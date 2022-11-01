Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Gun and ammo store burglary in Fenton
(Fenton) Law enforcement is looking for two suspects involved in a burglary of the Modern Weapons Systems store on Biltmore Drive in Fenton. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the burglary took place early Sunday morning. Bissell says responding deputies just missed the suspects as they fled...
KMOV
St. Louis sheriff deputy robbed, carjacked at gunpoint during security job
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis sheriff deputy was robbed and carjacked of his personal vehicle and items after midnight Tuesday. The St. Louis Sheriff’s Office reports its deputy was working security for a Blues game Monday night at the Enterprise Center when two young, armed Black men robbed the deputy after his shift sometime before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
KMOV
St. Louis Co. man sentenced to 22 years for robbing multiple stores in 2018
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis County has been sentenced to serve 22 years in prison for robbing four stores in 2018 and attempting to rob a fifth. On July 25, 35-year-old Demetrius Smith pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.
Save-A-Lot in north St. Louis burglarized again
Police say thieves broke into a Save-A-Lot grocery store around 3:00 a.m. Thursday.
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: St. Louis City making money off stolen cars
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is profiting off stolen cars, leaving Kia and Hyundai owners furious and devastated. Thieves snatched a local woman’s Kia, but she claims the City of St. Louis profited off her pain. The city is reportedly selling stolen cars and making big bucks.
mymoinfo.com
Deputies looking into case of stolen tools and motorcycle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A number of tools was stolen from a residence in the 700 block of Lakeview Ridge Drive in the Fenton area. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident occurred sometime during the overnight hours on October 22nd. My MO Info · KJ102822E.WAV. In...
KMOV
Two admit to trying to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men pleaded guilty to trying to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Security concerns grow over uptick in burglaries in St. Louis
St. Louis City police say they believe the same group of young people is burglarizing businesses across the area, leaving thousands of dollars in damage.
Fentanyl deaths on the rise in Jefferson County
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has become more and more prevalent in communities around the country. Now, it’s popping up in Jefferson County, a place that doesn’t have as much of a history of overdose deaths, according to officials.
KSDK
Teenagers shot after stealing woman's Kia
Several teens were shot this week at a St. Louis gas station. This followed an apparent carjacking the teens were allegedly involved in.
KMOV
March for Justice on Sunday to honor victims of South City school shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A March for Justice will be held Sunday in honor of the victims of last week’s south St. Louis school shooting. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexzandria Bell, 15, were shot and killed by a gunman at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Oct. 24. Seven other victims were hospitalized with injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to abrasions.
advantagenews.com
Two charged in Granite City robbery
License plate reader cameras are credited with helping police identify and eventually charge two suspects from St. Louis in connection with a shooting and robbery in Granite City in September. The woman was shot as the two men demanded her property near Grand Avenue and State Street. The Madison County...
KMOV
Car thief shot by son of woman he stole from, Richmond Heights police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to Sunset Hills Police, a driver’s black BMW 740 was stolen Monday around 5:00 a.m. in the 12400 block of Cinema Lane when it was left running while the owner, an Amazon driver, took a package to a porch. Amazon drivers make deliveries...
Man arrested for shooting after hours-long standoff with police
After an eight-hour standoff, police arrested a man accused of shooting his neighbor Wednesday in south St. Louis.
Fight inside East St. Louis nighclub leads to deadly shooting outside
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two people were killed, including a 17-year-old, after a fight inside a nightclub led to a shooting early Tuesday morning. East St. Louis police were called to the area of 10th Street and St. Louis Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, Police Chief Kendall Perry said officers found three people shot.
Police: Teens who stole woman's Kia get shot at gas station
ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers ended up in the hospital Monday night after police said they stole a woman's car and were shot while inside the car at a gas station. St. Louis police said a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both hospitalized after a shooting in the parking lot of a BP gas station on West Florissant Avenue near Park Lane.
Granite City School District investigates threat via Snapchat
Police and school officials are investigating a threat Wednesday morning in the Granite City School District tied to a Snapchat message.
Shooting leads to standoff in south St. Louis
Police are involved in an hours-long standoff with a man accused of shooting a woman Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.
krcgtv.com
Hermann man charged for firing gun during argument
A Hermann man has been charged, accused of pulling out a gun and firing shots during a fight. Someone called Gasconade County deputies Monday at 7:25 pm to the 1300 block of Hartshorn Drive, near Hermann, for a report of shots fired. The victim told deputies that Michael Simpson came...
KMOV
St. Louis man sentenced to four years for gun charge linked to 2021 shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis felon was sentenced to four years in prison for being caught with guns after a shooting in 2021. According to U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig, Jerry Johnson, 57, pleaded guilty on July 25 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Johnson admitted that St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found two pistols and one rifle at his home on May 24, 2021, while investigating a gun crime.
