. Someone called Gasconade County deputies Monday at 7:25 pm to the 1300 block of Hartshorn Drive, near Hermann, for a report of shots fired. The victim told deputies that Michael Simpson came...
HERMANN, MO
KMOV

St. Louis man sentenced to four years for gun charge linked to 2021 shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis felon was sentenced to four years in prison for being caught with guns after a shooting in 2021. According to U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig, Jerry Johnson, 57, pleaded guilty on July 25 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Johnson admitted that St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found two pistols and one rifle at his home on May 24, 2021, while investigating a gun crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

