cbs17

1st NC pediatric flu death announced; what you can do to keep illnesses away

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Coughing, runny nose, body aches, chills, fever; doctors say they’re all symptoms of the flu. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the first pediatric death from flu- the first in North Carolina since February 2020. The NCDHHS said the state has seen a rapid early rise in flu cases in recent weeks, including five adult flu-associated deaths.
CARY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Health officials report first N.C. pediatric flu death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the first pediatric death from flu for the 2022-2023 flu season. A child in the eastern part of the state recently died from complications associated with influenza infection. To protect the family’s privacy, the child’s hometown, county, age and sex are not being released.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WFAE.org

Judge orders North Carolina to provide more at-home care to disabled people

A judge has ordered North Carolina to make it easier for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to receive care at home rather than in institutions. Disability Rights NC, which represented plaintiffs in the case, called the ruling "historic," while the state Department of Health and Human Services said the order could have negative consequences for the people it's trying to help.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WLOS.com

Seasonal flu activity increases in Western North Carolina

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue across the Southeast and in North Carolina. According to the CDC, the Southeast and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of influenza activity. In Western North Carolina, it's cases of Influenza A that have impacted the region, according to local health officials, who have seen the number of lab-positive cases double over the last two weeks.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Medical marijuana: don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater

Recently, Dr. Christian Thurstone, a Colorado psychiatrist, implored North Carolinians to heed his warning about medical marijuana, suggesting that legalizing medical marijuana in our state would be a net negative. Dr. Thurstone offered reasonable critiques of medical marijuana—ease of access, the potential for being over-prescribed, and higher potency. However, while all of these are valid, he neglected to highlight many of the positive aspects that are associated with medical marijuana, such as the moral, health, and economic benefits. Good public policymaking is about assessing trade-offs and making an informed decision based on the available information. I want to offer another perspective on the medical marijuana legalization debate.
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL

Caught on camera: Kind trick-or-treaters refill candy bucket

When Camden and Macie Chesner realized the candy bucket at an Indiana home was empty on Halloween, they used their own candy to refill it. When Camden and Macie Chesner realized the candy bucket at an Indiana home was empty on Halloween, they used their own candy to refill it.
INDIANA STATE
Jamel El Amin

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. Roanoke Rapids NC- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Man Escaped Jail, Still In Handcuffs

If you come across a man in handcuffs along the North Carolina coast alert the authorities. A manhunt is currently ongoing after a North Carolina man escaped a jail in Currituck county while locked in handcuffs. Now that’s an “accomplishment” of sorts. According to a Facebook post...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in New Jersey

ELK TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY — Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck. The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree....
NEW JERSEY STATE
cbs17

NC agency helps take down national catalytic converter theft ring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte division of the FBI are among law enforcement agencies being credited with helping stop a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. Catalytic converters contain precious metals and can be stolen in less than a minute, making them...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC

