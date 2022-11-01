Read full article on original website
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
Stocks turn higher after Fed hints at slower rate hikes
Stocks bounced higher and Treasury yields fell sharply after the Federal Reserve indicated it might slow down the pace of its interest rate increases. The Fed also announced its fourth straight extra-large rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point as it fights the worst inflation in decades. The Fed’s hint Wednesday that it could ease back on the rate-increase program was welcome news for markets, which have been worried the Fed could slow the economy so much that it goes into a recession. The yield on the two-year Treasury fell sharply and the S&P 500 erased a loss and rose 0.6%.
Why Apple, Meta, Amazon, Tesla And ProShares UltraPro QQQ Are Drawing Investors' Eyes Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Monday as investors and traders braced for a 75 basis point hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Market participants are keenly waiting for any cue that the central bank has finally decided to reduce its aggression. Here’s a look...
Stocks open lower on Wall Street ahead of Fed news on rates
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening modestly lower on Wall Street ahead of what traders expect will be another big interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is due to wrap up a two-day policy meeting later Wednesday that’s expected to produce the sixth interest rate increase of the year as the central bank fights the worst inflation in four decades. The widespread expectation is for the Fed to push through another increase that’s triple the usual size, or three-quarters of a percentage point. The S&P 500 was off 0.4%, as was the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq.
McDonald's Responds To Elon Musk: We Will Accept Dogecoin If Tesla Accepts This Cryptocurrency
Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp. MCD said it will accept Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s request to accept Dogecoin DOGE/USD as a form of payment — but with a "condition." What Happened: McDonald’s said on Twitter that it will agree to Musk’s request only if Tesla accepts...
If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin When Elon Musk Revived His $44B Twitter Offer, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The world’s richest man is now the owner (and CEO) of one of the largest social media platforms. Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk completed an acquisition of Twitter on Friday Oct. 28, 2022. The acquisition is significantly impacting one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies. What Happened:...
This Indian Billionaire Piled On More Wealth Than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Combined In 2021
India’s super-rich are getting richer at a faster clip than their American peers like Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos. What Happened: Coal and green energy tycoon Gautam Adani, Asia’s second-richest person, piled on $49 billion to his wealth in 2021 — which is more than both what Musk and Bezos added in the same period, according to 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, reported Business Standard, an Indian publication.
Why Etsy Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 34.7% to $0.0858 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Wednesday. Biophytis S.A. BPTS rose 31.4% to $0.7751 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive post-hoc analysis of the Phase 2-3 COVA clinical study strongly supporting therapeutic potential of Sarconeos (BIO101) in COVID-19.
Musk Reacts To Questions Over Trump's Return On Twitter As Mexico President Urges To 'Repair Damage'
The Mexican leader reportedly also asked Musk to free Twitter from what he called "conservative control." Musk's take on the topic was evident on the platform as well. The entrepreneur said that if he "had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!"
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher on Lower Yields Amid Earnings Parade
U.S. stocks ended firmly higher Tuesday as investors extended Wall Street's solid October rally amid a parade of blue chip corporate earnings before and after the closing bell and a pullback in Treasury bond yields. A softer U.S. dollar, which was marked 1% lower on the session at 1110.851, and...
Asian benchmarks higher as markets await Fed rate moves
Asian shares are mostly higher ahead of a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on an interest rate increase to curb inflation
Kim Jong Un Threatens 'Powerful Measures' Against US Over 'Grave Military Provocations'
North Korea's Kim Jong Un threatened powerful action against the U.S. if it did not halt joint military drills with South Korea. What Happened: The North Korean foreign ministry, in a statement released on official media, demanded that the U.S. and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises, calling them a provocation that may draw "more powerful follow-up measures."
US Stocks In For Another Tough Day After Fed Rate Hike As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Fall — Roku, Qualcomm Plunge On Earnings Disappointment
The U.S. index futures are pointing to a lackluster start on Wall Street Thursday, as rate worries linger. On Wednesday, the major averages experienced a bout of volatility in the aftermath of the Fed decision and closed notably lower. The market showed tentativeness in the run up to the Fed decision and spiked in reaction to the post-meeting policy statement.
Elon Musk Gets Word Of Advice From Jacinda Ardern: Twitter 'Can Do A Huge Amount Of Harm' If Misused
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday said Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO and the new chief of Twitter Inc, Elon Musk, needs to "stick strongly to the principle of transparency." What Happened: Ardern, speaking at a national summit on countering terrorism and violent extremism, said, "While I haven't had...
Xi Jinping Resisting Nuclear Talks, Says US: 'Don't Need To Repeat' 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis
Xi Jinping-led China has shown no interest in discussing steps to reduce the risk posed by nuclear weapons, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday. What Happened: U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Alexandra Bell told an Atlantic Council that despite Washington's efforts, Beijing has still not begun engagement on the nuclear talks, reported Reuters.
Xi Jinping's Minister Tells Blinken US Should Stop Trying To Suppress China
The Chinese foreign minister told his American counterpart that the U.S. should stop trying to contain China and avoid creating obstacles between the two countries. What Happened: Xi Jinping's cabinet minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call on Monday to discuss the relationship between the two countries.
Alibaba, Nio Fall Over 5%: Hang Seng Opens Weaker As Fed Stays Hawkish, China Asserts COVID-Zero Policy
Hong Kong shares opened in the red on Thursday, with the benchmark Hang Seng falling over 0.9% in morning trade, after the Federal Reserve’s anticipation of a higher bar for interest rates to rein in inflation roiled U.S. markets. Shares of Nio fell over 6%, while Alibaba and Baidu shares lost over 4% on Thursday morning.
