Madison, AL

Franklin County Times

Golden Eagles swoop in, steal victory from RHS in game’s final seconds

The Russellville Golden Tigers looked to have things going their way Friday night in the football regular season finale versus Athens. Senior night at RHS included a 28-7 halftime lead for the home team. Then, a field goal by the Golden Tigers grew the advantage to 24 points with 9:29 remaining in the third quarter.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

16th Annual YMCA Veterans Prayer Breakfast kicks off Veterans Week

HUNTSVILLE – Patriotic music will lift our spirits as we lift up our military in gratitude and prayer at the 16th Annual YMCA Veterans Prayer Breakfast, set for Nov. 4 at the Craig and Steven Hogan Family YMCA in Madison. LTG Richard A. Rasch, Jr., Director of Hypersonics, Directed...
MADISON, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Arts Huntsville and The Orion Amphitheater announce Christkindlmarket Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE – Arts Huntsville and The Orion Amphitheater plan to get festive this December at Christkindlmarket Huntsville, a free community event. Combining German and European tradition with local flair, the new Christkindlmarket Huntsville will feature a unique holiday shopping experience with over 60 juried artists featured alongside a blend of holiday food, drink and music at The Orion Amphitheater on Dec. 9, 10 and 11.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets Huntsville grand opening

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse is ready to open in Huntsville. The community is invited to a 10 a.m. Thursday ribbon cutting at the restaurant located at 455 The Bridge Street, Suite 120, in Bridge Street Town Centre. The official grand opening follows at 11 a.m. According to a news release: "PBR...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Events across North Alabama for Halloween

Here are some events that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. First responders will give away candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween evening in downtown Athens for Trunk or Treat on The Square. The event will be from 5-7 p.m. on Marion Street with Athens Police, Athens Fire and Rescue, Limestone Sheriff's Dept. and Air Evac.
ATHENS, AL
FOX54 News

Meet the Valley's Top Teacher, Mrs. Katherine Graves

KILLEN, Ala. — A teacher's goal is to often get students ready for the next level of education. One Killen teacher's passion is to also get them ready for the real world; the adult world!. Meet this week's Valley's Top Teacher, Family & Consumer Sciences Teacher, Mrs. Katherine Graves.
KILLEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens, Florence, Huntsville announce leaf pickup schedules

Residents will soon be able to start clearing those leaf piles from their yards. The city of Athens plans to begin its annual leaf pickup route Nov. 7, but there is no set schedule this year. The city said its Sanitation Department plans to start on one side of the city and work to the other side as staffing allows.
ATHENS, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Annual Veterans Day parade returns Saturday

The 12th annual Veterans Day parade is scheduled for Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. with a patriotic program honoring all military veterans beginning at 10 a.m. in front of the historic depot. Veterans Day will be recognized nationally on Nov. 11. Parade organizer Lee Y. Greene said he is glad...
HARTSELLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Shelby Ball helps Kenyan infants for Girl Scouts’ Gold Award

MADISON – Shelby Ball has earned the Gold Award in Girl Scouts. Her own birth and empathy for faraway mothers in Africa led to her service project. In Girl Scouts since kindergarten, Shelby has always aimed for the Gold Award. She wanted a project to help babies and foreign, underprivileged people.
MADISON, AL
bjhspatriotpages.com

Thrifting and Consignment in Madison

Is your favorite clothing store in Bridgestreet or Parkway? Chances are, you can only buy one, maybe two complete outfits in one trip. Well, there is a better alternative. When you thrift, clothing items can cost as low as a $1 per item while thrifting or maybe as low as $6 at a consignment shop. Some local thrift stores are Goodwill, Downtown Rescue Mission (which is relatively new), Asbury Thrift Store, and The Saving Way Thrift Store. Of course, there is the consignment store Plato’s Closet as well; however, it is slightly more expensive.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

A night at The Orion with Stevie Nicks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are many reasons why Stevie Nicks is considered the queen of rock and roll. If you caught her show at The Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, you know why. It was October 31st, a sold out show on Halloween under the night sky. What...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple officers are on the scene of what they are claiming to be a “check subject call.”. According to Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department, the public is not in any danger. Mirabeau Drive and Newby Road SW have been closed at this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
multifamilybiz.com

Capital Square Completes Acquisition of 324-Unit FarmHaus Apartment Community Located in Huntsville Suburb of Madison, Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of FarmHaus Apartments, a 324-unit Class A multifamily community located in the Huntsville suburb of Madison, Alabama. "Huntsville is the epicenter of the military...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RocketCityMom

All Aboard for These North Alabama Railroad Museum Christmas Train Rides

All aboard! There are few things more magical for children than a winter train ride with Santa at Christmastime! Definitely be sure to add the North Alabama Railroad Museum to your Holiday Must List if you have a young train enthusiast. They offer two different train rides – one at night and the other during the day – and if you act fast you can snag seats on both this year. Tickets go fast!
HUNTSVILLE, AL

