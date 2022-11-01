Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Franklin County Times
Golden Eagles swoop in, steal victory from RHS in game’s final seconds
The Russellville Golden Tigers looked to have things going their way Friday night in the football regular season finale versus Athens. Senior night at RHS included a 28-7 halftime lead for the home team. Then, a field goal by the Golden Tigers grew the advantage to 24 points with 9:29 remaining in the third quarter.
themadisonrecord.com
16th Annual YMCA Veterans Prayer Breakfast kicks off Veterans Week
HUNTSVILLE – Patriotic music will lift our spirits as we lift up our military in gratitude and prayer at the 16th Annual YMCA Veterans Prayer Breakfast, set for Nov. 4 at the Craig and Steven Hogan Family YMCA in Madison. LTG Richard A. Rasch, Jr., Director of Hypersonics, Directed...
themadisonrecord.com
Arts Huntsville and The Orion Amphitheater announce Christkindlmarket Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE – Arts Huntsville and The Orion Amphitheater plan to get festive this December at Christkindlmarket Huntsville, a free community event. Combining German and European tradition with local flair, the new Christkindlmarket Huntsville will feature a unique holiday shopping experience with over 60 juried artists featured alongside a blend of holiday food, drink and music at The Orion Amphitheater on Dec. 9, 10 and 11.
Christmas Light Show returns to Toyota Field!
Event organizers say that this is the biggest and best year yet.
WAAY-TV
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets Huntsville grand opening
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse is ready to open in Huntsville. The community is invited to a 10 a.m. Thursday ribbon cutting at the restaurant located at 455 The Bridge Street, Suite 120, in Bridge Street Town Centre. The official grand opening follows at 11 a.m. According to a news release: "PBR...
WAAY-TV
Events across North Alabama for Halloween
Here are some events that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. First responders will give away candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween evening in downtown Athens for Trunk or Treat on The Square. The event will be from 5-7 p.m. on Marion Street with Athens Police, Athens Fire and Rescue, Limestone Sheriff's Dept. and Air Evac.
Holiday Parades and Tree Lightings in Huntsville and North Alabama
Looking for sparkly lights and festive holiday parades? You’ve come to the right place! Watch the kids’ eyes get all aglow at these Christmas tree lightings and holiday parades in Huntsville and North Alabama. For more holiday fun including all the places to hear holiday music, catch Santa,...
Meet the Valley's Top Teacher, Mrs. Katherine Graves
KILLEN, Ala. — A teacher's goal is to often get students ready for the next level of education. One Killen teacher's passion is to also get them ready for the real world; the adult world!. Meet this week's Valley's Top Teacher, Family & Consumer Sciences Teacher, Mrs. Katherine Graves.
rocketcitynow.com
Huntsville's Galaxy of Lights returns!
This year, guests can enjoy more walking nights, immersive displays, and innovative designs. Ticket prices range from $13 to $25 for adults and $7 to $15 for kids.
WAAY-TV
Athens, Florence, Huntsville announce leaf pickup schedules
Residents will soon be able to start clearing those leaf piles from their yards. The city of Athens plans to begin its annual leaf pickup route Nov. 7, but there is no set schedule this year. The city said its Sanitation Department plans to start on one side of the city and work to the other side as staffing allows.
Hartselle Enquirer
Annual Veterans Day parade returns Saturday
The 12th annual Veterans Day parade is scheduled for Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. with a patriotic program honoring all military veterans beginning at 10 a.m. in front of the historic depot. Veterans Day will be recognized nationally on Nov. 11. Parade organizer Lee Y. Greene said he is glad...
themadisonrecord.com
Shelby Ball helps Kenyan infants for Girl Scouts’ Gold Award
MADISON – Shelby Ball has earned the Gold Award in Girl Scouts. Her own birth and empathy for faraway mothers in Africa led to her service project. In Girl Scouts since kindergarten, Shelby has always aimed for the Gold Award. She wanted a project to help babies and foreign, underprivileged people.
Lincoln County Schools to close again due to illness
Lincoln County Schools say their current absentee numbers are approaching and exceeding what they were the first time they closed.
Alabama school district celebrates growing Hispanic population: ‘Amazing and beautiful’
A high school auditorium erupted with cheers as a group of older and younger students converged on the stage, melding a mix of Latin American art forms in a Carnival-style dance called “Los Chinelos.”. “He’s doing the iguana! He’s doing the iguana!” one student screamed, pointing to a classmate...
bjhspatriotpages.com
Thrifting and Consignment in Madison
Is your favorite clothing store in Bridgestreet or Parkway? Chances are, you can only buy one, maybe two complete outfits in one trip. Well, there is a better alternative. When you thrift, clothing items can cost as low as a $1 per item while thrifting or maybe as low as $6 at a consignment shop. Some local thrift stores are Goodwill, Downtown Rescue Mission (which is relatively new), Asbury Thrift Store, and The Saving Way Thrift Store. Of course, there is the consignment store Plato’s Closet as well; however, it is slightly more expensive.
WAFF
A night at The Orion with Stevie Nicks
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are many reasons why Stevie Nicks is considered the queen of rock and roll. If you caught her show at The Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, you know why. It was October 31st, a sold out show on Halloween under the night sky. What...
WAFF
Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple officers are on the scene of what they are claiming to be a “check subject call.”. According to Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department, the public is not in any danger. Mirabeau Drive and Newby Road SW have been closed at this...
multifamilybiz.com
Capital Square Completes Acquisition of 324-Unit FarmHaus Apartment Community Located in Huntsville Suburb of Madison, Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of FarmHaus Apartments, a 324-unit Class A multifamily community located in the Huntsville suburb of Madison, Alabama. "Huntsville is the epicenter of the military...
All Aboard for These North Alabama Railroad Museum Christmas Train Rides
All aboard! There are few things more magical for children than a winter train ride with Santa at Christmastime! Definitely be sure to add the North Alabama Railroad Museum to your Holiday Must List if you have a young train enthusiast. They offer two different train rides – one at night and the other during the day – and if you act fast you can snag seats on both this year. Tickets go fast!
Mother warns of rising RSV after baby airlifted to Birmingham hospital
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Cases of RSV are surging around the country, and a North Alabama mother wants to warn parents about the rapid rise in hospitals across the state after her daughter came down with the virus. Clarissa Wing’s one-year-old Amelia caught RSV in October, and at first Clarissa and her husband thought her […]
