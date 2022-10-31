Read full article on original website
Iowa’s College Savings plan upgraded to bronze; Republican challenger Roby of Davenport had criticized state treasurer for drop in rating
A Chicago-based financial services and investment research firm has upgraded its financial rating of Iowa's college savings plan, naming it a bronze medalist. Davenport Republican state Sen. Roby Smith, who is challenging state Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald in the Nov. 8 election, had criticized Fitzgerald for Morningstar’s decision to downgrade the College Savings Iowa 529 Plan to "neutral" for investments.
Iowa’s elections safe and secure, top official says
JOHNSTON — The state’s top elections official says Iowans can rest assured their vote in the Nov. 8 election is safe and secure — urging voters to not be swayed by those who would cast doubt upon the election. Republican Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate aimed...
DeJear votes early, Reynolds makes closing pitch to voters
CEDAR RAPIDS — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds hit on consistent, familiar themes Tuesday while on a campaign bus tour making her closing pitch to voters a week out from the Nov. 8 election. She touted Iowa’s fiscal health; her pledge to support law enforcement; three rounds of tax cuts...
Trespassing case might test state’s pipeline survey law
A land surveyor for Summit Carbon Solutions faces a criminal trial in December for allegedly trespassing on land in northwest Iowa that is part of the company’s proposed carbon dioxide pipeline route, according to court records. State law allows the land surveys — without the threat of a trespassing...
Correction:
A mistake in the headline of a letter written last week by Allison Simpson in support of Deidre DeJear for Iowa Governor was incorrect. We mistakenly call her ‘Debra’ DeJear when her name is Deidre. We apologize to both the letter-writer and the candidate for the error. David...
