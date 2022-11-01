Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Tractor-trailer engulfed in flames closes part of I-85 in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A tractor-trailer fire closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 85 in the Upstate Wednesday, backing up traffic for miles during the evening commute. The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on I-85 south at mile marker 15, which is near the Highway 187 exit,...
FOX Carolina
Car Crashes into Upstate Business
An OSHA investigation after a man's disappearance revealed multiple safety violations at a Spartanburg County recycling plant. Spartanburg County Coroner is investigating the death of inmate, Ronald Watkins. There are no signs of foul play. Coroner is still awaiting lab results. What's new? 11/1. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Highlighting...
Two injured in Upstate plane crash
A single engine Cessna crash landed in the Upstate Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Greenville Downtown Airport say, the plane was originally supposed to land there
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing endangered man in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing endangered man last seen on Wednesday night. Deputies say Travis Briggs was last seen on Salem Church Road at around 7:45 p.m. on November 2 wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt and headphones.
FOX Carolina
Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A jury found a man not guilty in the killing an Uber driver in Greenville County. Jospeh Johnson, III was charged with murder in the death of Michael Mecklenburg. Mecklenburg was shot to death in April 2017 after dropping off a passenger on Power Street, about two miles from downtown Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to Conrad Drive after the call came in at 8:58 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that one person...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Oconee County
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen Saturday night near Seneca. According to deputies, a family member reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Nov. 1 that 15-year-old Giselle Eve Hendershot was last seen at around midnight on October 29 at her home on Britton Drive.
Motorcyclist injured following school bus involved crash in Spartanburg
A motorcyclist was injured Wednesday following a crash that involved a school bus in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Man found shot, hit by cars on Georgia highway
HART COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - State officials and sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in the road in Hart County early Tuesday morning. Sheriff Mike Cleveland said Delphonso Heard, a man in his early 30s, was found with gunshot wounds on Bowman Highway around 1 a.m. His body had been struck by multiple vehicles.
Sheriff: Man shot before being hit by 2 vehicles in Hart County
An investigation is underway after a man was shot before he was run over twice by two separate vehicles Tuesday morning in Hart Co.
thejournalonline.com
Investigate shots fired on Brown Street
A Williamston man was arrested and charged with assault and felon in possession of firearms after officers investigated a shots fired incident in the vicinity of East Carolina Street and Brown Street on Friday, Oct. 21. Williamston police officers along with Anderson County Deputies and Belton officers responded. Medshore transported one person to the hospital. A QRV also responded.
Fire at Upstate hospital prompts evacuation
A Pickens County medical facility was evacuated early Wednesday morning due to a roof fire. Firefighters responded to blaze just after midnight at the AnMed Health Cannon community hospital in Pickens.
FOX Carolina
Rutherford County deputies looking for missing woman
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman. 39-year-old Heather Danielle Queen is described as five foot four and approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies said Queen may be in a dark color Chrysler Pacifica van with...
WYFF4.com
Plane crashes in Greenville County, South Carolina, fire chief says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A plane crashed in Greenville County, South Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon. The Boiling Springs Fire Department chief said the plane went down at about 1 p.m. on Hartness Drive. Dispatchers said the plane crashed near 500 Hartness Drive. Peter Knudson, with the National Transportation and...
Crash kills pedestrian along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer
A man died Monday evening when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk during a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.
Woman killed in crash
EASLEY — A woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Pickens County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The cras
FOX Carolina
11 charged following investigation into criminal activity around Hart Co.
HARTWELL GEORGIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced that 11 people were charged recently following an investigation called “Operation Straight to the Hart.”. Officials said the months-long investigation into drug, gang and violent crime led to six search warrants being executed simultaneously on October...
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian killed after 2 vehicles collide in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man was struck and killed while on a sidewalk after two vehicles collided Monday night, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive in...
Gang arrests lead to connection in 2020 Upstate death investigation
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that the execution of six search warrants related to a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime investigation lead to the arrest of eleven people, two of whom are related to the death of Mericus Scott in 2020.
WYFF4.com
U.S. Marshals, deputies, police surround Greenville home, guns drawn, to make arrest, video shows
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Federal and Upstate law enforcement officers descended on a neighborhood Wednesday with guns drawn to make an arrest. A WYFF News 4 viewer sent in video of what he said was a team of more than 15 U.S. Marshals and Greenville County Sheriff's deputies surrounding a home on Whixley Lane, in Greenville.
Comments / 0