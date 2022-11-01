ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks turn higher after Fed hints at slower rate hikes

Stocks bounced higher and Treasury yields fell sharply after the Federal Reserve indicated it might slow down the pace of its interest rate increases. The Fed also announced its fourth straight extra-large rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point as it fights the worst inflation in decades. The Fed’s hint Wednesday that it could ease back on the rate-increase program was welcome news for markets, which have been worried the Fed could slow the economy so much that it goes into a recession. The yield on the two-year Treasury fell sharply and the S&P 500 erased a loss and rose 0.6%.
Stocks open lower on Wall Street ahead of Fed news on rates

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening modestly lower on Wall Street ahead of what traders expect will be another big interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is due to wrap up a two-day policy meeting later Wednesday that’s expected to produce the sixth interest rate increase of the year as the central bank fights the worst inflation in four decades. The widespread expectation is for the Fed to push through another increase that’s triple the usual size, or three-quarters of a percentage point. The S&P 500 was off 0.4%, as was the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq.
This Indian Billionaire Piled On More Wealth Than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Combined In 2021

India’s super-rich are getting richer at a faster clip than their American peers like Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos. What Happened: Coal and green energy tycoon Gautam Adani, Asia’s second-richest person, piled on $49 billion to his wealth in 2021 — which is more than both what Musk and Bezos added in the same period, according to 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, reported Business Standard, an Indian publication.
Why Etsy Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket

COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 34.7% to $0.0858 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Wednesday. Biophytis S.A. BPTS rose 31.4% to $0.7751 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive post-hoc analysis of the Phase 2-3 COVA clinical study strongly supporting therapeutic potential of Sarconeos (BIO101) in COVID-19.
Kim Jong Un Threatens 'Powerful Measures' Against US Over 'Grave Military Provocations'

North Korea's Kim Jong Un threatened powerful action against the U.S. if it did not halt joint military drills with South Korea. What Happened: The North Korean foreign ministry, in a statement released on official media, demanded that the U.S. and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises, calling them a provocation that may draw "more powerful follow-up measures."
US Stocks In For Another Tough Day After Fed Rate Hike As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Fall — Roku, Qualcomm Plunge On Earnings Disappointment

The U.S. index futures are pointing to a lackluster start on Wall Street Thursday, as rate worries linger. On Wednesday, the major averages experienced a bout of volatility in the aftermath of the Fed decision and closed notably lower. The market showed tentativeness in the run up to the Fed decision and spiked in reaction to the post-meeting policy statement.
Xi Jinping Resisting Nuclear Talks, Says US: 'Don't Need To Repeat' 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis

Xi Jinping-led China has shown no interest in discussing steps to reduce the risk posed by nuclear weapons, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday. What Happened: U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Alexandra Bell told an Atlantic Council that despite Washington's efforts, Beijing has still not begun engagement on the nuclear talks, reported Reuters.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares waver, dollar dips ahead of Fed policy decision

SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Asian shares wobbled in cautious trading on Wednesday while the dollar sagged slightly as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outcome later in the global day with many looking for any signs of a slowdown in future rate hikes. MSCI's broadest index of...
