Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
RCB 20 attack.JPG
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Philip Barbour volleyball team is another step closer to def…
WVNews
Cee you soon: South Harrison wins twice to force Thursday final, advances to regionals
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — First, South Harrison defeated Doddridge County to clinch a spot in Saturday’s regionals. Second, the Hawks knocked off top seed Clay-Battelle.
WVNews
Lewis County downs Clay County, claims Sectional Title
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County made it back-to-back Class AA Region II Section 2 Championships with a straight-set victory over Clay County that featured three close sets, including a thrilling come-from-behind second set victory. The first set was close throughout with the Minutemaids doing a good job...
WVNews
WVU Notebook: Tragedy touches the Mountaineer family
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown started his weekly press conference on Tuesday on an extremely sad note – Kim Gmiter, the mother of WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter, passed away suddenly on Sunday. “All Mountaineers will be thinking of James and his family...
WVNews
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia's running game will clearly be hampered when it travels to Iowa State for Saturday's game against the Cyclones. With running back C.J. Donaldson out for the year, offensive guard James Gmiter likely joining him with the effects of multiple concussions, running back Tony Mathis and Justin Johnson still battling injuries that could keep them from traveling and right tackle still a revolving door between Ja'Quay Hubbard and Brandon Yates, there's just not much continuity on which to depend in that play phase.
WVNews
Next week is Mountaineer Week at West Virginia University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mountaineer Week, West Virginia University’s celebration of Appalachian culture, is turning 75 with activities beginning Monday and continuing through Nov. 13. The first Mountaineer Week celebration was held in 1947 as a way to generate school spirit around the WVU-Kentucky football game. A...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Bryce Ford-Wheaton 11/1/22
West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton lists the issues with communication while playing on the road, and expects a tough time of that when the Mountaineers travel to Iowa State this weekend. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
WVNews
Leadership Marion Marion County Schools
Fairmont News Editor John Mark Shaver can be reached at 304-844-8485 or jshaver@theet.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
WVNews
2 charged with murder in Oct. 23 Fairmont, West Virginia, homicide
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Fairmont residents have been charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 23 homicide of a 28-year-old from Detroit at a Short Avenue residence. Naquan Rayshard Warren, 32, and Shekea Danielle Fox, 33, are accused in the death of Sean Gardiner.
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Thursday
Bridgeport Lions Club spaghetti dinner, 4-7 p.m. or until sold out. $10 for dinner, including two meatballs, bread, salad, dessert. Drive-through at Bridgeport Civic Center. Enter from east or west on Main Street/U.S. 50 into Civic Center parking lot, exit from Dairy Queen extra lane. Tickets available in advance from Lions members or at the drive-through entrance. Details, Estelle Rice, 304-476-4334.
WVNews
Retired Army lieutenant colonel, author, to give book talk in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Peter Taylor, local author and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, will present a Book Talk at 10:30 a.m. next Wednesday at the Harrison County Senior Center. Taylor is the author of two novels based on his experiences in Vietnam and another about the history...
WVNews
WVa elementary school principal receives Milken Award
WHEELING W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia elementary school principal has been honored as one of the nation’s top educators. Principal Andrea Trio of Madison Elementary in Wheeling received a $25,000 Milken Educator Award from the Milken Family Foundation on Thursday. Up to 40 elementary educators nationwide will receive the awards this school year.
WVNews
Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library to commemorate Farmington mine disaster with author series event
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — To mark the 54th anniversary of the Farmington Mine Disaster, the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is hosting a program as part of its Author Series. Bonnie E. Stewart, author of “No. 9: The Farmington Mine Disaster,” will present Number 9: Commemoration of the Farmington Mine...
WVNews
Correction
The Exponent Telegram incorrectly reported recently that Philippi’s A Covered Bridge Christmas tree program is a fundraiser. The project doesn’t involve fundraising.
Comments / 0