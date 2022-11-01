ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

10TV

1 injured after car crashes into Short North restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A car crashed into a restaurant in the Short North on Wednesday. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Galla Park Steak on North High Street Near East 1st Avenue. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and described their condition as stable. Traffic...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Two juveniles crash KIA into ravine after police chase in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two juveniles led police on a car chase and crashed into a ravine on the west side of Columbus, Ohio. At around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, Franklin County Sheriff deputies attempted a traffic stop near Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road. The driver of a KIA Soul, believed to be stolen, fled […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID woman’s body found in vacant North Linden home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a vacant home in North Linden earlier this week. Columbus police said the body of Jessica Sue Sykes, 36, was found with a gunshot wound in a home on the 2500 block of Howey Road Monday at approximately 12:24 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man arrested for rape of eight-year-old

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man and charged him with two counts of rape of an eight-year-old. John Smith, 40, has been charged with two counts of rape in addition to one count of a violation of a protection order and was served a warrant for failure to […]
LUCASVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Four-year-old dies after being hit by car in Ohio

An earlier report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Columbus, Ohio, on Monday night. Columbus police said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. at Valley Park Drive […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman loses leg after being mauled by dogs in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked by dogs near Lake Hope. According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were advised of a woman who was transported to Hocking Valley Community Hospital on October 29. Reports say the victim was riding a...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
