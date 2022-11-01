Read full article on original website
Woman attacked by dogs in Ohio grateful to rescuers
Eva Simons, 64, was attacked by three dogs identified as “pit bull mix canines” Saturday near Lake Hope State Park while riding a mountain bike on Shea Road.
Ohio girls, ages 12 and 13, accused of driving stolen Kia, then crashing during escape attempt
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two girls, ages 12 and 13, are in custody after authorities say they crashed a stolen vehicle while trying to get away from Franklin County sheriff’s deputies. The pursuit started at about 2:20 a.m. when deputies tried to stop the Kia Soul, according to the...
1 injured after car crashes into Short North restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A car crashed into a restaurant in the Short North on Wednesday. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Galla Park Steak on North High Street Near East 1st Avenue. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and described their condition as stable. Traffic...
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on Shea Road. As she was passing a house, three dogs, identified as "pit bull mix canines", attacked the woman.
Two juveniles crash KIA into ravine after police chase in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two juveniles led police on a car chase and crashed into a ravine on the west side of Columbus, Ohio. At around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, Franklin County Sheriff deputies attempted a traffic stop near Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road. The driver of a KIA Soul, believed to be stolen, fled […]
NBC4 Columbus
Police ID woman’s body found in vacant North Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a vacant home in North Linden earlier this week. Columbus police said the body of Jessica Sue Sykes, 36, was found with a gunshot wound in a home on the 2500 block of Howey Road Monday at approximately 12:24 p.m.
Sheriff: 2 teen girls flee from traffic stop, crash stolen vehicle into fence at west Columbus apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teenage girls, ages 12 and 13, crashed a reportedly stolen vehicle into a fence near Hilliard Wednesday morning after fleeing from a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office. At approximately 2:20 a.m., a deputy attempted to initiate...
Columbus police: DNA connects murder victim to man killed by police at hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said DNA evidence has connected a murder victim with a man shot and killed by police and security at a Westerville hospital in 2021. Police said blood found on the interior doorknob and the victim’s cane linked the suspect, Miles Monsay Jackson, to the murder victim, Ticardo Lawayne Williams, […]
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Woman seriously injured after dog attack in Vinton County, Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An elderly woman suffered “serious physical injuries” after she was attacked by dogs while riding her bike Saturday in Vinton County, Ohio, deputies said. The 64-year-old woman, who was staying at a cabin for the weekend near Lake Hope, was riding her...
Police: Officer shoots armed man during confrontation outside south Columbus restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An officer with the Columbus Division of Police fired shots at a suspect, critically injuring him following a confrontation behind a restaurant Thursday morning. Just before 5:15 a.m., Deputy Chief Smith Weir said officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts at Tee Jaye’s Country Place near Parsons...
Law enforcement looking for 2 suspects who allegedly stole Jeep from Wellston, Ohio
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — Law enforcement is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a jeep from Wellston in Jackson County, Ohio. The Jeep was later found in Vinton County. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office in neighboring Vinton County received a call about a stolen jeep from Wellston driving on State Route 683. Vinton County […]
Ohio scrapyard under investigation for over 80 alleged incidents of fraud
Investigators also claimed that Columbus Auto Shredding accepted as proof of ownership a title that included a VIN number cut from a previous sale and taped to the new document title.
45-Year-Old Ohio Woman Living In 83-Year-Old Body
She has a rare disease that causes her body to age rapidly.
Ohio man arrested for rape of eight-year-old
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man and charged him with two counts of rape of an eight-year-old. John Smith, 40, has been charged with two counts of rape in addition to one count of a violation of a protection order and was served a warrant for failure to […]
12 persons of interest sought in deadly shooting near Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A dozen persons of interest are being sought in Columbus police’s investigation into a fatal shooting last Sunday near a northeast Columbus gas station. CPD provided an update on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the killing of Kevin Sobnosky, 21, who was shot near a Sheetz store at the 1400 block of […]
cwcolumbus.com
Owners of crashed Kia ask why a 12-year-old is out stealing and driving cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The owner of a stolen and crashed Kia Soul said kids not only ripped off his car but his livelihood. Dustin Corbitt and his girlfriend Shelby Sinex had their Kia stolen from their apartment complex parking lot early Wednesday. The couple said it was locked and the keys were inside their home.
Four-year-old dies after being hit by car in Ohio
An earlier report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Columbus, Ohio, on Monday night. Columbus police said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. at Valley Park Drive […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman loses leg after being mauled by dogs in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked by dogs near Lake Hope. According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were advised of a woman who was transported to Hocking Valley Community Hospital on October 29. Reports say the victim was riding a...
4Ever Home: Puppies found in a box will be ready for holiday adoption
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Nine puppies that are estimated to be about a week old were found in a box. The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is caring for newborns and hand-feeding most of them. Three puppies have been placed in foster care to be nursed by a dog that has puppies. “Puppies […]
