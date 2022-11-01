Is your favorite clothing store in Bridgestreet or Parkway? Chances are, you can only buy one, maybe two complete outfits in one trip. Well, there is a better alternative. When you thrift, clothing items can cost as low as a $1 per item while thrifting or maybe as low as $6 at a consignment shop. Some local thrift stores are Goodwill, Downtown Rescue Mission (which is relatively new), Asbury Thrift Store, and The Saving Way Thrift Store. Of course, there is the consignment store Plato’s Closet as well; however, it is slightly more expensive.

MADISON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO