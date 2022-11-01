ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news4sanantonio.com

'Legendary' NEISD volunteer plans to teach till she's 100-years-old

SAN ANTONIO - Learning is a life-long occupation, just ask Mary Bowman, a 96-year-old NEISD school volunteer, who plans to continue doing what she's doing until she turns 100!. Mary volunteers every week to teach Zen Painting and Calligraphy at the district's Academy of Learning in Retirement. Mary’s students call her a legend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The 43rd Annual Christmas Showcase coming to the Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO - The 43rd Annual Christmas showcase is happening in just a couple of weeks!. The event offers everything you need for Christmas!. Gathering more than 300 types of craft shops, eateries, and other small businesses, even decoration experts, all under one roof at the Freeman Coliseum. The 2-day...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Police searching for missing endangered 75-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO –San Antonio police are asking for your help finding a missing endangered 75-year-old woman. The San Antonio Police Department said Barbara Luthy, who goes by “BJ,” was last seen on September 13 at the 2000 block of San Lucas. Police said BJ is 5 feet...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Police identify suspect who stabbed his wife and two small children

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been identified after he stabbed his wife and his two young children at an Eastside apartment complex. Police have confirmed that 33-year-old Ray Hernandez Jr. allegedly stabbed his wife and his two small children. The incident happened just before 3 a.m, on Oct....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Deputies searching for missing 25-year-old man last seen in Somerset

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. 25-year-old Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen on Oct. 30, 2022, on Somerset Road in Somerset, Texas. Apparently, Austin was on his way to work that morning and hasn’t been seen since.
SOMERSET, TX
New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Former deputy arrested for allowing jail inmates to use his cell phone

SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was arrested for allowing inmates to use his cell phone. BCSO Detention Deputy Matthew Pacheco was charged with Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility-Phone. According to the statement, BCSO knew about a video that was posted on Instagram...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

