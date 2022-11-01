Read full article on original website
cbs17
1st NC pediatric flu death announced; what you can do to keep illnesses away
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Coughing, runny nose, body aches, chills, fever; doctors say they’re all symptoms of the flu. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the first pediatric death from flu- the first in North Carolina since February 2020. The NCDHHS said the state has seen a rapid early rise in flu cases in recent weeks, including five adult flu-associated deaths.
foxwilmington.com
Health officials report first N.C. pediatric flu death
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the first pediatric death from flu for the 2022-2023 flu season. A child in the eastern part of the state recently died from complications associated with influenza infection. To protect the family’s privacy, the child’s hometown, county, age and sex are not being released.
North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services reports pediatric flu death
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that a child in the eastern part of the state has died due to the flu. It is the first pediatric death from flu for the 2022-2023 season, officials said. Health officials said Wednesday that a pediatric flu death was last […]
WFAE.org
Judge orders North Carolina to provide more at-home care to disabled people
A judge has ordered North Carolina to make it easier for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to receive care at home rather than in institutions. Disability Rights NC, which represented plaintiffs in the case, called the ruling "historic," while the state Department of Health and Human Services said the order could have negative consequences for the people it's trying to help.
WLOS.com
Seasonal flu activity increases in Western North Carolina
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue across the Southeast and in North Carolina. According to the CDC, the Southeast and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of influenza activity. In Western North Carolina, it's cases of Influenza A that have impacted the region, according to local health officials, who have seen the number of lab-positive cases double over the last two weeks.
carolinajournal.com
Medical marijuana: don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater
Recently, Dr. Christian Thurstone, a Colorado psychiatrist, implored North Carolinians to heed his warning about medical marijuana, suggesting that legalizing medical marijuana in our state would be a net negative. Dr. Thurstone offered reasonable critiques of medical marijuana—ease of access, the potential for being over-prescribed, and higher potency. However, while all of these are valid, he neglected to highlight many of the positive aspects that are associated with medical marijuana, such as the moral, health, and economic benefits. Good public policymaking is about assessing trade-offs and making an informed decision based on the available information. I want to offer another perspective on the medical marijuana legalization debate.
WITN
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of dollars worth of THC gummies and snacks that were hidden by counterfeited brands were taken off North Carolina store shelves around the state. Trademark Enforcement Agents with the Secretary of State’s Office and the NC Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force worked with local authorities and other...
WRAL
Caught on camera: Kind trick-or-treaters refill candy bucket
When Camden and Macie Chesner realized the candy bucket at an Indiana home was empty on Halloween, they used their own candy to refill it. When Camden and Macie Chesner realized the candy bucket at an Indiana home was empty on Halloween, they used their own candy to refill it.
Coronavirus updates for Nov. 3: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
More than 8,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state.
Extra hour of sleep: Clocks 'fall back,' Daylight Saving Time ends this week
Time to fall back! Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. On Saturday night, Nov. 5, people should set their analog clocks and others that don't adjust back one hour. Note that most smartphones and electronic devices will automatically adjust at 2 a.m. The time change...
publicradioeast.org
Bright Health Company of North Carolina dropping Affordable Care Act individual health plans
Bright Health Company of North Carolina will stop selling individual health plans under the Affordable care Act in North Carolina the end of this year. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says the North Carolina Department of Insurance will continue to monitor the company’s activities to make sure consumers are protected.
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. Roanoke Rapids NC- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
‘This was very slick.’ North Carolina man loses $14,400 in ‘screen overlay’ scam
QUEEN CITY NEWS – Imagine seeing your life savings disappear in the blink of an eye. It happened to one man who thought scammers got into his bank account and stole $14,400, however, the deception was only the beginning of a gut-wrenching life lesson. “It’s not like I’m some old guy that’s going to fall […]
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina Attorney General flooded with Pink Energy complaints
Total complaints now top 473. What you should do if you're having an issue with the Pink Energy company.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Man Escaped Jail, Still In Handcuffs
If you come across a man in handcuffs along the North Carolina coast alert the authorities. A manhunt is currently ongoing after a North Carolina man escaped a jail in Currituck county while locked in handcuffs. Now that’s an “accomplishment” of sorts. According to a Facebook post...
WRAL
Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in New Jersey
ELK TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY — Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck. The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree....
country1037fm.com
Respiratory Illness Spreading Among Dogs In South and North Carolina
Veterinarians are seeing more and more respiratory illnesses right now in North Carolina and South Carolina. Dogs are coming in to the vet’s offices with coughs and congestion. Basically the symptoms are the same in dogs as they are in humans. Is the sickness curable? The sad news,not always.
publicradioeast.org
More information expected this month about PFAS contamination in southeastern North Carolina wells
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will hold a community information meeting in southeastern North Carolina at the end of the month to update information on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender Counties. Staff will also answer questions from the public...
islandfreepress.org
Insurance companies seek massive rate increase for mobile homes in northeastern North Carolina, Outer Banks
The North Carolina Rate Bureau has filed a request with the N.C. Department of Insurance to increase insurance rates for mobile home policies over the next two years, with the biggest rate hikes in the state again along coastal areas. The NCRB, which represents insurance companies and is not a...
cbs17
NC agency helps take down national catalytic converter theft ring
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte division of the FBI are among law enforcement agencies being credited with helping stop a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. Catalytic converters contain precious metals and can be stolen in less than a minute, making them...
