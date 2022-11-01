ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

FOX Carolina

Car Crashes into Upstate Business

An OSHA investigation after a man's disappearance revealed multiple safety violations at a Spartanburg County recycling plant. Spartanburg County Coroner is investigating the death of inmate, Ronald Watkins. There are no signs of foul play. Coroner is still awaiting lab results. What's new? 11/1. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Highlighting...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing endangered man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing endangered man last seen on Wednesday night. Deputies say Travis Briggs was last seen on Salem Church Road at around 7:45 p.m. on November 2 wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt and headphones.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A jury found a man not guilty in the killing an Uber driver in Greenville County. Jospeh Johnson, III was charged with murder in the death of Michael Mecklenburg. Mecklenburg was shot to death in April 2017 after dropping off a passenger on Power Street, about two miles from downtown Greenville.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to Conrad Drive after the call came in at 8:58 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that one person...
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Oconee County

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen Saturday night near Seneca. According to deputies, a family member reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Nov. 1 that 15-year-old Giselle Eve Hendershot was last seen at around midnight on October 29 at her home on Britton Drive.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man found shot, hit by cars on Georgia highway

HART COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - State officials and sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in the road in Hart County early Tuesday morning. Sheriff Mike Cleveland said Delphonso Heard, a man in his early 30s, was found with gunshot wounds on Bowman Highway around 1 a.m. His body had been struck by multiple vehicles.
HART COUNTY, GA
thejournalonline.com

Investigate shots fired on Brown Street

A Williamston man was arrested and charged with assault and felon in possession of firearms after officers investigated a shots fired incident in the vicinity of East Carolina Street and Brown Street on Friday, Oct. 21. Williamston police officers along with Anderson County Deputies and Belton officers responded. Medshore transported one person to the hospital. A QRV also responded.
WILLIAMSTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Rutherford County deputies looking for missing woman

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman. 39-year-old Heather Danielle Queen is described as five foot four and approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies said Queen may be in a dark color Chrysler Pacifica van with...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Plane crashes in Greenville County, South Carolina, fire chief says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A plane crashed in Greenville County, South Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon. The Boiling Springs Fire Department chief said the plane went down at about 1 p.m. on Hartness Drive. Dispatchers said the plane crashed near 500 Hartness Drive. Peter Knudson, with the National Transportation and...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

11 charged following investigation into criminal activity around Hart Co.

HARTWELL GEORGIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced that 11 people were charged recently following an investigation called “Operation Straight to the Hart.”. Officials said the months-long investigation into drug, gang and violent crime led to six search warrants being executed simultaneously on October...
HARTWELL, GA

