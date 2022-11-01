ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readfield, ME

wabi.tv

Winthrop man killed in rollover crash

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed Sunday night after a crash in Winthrop. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive. Police say the driver, 30-year-old Alexander Meader of Winthrop, veered off the road and rolled over several times. Officials say Meader, who was the only person...
WINTHROP, ME
coast931.com

Deadly Bicycle Crash in Windham Under Investigation

A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 in Windham Monday night. Police say 38-year-old Adam Willruth of Windham was riding eastbound on 302 when he was struck by a vehicle that was also headed eastbound. Willruth died at the scene. Police said speed and alcohol do not...
WINDHAM, ME
WMTW

Maine bicyclist hit, killed in crash on Halloween

A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car on Route 302 in Windham on Halloween. The Windham Police Department says 38-year-old Adam Willruth was pronounced dead at the scene. A portion of the road near the AllTown gas station on the Roosevelt Trail was closed earlier Monday because...
WINDHAM, ME
Big Country 96.9

21-Year Old Man Dies in Fatal Crash in Harpswell, Maine

A 21-year-old man from Harpswell, Maine died in a single-vehicle crash after his truck flipped over on Monday morning in Harpswell. The fatal crash happened around 6:56 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain and Reach Road. The Cumberland County Regional Communication Center received a call reporting the accident. Truck Flipped...
HARPSWELL, ME
WMTW

Bicyclist killed after crash on Route 302 in Windham

WINDHAM, Maine — A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 Monday night, according to the Windham Police Department. Police say the bicyclist and the vehicle involved in the crash were traveling in the same direction. Part of Route 302 was closed earlier in the evening because...
WINDHAM, ME
WGME

School bus and car collide in Windham

WINDHAM (WGME) -- Police say a school bus and a car collided in Windham Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 302 near Albion Rd. There were children on board at the time of the crash. The students were picked up by another bus. There is no word yet on...
WINDHAM, ME
WGME

Window shot out in Scarborough; witnesses sought

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Police say a window was shot out of a home in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Police say they responded to a home Broadturn Road around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a loud noise. The people living in the home told police a window had been...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police investigate 'window shot out' at Scarborough home

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough police responded to a report of a "loud noise" at a home on Broadturn Road on Tuesday around 1:17 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with the caller who reported the incident in addition to searching the area, a news release from the Scarborough Police Department said Tuesday.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Man stabbed following fight in Portland, suspect arrested

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A fight in Monument Square in Portland led to a man getting stabbed. Police got calls about the fight around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. When they got to the scene, they found the stabbing victim, who was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say 36-year-old...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
foxbangor.com

Philadelphia violent fugitive caught by Auburn police

AUBURN — One of Philadelphia’s most wanted fugitives has been found and arrested here in Maine by Auburn Police. Police say around 11 pm Tuesday night, 43-year-old Earl Hassan was arrested as a fugitive of justice stemming from a homicide warrant issued for him out of Philadelphia. They...
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Resident dies at York County Jail

ALFRED, Maine — A resident at the York County Jail died Tuesday night following what duputies say was a "medical emergency." York County Sheriff William King Jr. told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday that Smith was found unresponsive in his cell but still had a pulse. Derek Michael Smith,...
YORK COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Man sentenced for PPP scam

BANGOR — A judge sentenced a Skowhegan man for scamming the Paycheck Protection Program. Nathan Reardon pleaded guilty to five counts of bank fraud in July as part of a plea agreement that dismissed several other charges against him. Reardon submitted fraudulent applications for PPP loans and direct loans...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
WMTW

Daytime stabbing in downtown Portland leaves one injured

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating a daytime stabbing downtown. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Monument Square. Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound. The alleged stabber Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 26, was taken to the...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Teen summonsed after Maranacook school shooting threat

READFIELD, Maine - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says a Readfield teen has been summonsed for terrorizing after a reported threat at the Maranacook Community Middle and High Schools. Officials say a 14-year-old girl received a text message Saturday from an unknown person that read, “I’m shooting up the...
READFIELD, ME

