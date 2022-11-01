Read full article on original website
Call center workers strike over pay and working conditions
Workers who handle calls about Medicare and Affordable Care Act health plans walked off the job in Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky and Virginia today, demanding better pay and a less stressful workload. The workers are employed by Maximus, a federal contractor. They are asking for a pay raise to $25 per...
11/3 KVCR Midday News: ONT an Economic Engine for SoCal, Advocates Demand Lawmakers Do More to Protect Employees, Veteran Resource Fair, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. A new study shows that Ontario International Airport is an economic engine for Southern California, generating $3.8 billion a year in activity. Worker advocates demanded California state lawmakers do more to stop employers from...
Indiana doctor sues AG to block him from obtaining patient abortion records
An Indiana abortion provider who came under attack by the state attorney general has filed a lawsuit to block him from subpoenaing her patients' medical records – including those of a 10-year-old rape victim she treated. In the lawsuit, Dr. Caitlin Bernard and her medical partner claim that state...
California Lead Pipe Replacement
California could get up to one - and- quarter billion dollars from the infrastructure bill to replace old lead water lines. Kelly Hardy with the group Children Now says a coalition of Health an environmental groups has written a letter asking the California State Water Resources Control Board to "get the lead out."
Vaccines used to be apolitical. Now they're a campaign issue
In late October, the Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota posted a video he knew would be controversial. "I've been called extreme, and perhaps this Facebook video will provide fodder for more people to call me extreme," the candidate, Scott Jensen, told his viewers. In the 20 minutes that followed, Jensen railed against COVID vaccine mandates for kids, questioned the CDC's vaccination schedule for other childhood immunizations, and raised other vague concerns about COVID vaccines that have been credited with saving hundreds of thousands of lives.
11/2 KVCR Midday News: IE School Districts to Receive Funds to Expand Dual Language Programs, Mixed Outlook on IE Economy, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Three Inland Empire school districts will receive up to $400,000 each to expand dual language immersion programs or establish new ones. State scientists released a new report showing how rapid climate change is impacting...
A 100-year study could help save box turtles
With a story about an animal that inspires a lot of love - and right now some concern - we're talking about box turtles. These are the turtles with rounded shells and yellow blotches. They roam around forests and backyards, looking like little wrinkled ETs. Their numbers appear to be in decline, which is why one group in North Carolina is doing an ambitious long-term study. NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce reports that they want this study to last 100 years, just like a box turtle can.
Supreme Court-Affirmative Action
Activist Edward Blum with the group students for fair admissions sued Harvard and the University of North Carolina arguing that race conscience admissions criteria unconstitutionally discriminate against Asian American students Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund President Thomas Saenz says he expects the court to rule against affirmative action but he says colleges still can address the problem from a different angle.
4 Senate races that could provide the key to control
The fight for the Senate couldn't be tighter. The chamber is 50-50 and the top Senate contests are as close as they can get. Republicans need to net one pickup to take control. As the election nears, it is coming down to only half a dozen seats or less with...
Ontario International Airport’s Economic Impact Report
The analysis, by Oxford Economics, was released Tuesday as more than 300 Inland Empire officials, industry executives and friends of ONT celebrated the aviation gateway's sixth anniversary under local ownership. The State of the Airport event showcased Ontario's impressive expansion of flights, destinations and customer amenities over the past six...
Voters everywhere are talking about the same issues. Here's why that matters
West of Des Moines, at a recent rally for Republican House candidate Zach Nunn, Jack Wharton rattled off a list of his top voting issues. "Just like everybody else, inflation is right up there" — he held a flat hand up next to his head. "Abortion is way down here, nonexistent" — he dropped his hand toward his hip — "I don't care about that."
How documentary-style films turn conspiracy theories into a call to action
In Georgia this summer, a fake wanted poster falsely identified a woman as a so-called ballot mule. In Arizona, voters dropping off their ballots complained about being photographed and filmed, in some cases by people carrying weapons. The incidents appear inspired by a film, "2,000 Mules," that spins a wild...
KVC-Arts 10/30/22 - Jazz Pianist Vijay Iyer
On this edition of KVC-Arts David Fleming speaks with jazz pianist Vijay Iyer. He’s received critical acclaim from past releases – including his most recent – called UNEASY. We’ll hear about several tracks from the disc, and the musicians he’s touring with, and a performance in the regions soon. Saturday November 5th at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa with 7 and 9 pm performances.
Supreme Court says Lindsey Graham must testify in grand jury Georgia election probe
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., must testify before a grand jury in Georgia. He has been subpoenaed for questioning later this month about allegations that then President Donald Trump tried to interfere with Georgia's ballot count after the 2020 election. Graham filed an emergency request...
North Carolina fields competitive Senate race despite lack of national attention
At a late-1800s farmhouse in the heart of North Carolina, national Republicans made an urgent pitch to voters in the final days of October as they gathered for an evening barbecue. "We win by voting," said Florida Sen. Rick Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. "And we win...
Two painters, two women, two portraits — one fascinating story of artistic influence
It's said that Pablo Picasso once observed, "Lesser artists borrow; great artists steal." Or appropriate? Filch? Quote? Pinch? Steal gets right to it though. But in the case of these two great artists, they also honor, imitate, learn from, and certainly study. Studying these two portraits, two curators — one at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, the other at the National Gallery in London — found interesting differences and similarities.
