ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Trip of a lifetime: Hawai’i veterans take Honor Flight

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6wZB_0itsOVO700

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are currently 35,000 veterans of World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War living in Hawai’i, according to Honor Flight Network; and this year, 26 of those veterans will take part in the Lone Eagle Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

Some of the veterans going to D.C. have never been to the memorials that honor them and their service. HFN makes it possible for veterans to travel to observe the memorials, reflect on their contributions to our society and be honored for their service.

“On behalf of the State of Hawai‘i, I want to commend Honor Flight Network for providing a memorable experience for over 245,000 deserving veterans to date, and now including our local veterans from Hawai‘i,” said Hawai‘i Governor David Ige.

The men and women who are being honored this Veteran’s Day weekend will have an opportunity to share their stories and reflect on their service as they are taken to the memorials created in their honor. Alaska Airlines has partnered with HFN to provide free flights and assistance for the veterans travelling with this initiative.

“We are proud to help support the efforts of Honor Flight at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and look forward to continuing to assist them for many years to come,” said Ige.

The initiative to connect veterans who may not have access to viewing memorials in the country’s capitol has worked with thousands of veterans. This year, 100 applications were submitted within the first 24 hours of the selection process with 26 from Hawai’i being chosen.

“We thank all of our supporters and volunteers who have helped to make this flight possible … We hope that the community will continue to support Honor Flight Network so that we can give all our heroes their day of honor,” said Meredith Rosenbeck, CEO of Honor Flight Network.

This year’s flight is set to depart Honolulu on Monday, Nov, 7 and will return on Friday, Nov. 11, which is Veteran’s Day. During their time in D.C., the 26 veterans will spend Nov. 9 and 10 visiting memorials on the National Mall and will have the opportunity to view the Changing of the Guard at Arlington Cemetery.

Comments / 1

Related
KHON2

Hawaiian Airlines and the Prince Lot Hula Festival

The largest non-competitive hula celebration in Hawaii, Prince Lot Hula Festival is premiering tomorrow on KHON2. Debbie Nakanelua-Richards,​ Director of Community & Cultural Relations​​ for Hawaiian Airlines, joined Living808 to talk about Hawaiian Airline’s involvement in the event. The 45th anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival will...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

$91+ Hawaii Fare War From 3 Airlines

It’s a great day to buy tickets to and from Hawaii. And this comes even before the upcoming Hawaii airfare sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which will be big and include prices below $100 each way. Today’s fare sale started with Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines, and...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Master story teller shares tales of Hawaii’s haunted locations

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You may have heard about haunted places in the Hawaiian Islands. Master Storyteller Lopaka Kapanui tells KITV4 there are haunted locations on every island, including Iolani Palace which is sacred grounds for Hawaii's Royal Spirits. Lopaka Kapanui is owner of Mysteries of Hawaii, and he had an...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Inescapable Hawaii Flight Delays. Here’s What To Do.

We’ve written about Hawaii flight delays now for months. And while we thought it would start to improve, it only gets worse. With our upcoming meetings in Honolulu and Maui, it’s hard to know any longer how far in advance to leave. It’s pretty nuts. Our post today includes our best strategy for dealing with this new phenomenon.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of October 31)

Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis has your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808. Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.
HAWAII STATE
busytourist.com

26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Kona (Hawaii)

Kona is a district and town situated south of ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay that takes up the west of the state. It is an impressive expanse that is perfect for a relaxing getaway. There’s plenty of stuff to do, with historic and cultural landmarks to explore and several natural waterways and beaches to relax in and romp through.
KONA, KY
KHON2

Showers increasing for the islands through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Enhanced shower activity is expected Thursday and Friday. For most of the state the showers will be light to moderate. However, windward portions of Hawaii Island and Maui are expected to see briefly heavy rain. Drier conditions return to the state beginning Saturday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHON2

KHON2

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy