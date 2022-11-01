Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
ESPN
Ryan forces OT, Lakers rally for 120-117 win over Pelicans
LOS ANGELES -- — Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, Lonnie Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 Wednesday night for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season.
How to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks - NBA (11/2/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Despite a hard-fought effort, the Detroit Pistons went back to the losing side of things on Monday and will try and avenge their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night. In their first meeting of the season, the Pistons put up a solid...
Detroit Pistons dominated by Giannis Antetokounmpo in 116-91 loss to Milwaukee Bucks
In the first four minutes of Wednesday's game, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds — three on the offensive end. From the opening tip, the Detroit Pistons struggled to match the Milwaukee Bucks’ size. And Antetokounmpo was clearly on a mission. ...
Channel 3000
Antetokounmpo picks up Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The NBA season just started, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is already earning recognition. Antetokounmpo was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, for games played between October 24 and 30. The Bucks played three games last week, winning each one thanks to some stellar performances from their top forward.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
Bulls' Zach LaVine Outscores Nets in Fourth Quarter of Comeback Win
10 observations: LaVine barrage fuels comeback vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Through two-and-a-half quarters, spotty Chicago Bulls' defense looked poised to sink them in a winnable game at the Brooklyn Nets. But Zach LaVine, with 20 fourth quarter points, and the rest of his side had other...
numberfire.com
Jrue Holiday (illness) probable Wednesday for Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday apparently woke up feeling under the weather, but he's expected to feel well enough by tip-off to play. The veteran guard will continue to play a larger role on offense while Khris Middleton (wrist) is sidelined. He has back-to-back 25-point double-doubles and combined for 59 points with 22 assists in those two contests.
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Bucks prediction, odds and pick – 11/2/2022
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Detroit Pistons in a divisional battle on Wednesday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Bucks prediction and pick. The NBA season started on Oct. 18 and fast forward to Nov. 2, the Bucks have yet to taste a loss. The Deer are (6-0) and have a great chance to improve to (7-0) as they face the 14th-seed Pistons once again. Khris Middleton has yet to play since his injury last year but despite his absence, the Bucks look like a championship contender for the 4th-straight season.
Comments / 0