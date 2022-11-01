ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

The 43rd Annual Christmas Showcase coming to the Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO - The 43rd Annual Christmas showcase is happening in just a couple of weeks!. The event offers everything you need for Christmas!. Gathering more than 300 types of craft shops, eateries, and other small businesses, even decoration experts, all under one roof at the Freeman Coliseum. The 2-day...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Festivities for annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - Festivities for the annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin on Wednesday!. This year’s dinner will be the return of in-person celebrations!. Mayor Ron Nirenberg is launching this year's registration on November 2nd at the Henry B. Gonzalez convention center from 9 a.m. until full capacity is reached. This is just registration this is not the actual dinner.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Showers will linger into the afternoon

SAN ANTONIO - Scattered showers continue around San Antonio this morning, but the heaviest activity continues to push eastward towards the coast. Rainfall totals should be mostly below 1/4 inch, but some pockets of 1/2 inch or more will be possible. Mostly cloudy skies may tend to linger the rest of the day with temperatures struggling to get back to around 70 degrees. If we get some sun during the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Deputies searching for missing 25-year-old man last seen in Somerset

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. 25-year-old Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen on Oct. 30, 2022, on Somerset Road in Somerset, Texas. Apparently, Austin was on his way to work that morning and hasn’t been seen since.
SOMERSET, TX
Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect

SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Service dog missing from Canyon Lake

SAN ANTONIO – A service dog is missing from the Canyon Lake area. Biggie has been missing since October 25th and he weighs about 100 pounds. If you have seen him, you are asked to call 830-401-9948. There is a $1,000 dollar reward for his return.
CANYON LAKE, TX
Former deputy arrested for allowing jail inmates to use his cell phone

SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was arrested for allowing inmates to use his cell phone. BCSO Detention Deputy Matthew Pacheco was charged with Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility-Phone. According to the statement, BCSO knew about a video that was posted on Instagram...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Firefighters rescue elderly woman pinned underneath vehicle that crashed into her home

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters had to rescue an elderly woman after a car slammed into her East Side home early Thursday morning. The driver is still on the run. The accident happened around 1 a.m. at a home off Martin Luther King Drive near South Walter Street. Police said a man drove into the single-story home and then ran off. His female passenger was stuck inside and had to be cut out of the car. She was detained and is being questioned by police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Jury finds mother guilty of beating 4-year-old daughter to death

SAN ANTONIO - A jury found Jessica Briones guilty of the 2017 murder of her 4-year-old daughter. The jury took only an hour of deliberation to return that guilty verdict. They also found Briones guilty of injury to a child, based on evidence that "beatings" had begun much earlier than the fatal one.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

