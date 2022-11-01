ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HeySoCal

Police seek 19-year-old suspect for Covina fatal shootings

Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with shootings at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Joel Daniel Garcia was identified as a suspect in the fatal shootings and is...
COVINA, CA
KTLA.com

Gunshot victim involved in crash on way to hospital in Santa Clarita

Authorities are investigating a shooting and a crash that occurred Wednesday night in the Santa Clarita area. According to officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the City of Newhall. A male juvenile suffered a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man shot, killed at Marie Kerr Park

PALMDALE — A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies responded to the park for reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:46 a.m. Once there,...
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged in double killing in Palmdale parking lot

LANCASTER, Calif. – A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale is set to be arraigned next month on a pair of murder charges. Carlos Francogonzalez is scheduled to appear Dec. 14 in a Lancaster courtroom in connection with...
PALMDALE, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Woman Found Shot to Death in Vehicle

On Monday, at 7:50 a.m., LBPD officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road regarding a subject down in a vehicle. When officers arrived they located a female adult victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Long Beach Fire Department arrived on scene, rendered first...
LONG BEACH, CA
theavtimes.com

Woman stabbed to death in Palmdale parking lot ID’d

PALMDALE – The coroner’s office has released the name of a woman stabbed to death last week in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale. She was identified as 22-year-old McKenna Evans, and no city of residence was available, according to the coroner’s office. A man also...
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed on Metro train tracks

LOS ANGELES – A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate was identified Wednesday. The Los Angeles County identified Osvaldo Cruz Gonzalez as the shooting victim. The shooting was reported just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Families of two men shot, killed at Halloween party in Covina speak out

Two families are mourning the loss of their loved ones after a suspected gunman opened fire on five of their closest friends and family members, killing two of them. The shooting happened at a home on the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday during a Halloween Party.
COVINA, CA
KTLA

Rancho Cucamonga teen fatally shot at party

A teenage boy was fatally shot at a party in Bloomington early Tuesday, his father told KTLA. Robert “Robbie” Plyley, 15, was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, school officials confirmed. He was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Geronimo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino […]
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot on Metro train tracks

LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s was fatally shot Monday on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. in the 8600 block of Graham Avenue, near Firestone Boulevard,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello

Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
MONTEBELLO, CA

