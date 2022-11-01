Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
The 43rd Annual Christmas Showcase coming to the Freeman Coliseum
SAN ANTONIO - The 43rd Annual Christmas showcase is happening in just a couple of weeks!. The event offers everything you need for Christmas!. Gathering more than 300 types of craft shops, eateries, and other small businesses, even decoration experts, all under one roof at the Freeman Coliseum. The 2-day...
news4sanantonio.com
Festivities for annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO - Festivities for the annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin on Wednesday!. This year’s dinner will be the return of in-person celebrations!. Mayor Ron Nirenberg is launching this year's registration on November 2nd at the Henry B. Gonzalez convention center from 9 a.m. until full capacity is reached. This is just registration this is not the actual dinner.
news4sanantonio.com
Many locals attended Erik Cantu's candlelight vigil outside the McDonalds he was shot at
A candlelight vigil was held for Erik Cantu Tuesday night, outside the McDonalds along Blanco Road where the teen was shot multiple times back on October 2nd, by San Antonio police officer James Brennand. The former officer is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. Those...
news4sanantonio.com
Declining early voting numbers lead to diminished prediction for midterm total turnout
SAN ANTONIO - The expected big Bexar County turnout that had been predicted for the midterm election hasn't happened - at least not yet. "The numbers are down from 2018," says Jacque Callanen, Bexar County's election administrator. "They're down about 13 percent, and so that sort of surprised." Callanen expected...
news4sanantonio.com
'Infestation of roaches': South Point tenants at the end of their rope
SAN ANTONIO - Rodents, electrical issues, and sewer problems: those are just some of the issues that tenants are facing at the South Point apartments. "A lot of mold, first of all,” Romana Castro, a South Point resident of six years, said. "Infestation of roaches have come in." "They...
news4sanantonio.com
Showers will linger into the afternoon
SAN ANTONIO - Scattered showers continue around San Antonio this morning, but the heaviest activity continues to push eastward towards the coast. Rainfall totals should be mostly below 1/4 inch, but some pockets of 1/2 inch or more will be possible. Mostly cloudy skies may tend to linger the rest of the day with temperatures struggling to get back to around 70 degrees. If we get some sun during the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s.
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman wanted for assault after throwing milk cartons, scratching up victim
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Elexsis Anahi Chavez. On Oct. 28, deputies were dispatched to a home in Atascosca for an assault. The 21-year-old victim told deputies Chavez had assaulted him. He claims he was arguing with another person in the house...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police seeking shooter who gunned down teenager outside his house in 2020
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down three suspects involved in the murder of a teenager over two years ago. Darnilio Garza was shot twice on July 31, 2020 outside a home along McCullough Avenue near Oblate Drive. Before the shooting, police said the 17-year-old received an...
news4sanantonio.com
Deputies searching for missing 25-year-old man last seen in Somerset
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. 25-year-old Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen on Oct. 30, 2022, on Somerset Road in Somerset, Texas. Apparently, Austin was on his way to work that morning and hasn’t been seen since.
news4sanantonio.com
Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect
SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
news4sanantonio.com
Inmate on life support after suicide attempt interrupted at Bexar County Jail
SAN ANTONIO - An inmate is on life support after deputies interrupted an early morning suicide attempt at the Bexar County Jail. A detention deputy found the 44-year-old man, who had been arrested for drug possession, around 3 a.m. Wednesday during bed check with a sheet tied around his neck.
news4sanantonio.com
Community holds vigil for San Antonio man who was shot to death more than a year ago
There will be another vigil Tuesday night in San Antonio to remember a man who was shot to death more than a year ago. The body of Angel Torrez was found in a ditch on the southside in September of 2021, but his killer was never found. Torrez was an...
news4sanantonio.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Service dog missing from Canyon Lake
SAN ANTONIO – A service dog is missing from the Canyon Lake area. Biggie has been missing since October 25th and he weighs about 100 pounds. If you have seen him, you are asked to call 830-401-9948. There is a $1,000 dollar reward for his return.
news4sanantonio.com
Man stabbed multiple times during fight with other man over alcohol at West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A fight over alcohol leads to one man being stabbed and the suspect on the run. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home off West Poplar Street near North Hamilton Avenue on the West Side. Police said it all started with an argument...
news4sanantonio.com
Massive 3-alarm fire at vacant Midnight Rodeo bar too dangerous, firefighters let burn out
SAN ANTONIO - More than 40 fire units worked to put out a fire that broke out at a vacant Northeast Side bar. The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at a building that once was the Midnight Rodeo bar off Nacogdoches Road and Thousand Oaks Drive. San Antonio Fire...
news4sanantonio.com
Former deputy arrested for allowing jail inmates to use his cell phone
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was arrested for allowing inmates to use his cell phone. BCSO Detention Deputy Matthew Pacheco was charged with Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility-Phone. According to the statement, BCSO knew about a video that was posted on Instagram...
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters rescue elderly woman pinned underneath vehicle that crashed into her home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters had to rescue an elderly woman after a car slammed into her East Side home early Thursday morning. The driver is still on the run. The accident happened around 1 a.m. at a home off Martin Luther King Drive near South Walter Street. Police said a man drove into the single-story home and then ran off. His female passenger was stuck inside and had to be cut out of the car. She was detained and is being questioned by police.
news4sanantonio.com
Jury finds mother guilty of beating 4-year-old daughter to death
SAN ANTONIO - A jury found Jessica Briones guilty of the 2017 murder of her 4-year-old daughter. The jury took only an hour of deliberation to return that guilty verdict. They also found Briones guilty of injury to a child, based on evidence that "beatings" had begun much earlier than the fatal one.
news4sanantonio.com
Car salesman accused of sending intimate photos to himself from customer's phone
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man who worked as a local car salesman, it's what he's accused of doing that has him facing charges and detectives believe there could be more victims. Police said 25-year-old Connor Griffin is accused of accessing intimate photos from a customer’s...
