2 men wanted in fatal Covina shooting, considered armed and dangerous
Authorities continued their efforts Wednesday to find two men wanted in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday found 20-year-old Ronnie...
Police seek 19-year-old suspect for Covina fatal shootings
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with shootings at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Joel Daniel Garcia was identified as a suspect in the fatal shootings and is...
KTLA.com
Gunshot victim involved in crash on way to hospital in Santa Clarita
Authorities are investigating a shooting and a crash that occurred Wednesday night in the Santa Clarita area. According to officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the City of Newhall. A male juvenile suffered a...
Man dead, two women hurt in Palmdale drive-by shooting
A drive-by shooting in Palmdale early Tuesday left a man dead and two women wounded. “Upon arriving, deputies discovered the victim unresponsive in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” a sheriff’s department statement said.
Woman Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspect in Custody
A 47-year-old man was in custody today for allegedly fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman he had been dating in Long Beach.
Antelope Valley Press
Man shot, killed at Marie Kerr Park
PALMDALE — A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies responded to the park for reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:46 a.m. Once there,...
2urbangirls.com
Man charged in double killing in Palmdale parking lot
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale is set to be arraigned next month on a pair of murder charges. Carlos Francogonzalez is scheduled to appear Dec. 14 in a Lancaster courtroom in connection with...
longbeachlocalnews.com
Woman Found Shot to Death in Vehicle
On Monday, at 7:50 a.m., LBPD officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road regarding a subject down in a vehicle. When officers arrived they located a female adult victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Long Beach Fire Department arrived on scene, rendered first...
After teen shot in Santa Clarita, friends crash right outside hospital
A teen was shot in Santa Clarita and then the driver rushing him to the hospital was involved in a major crash Wednesday night.
Inland Empire sophomore killed when gunfire erupts at out-of-control Halloween party
An Inland Empire high-school sophomore is dead after gunfire erupted at an out-of-control Halloween party attended by hundreds of people.
KTLA.com
Surveillance footage captures suspected burglars breaking into 3 Inglewood homes
Some Inglewood residents are on high alert after a string of home burglaries, some of which were captured on home security cameras. Three separate residents in the same neighborhood described similar crimes, with thieves ringing the doorbell in the middle of the day when no one was home, breaking in and stealing valuables.
theavtimes.com
Woman stabbed to death in Palmdale parking lot ID’d
PALMDALE – The coroner’s office has released the name of a woman stabbed to death last week in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale. She was identified as 22-year-old McKenna Evans, and no city of residence was available, according to the coroner’s office. A man also...
Authorities Seek Info on Fatal Shooting Near Nipsey Hussle Memorial in 2020
Police Tuesday sought the public's help to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down nearly two years ago in the Hyde Park area.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on Metro train tracks
LOS ANGELES – A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate was identified Wednesday. The Los Angeles County identified Osvaldo Cruz Gonzalez as the shooting victim. The shooting was reported just...
KTLA.com
Families of two men shot, killed at Halloween party in Covina speak out
Two families are mourning the loss of their loved ones after a suspected gunman opened fire on five of their closest friends and family members, killing two of them. The shooting happened at a home on the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday during a Halloween Party.
Rancho Cucamonga teen fatally shot at party
A teenage boy was fatally shot at a party in Bloomington early Tuesday, his father told KTLA. Robert “Robbie” Plyley, 15, was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, school officials confirmed. He was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Geronimo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino […]
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot on Metro train tracks
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s was fatally shot Monday on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. in the 8600 block of Graham Avenue, near Firestone Boulevard,...
Dognappers steal service dog from Long Beach woman with disability
Dognappers stole a Long Beach woman's dog that was being trained to be her service animal.
NBC Los Angeles
Doubt Declared About Mental Competency of Woman Charged in Pasadena Pickaxe Attack
A doubt was declared on Tuesday in court about the mental competency of a woman who allegedly was caught on surveillance video using a pickaxe to break the windows of a neighbor's house in Pasadena. Beverly Ann Baker, 65, was charged last week with one felony count of vandalism, according...
Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello
Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
