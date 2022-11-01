Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Dragons, Best City In Iowa To Be a Dragon (Yes This Is Real)
First things first, yes this is an actual study I found on mythical lizards with wings. Someone actually paid money for this study. Second, did you know there is a bird called the Great Eared Nightjar and they are sometimes referred to as a "dragon bird" because they look like baby dragons? According to Earthly Missions, you can find these birds in Southwest India and Southeast Asia. Look at this cute little guy.
Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous
DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
Iowa Family To Be Guests On Family Fued Tuesday Night
We love when people from our towns make it on our favorite game shows, and there's a new family to be in the fight for the prize Tuesday night. The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids are set to appear on Family Feud on Tuesday's episode, hosted by the one and only Steve Harvey.
FIELD FIRES BURN THROUGH WESTERN IOWA
WARM, DRY, WINDY CONDITIONS HELPED SPREAD FIELD FIRES THAT IGNITED IN WESTERN IOWA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. AUTHORITIES SAY RESIDENTS OF RICKETTS, IOWA IN CRAWFORD COUNTY HAD TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF A LARGE FIRE THERE. O.K. HENDERSON HAS MORE:. FIELDFIRE OC…SOQ. :25. A FIELD FIRE NEAR 2375 OLD HIGHWAY...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Depressing? Iowans Say Life Peaks at This Obscenely Young Age
I don't mean for any of what you're about to read to sound depressing. In fact, I hope that you can help me prove this to be both wrong or incorrect, and also flat-out silly. There is a study that is claiming to know the exact age people in Iowa say that life has hit its peak. The website, Mixbook, seems to think that they've nailed it for all 50 states in fact. And, you can see where every state feels that peak is below.
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
Police Error Might’ve Cost Capture of Alleged Iowa Serial Killer
New details about a chilling case involving a possible Iowa serial killer are coming to light. We have been sharing details about this developing case in Western Iowa. Lucy Studey is working with investigators to solve a series of murder cases that involve her deceased father. She claims that her dad, Donald Dean Studey killed anywhere between 50 to 70 people over the course of three decades.
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"
Judy Hyams(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This case followed twenty-two-year-old Judy Hyams. Judy was recently divorced and working as a medical technician at the University Miami Medical School at Jackson Memorial Hospital. In 1965, Judy’s life would face two significant developments in her life. Unfortunately, not all of them were positive. In August of that year, she found out that she was pregnant. However, she was a little wary of disclosing that — most likely due to not being married at the time of her pregnancy. She even used a fake name when she went to a medical professional for her pregnancy test. While that would be the more positive development, Judy would face tragedy just a month later. On September 14 of 1965, Judy was gone. She vanished without a trace. Earlier that day, she told a friend of hers that she was going to be leaving work early to do some shopping. It was learned that she withdrew $300 from her bank account. While it would stand to reason that she would use that to do her shopping, there is speculation that she was actually going to have her baby aborted.
Nebraska Mountain Lion Now at Home in Indiana After Walking to Illinois
We have posted stories about animals found in Indiana or Kentucky that most people didn't think should be there. Some native creatures are a surprise, but they're supposed to be where they are. But others are imported one way or another and are NOT supposed to be where they are.
Iowa Truck Driver Arrested for Colorado Murder
John Thoren of Ankeny, Iowa was sleeping in his semi-truck in the wee hours of the morning on Friday, October 28, when he was woken up by loud banging noises on the side of his truck. To Thoren's surprise, a woman whom he claims he didn't know, was hurling rocks...
Man makes wrong turn, saves 4 siblings from fire
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - Four siblings are still alive, thanks to a man who made a wrong turn. He was driving by their home when it started to go up in flames. Brendon Birt says he took a wrong turn Oct. 23 onto a road in Red Oak, Iowa, and just happened to see a fire starting at the Lehman family’s home. He rushed into action, pounding on windows on the side of the house.
Iowans rush to buy Powerball tickets as the jackpot grows
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowans are playing the Powerball as the jackpot grows. On Wednesday, the jackpot is an estimated$1.2 billion. KCCI's Lauren Johnson was in West Des Moines to meet with Powerball hopefuls. Some Iowans already know what they would do with the jackpot money. "I...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600M Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
Iowans Now Have Chance at Near-Record Powerball Jackpot
No winner Monday night when the jackpot stood at $1 billion. Still no winner after Wednesday night's $1.2 billion drawing. So, now Iowans and others around the country are set to line up for a Saturday night frenzy when the Powerball grand prize hits $1.5 billion. This is just shy...
People From Iowa Simply Cannot Pronounce Any of These 11 Words
Iowa: where we're known for saying certain things differently or flat out making up words (ope anyone?). We say "pop" instead of soda, and we're proud of it. We also say certain words wrong. Quite wrong. In fairness, there are a lot of kooky words in the English language. While...
The Best Iowa Legends And Haunted Locations
It's the time of the year when everyone loves to get spooky, and truly test just how many real-life ghost adventures they can handle. Today we will be looking at a handful of popular haunted locations in Iowa!. The Iconic Iowa Legend. Have you ever visited these locations? Let us...
Viral video appears to show Utah teens wearing blackface
A video allegedly showing Utah teenagers wearing blackface while inside a store on Halloween night has gone viral on social media.
Iowans deserve better than "school choice"
Below are the edited remarks Nick Covington made in Des Moines at the Public Funds for Public Schools press conference, organized by Progress Iowa on November 2. My name is Nick Covington. I taught social studies at Ankeny High School from 2012 to June of this year. As a teacher, I saw first-hand that most Iowans, including teachers and parents, want the same thing: strong, quality public schools that give every student the freedom to reach their full potential. All students, no matter what they look like or their zip code, deserve the freedom to learn and succeed.
