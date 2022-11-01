ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mosby ordered to pay $1,000 a month for legal assistance

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
A District Judge has ordered Marilyn Mosby to repay the court to reimburse them for the Criminal Justice Act Plan funds (CJA Plan).

She is being ordered to make monthly payments of $1,000 to reimburse the Court for the Plan. These payments are set to begin on Nov. 30, 2022.

This will continue until the balance is paid in full.

This comes after the Court approved Mosby's request for funding for services other than counsel on July 5, 2022 according to the court order. The Court determined she had enough resources to contribute towards the repayment.

Mosby is to file a status report informing the Court of any change in her ability to make the reimbursement payments.

She is being charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of false statement on a loan application.

A December 15 hearing has been set to determine if the the trial should be moved to another venue, if a gag order will be imposed, and if lead attorney A. Scott Bolden will be sanctioned or held in contempt of court.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

