ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

Call center workers strike over pay and working conditions

Workers who handle calls about Medicare and Affordable Care Act health plans walked off the job in Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky and Virginia today, demanding better pay and a less stressful workload. The workers are employed by Maximus, a federal contractor. They are asking for a pay raise to $25 per...
BOGALUSA, LA
KVCR NEWS

11/3 KVCR Midday News: ONT an Economic Engine for SoCal, Advocates Demand Lawmakers Do More to Protect Employees, Veteran Resource Fair, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. A new study shows that Ontario International Airport is an economic engine for Southern California, generating $3.8 billion a year in activity. Worker advocates demanded California state lawmakers do more to stop employers from...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

California Lead Pipe Replacement

California could get up to one - and- quarter billion dollars from the infrastructure bill to replace old lead water lines. Kelly Hardy with the group Children Now says a coalition of Health an environmental groups has written a letter asking the California State Water Resources Control Board to "get the lead out."
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Vaccines used to be apolitical. Now they're a campaign issue

In late October, the Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota posted a video he knew would be controversial. "I've been called extreme, and perhaps this Facebook video will provide fodder for more people to call me extreme," the candidate, Scott Jensen, told his viewers. In the 20 minutes that followed, Jensen railed against COVID vaccine mandates for kids, questioned the CDC's vaccination schedule for other childhood immunizations, and raised other vague concerns about COVID vaccines that have been credited with saving hundreds of thousands of lives.
MINNESOTA STATE
KVCR NEWS

11/2 KVCR Midday News: IE School Districts to Receive Funds to Expand Dual Language Programs, Mixed Outlook on IE Economy, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Three Inland Empire school districts will receive up to $400,000 each to expand dual language immersion programs or establish new ones. State scientists released a new report showing how rapid climate change is impacting...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

A 100-year study could help save box turtles

With a story about an animal that inspires a lot of love - and right now some concern - we're talking about box turtles. These are the turtles with rounded shells and yellow blotches. They roam around forests and backyards, looking like little wrinkled ETs. Their numbers appear to be in decline, which is why one group in North Carolina is doing an ambitious long-term study. NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce reports that they want this study to last 100 years, just like a box turtle can.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Supreme Court-Affirmative Action

Activist Edward Blum with the group students for fair admissions sued Harvard and the University of North Carolina arguing that race conscience admissions criteria unconstitutionally discriminate against Asian American students Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund President Thomas Saenz says he expects the court to rule against affirmative action but he says colleges still can address the problem from a different angle.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Ontario International Airport’s Economic Impact Report

The analysis, by Oxford Economics, was released Tuesday as more than 300 Inland Empire officials, industry executives and friends of ONT celebrated the aviation gateway's sixth anniversary under local ownership. The State of the Airport event showcased Ontario's impressive expansion of flights, destinations and customer amenities over the past six...
ONTARIO, CA
KVCR NEWS

KVC-Arts 10/30/22 - Jazz Pianist Vijay Iyer

On this edition of KVC-Arts David Fleming speaks with jazz pianist Vijay Iyer. He’s received critical acclaim from past releases – including his most recent – called UNEASY. We’ll hear about several tracks from the disc, and the musicians he’s touring with, and a performance in the regions soon. Saturday November 5th at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa with 7 and 9 pm performances.
COSTA MESA, CA
KVCR NEWS

Two painters, two women, two portraits — one fascinating story of artistic influence

It's said that Pablo Picasso once observed, "Lesser artists borrow; great artists steal." Or appropriate? Filch? Quote? Pinch? Steal gets right to it though. But in the case of these two great artists, they also honor, imitate, learn from, and certainly study. Studying these two portraits, two curators — one at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, the other at the National Gallery in London — found interesting differences and similarities.
PASADENA, CA
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy