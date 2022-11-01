Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wabi.tv
Winthrop man killed in rollover crash
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed Sunday night after a crash in Winthrop. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive. Police say the driver, 30-year-old Alexander Meader of Winthrop, veered off the road and rolled over several times. Officials say Meader, who was the only person...
coast931.com
Deadly Bicycle Crash in Windham Under Investigation
A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 in Windham Monday night. Police say 38-year-old Adam Willruth of Windham was riding eastbound on 302 when he was struck by a vehicle that was also headed eastbound. Willruth died at the scene. Police said speed and alcohol do not...
WMTW
Maine bicyclist hit, killed in crash on Halloween
A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car on Route 302 in Windham on Halloween. The Windham Police Department says 38-year-old Adam Willruth was pronounced dead at the scene. A portion of the road near the AllTown gas station on the Roosevelt Trail was closed earlier Monday because...
21-Year Old Man Dies in Fatal Crash in Harpswell, Maine
A 21-year-old man from Harpswell, Maine died in a single-vehicle crash after his truck flipped over on Monday morning in Harpswell. The fatal crash happened around 6:56 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain and Reach Road. The Cumberland County Regional Communication Center received a call reporting the accident. Truck Flipped...
NECN
Woman Killed in Maine Crash, Minutes After Being Involved in Earlier Accident
Police say a 43-year-old Maine woman was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon, just minutes after she was involved in a previous accident. Around 3 p.m., Maine State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash with serious injury and entrapment in the area of Scribner Hill and Gorden roads in Readfield.
WMTW
Bicyclist killed after crash on Route 302 in Windham
WINDHAM, Maine — A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 Monday night, according to the Windham Police Department. Police say the bicyclist and the vehicle involved in the crash were traveling in the same direction. Part of Route 302 was closed earlier in the evening because...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 1 Thomaston; road reopened between Walmart, Dexter Street
THOMASTON (Nov. 3, 2022) — Crash reconstruction done after a pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday evening has confirmed preliminary findings that the collision was due to a lack of lighting. A reconstructionist from Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office determined that vehicle speed was not a factor in the...
WGME
School bus and car collide in Windham
WINDHAM (WGME) -- Police say a school bus and a car collided in Windham Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 302 near Albion Rd. There were children on board at the time of the crash. The students were picked up by another bus. There is no word yet on...
WGME
Window shot out in Scarborough; witnesses sought
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Police say a window was shot out of a home in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Police say they responded to a home Broadturn Road around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a loud noise. The people living in the home told police a window had been...
Police investigate 'window shot out' at Scarborough home
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough police responded to a report of a "loud noise" at a home on Broadturn Road on Tuesday around 1:17 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with the caller who reported the incident in addition to searching the area, a news release from the Scarborough Police Department said Tuesday.
WGME
Man stabbed following fight in Portland, suspect arrested
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A fight in Monument Square in Portland led to a man getting stabbed. Police got calls about the fight around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. When they got to the scene, they found the stabbing victim, who was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say 36-year-old...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests, accidents and summonses
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 210 calls for service for the period of Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,174 calls for service. Kathleen A. Simmons, 53, of Waldoboro was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
Man charged with setting fire to apartments housing elderly, people with disabilities
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting someone at an apartment building on Sunday and later setting fire to the building, which houses elderly people and people with disabilities. Marcus Trusty, 46, was arrested on Monday morning in Yarmouth following a fire Sunday afternoon...
WMTW
Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
foxbangor.com
Philadelphia violent fugitive caught by Auburn police
AUBURN — One of Philadelphia’s most wanted fugitives has been found and arrested here in Maine by Auburn Police. Police say around 11 pm Tuesday night, 43-year-old Earl Hassan was arrested as a fugitive of justice stemming from a homicide warrant issued for him out of Philadelphia. They...
Resident dies at York County Jail
ALFRED, Maine — A resident at the York County Jail died Tuesday night following what duputies say was a "medical emergency." York County Sheriff William King Jr. told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday that Smith was found unresponsive in his cell but still had a pulse. Derek Michael Smith,...
foxbangor.com
Man sentenced for PPP scam
BANGOR — A judge sentenced a Skowhegan man for scamming the Paycheck Protection Program. Nathan Reardon pleaded guilty to five counts of bank fraud in July as part of a plea agreement that dismissed several other charges against him. Reardon submitted fraudulent applications for PPP loans and direct loans...
Skowhegan man sentenced to 20 months for PPP loan fraud charges
BANGOR, Maine — Nathan Reardon, 44, of Skowhegan, who pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud charges, was sentenced by Judge Lance Walker to 20 months in prison at federal court in Bangor on Wednesday afternoon. Reardon will also be on supervised release for three years and will pay about...
WMTW
Daytime stabbing in downtown Portland leaves one injured
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating a daytime stabbing downtown. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Monument Square. Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound. The alleged stabber Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 26, was taken to the...
wabi.tv
Teen summonsed after Maranacook school shooting threat
READFIELD, Maine - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says a Readfield teen has been summonsed for terrorizing after a reported threat at the Maranacook Community Middle and High Schools. Officials say a 14-year-old girl received a text message Saturday from an unknown person that read, “I’m shooting up the...
