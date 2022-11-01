Read full article on original website
WCAX
VTrans taking input on Smuggler’s Notch stuck truck solutions
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite abundant signage, trucks continue to get stuck in Smuggler’s Notch year after year, with five incidents so far this year alone. The Vermont Transportation Agency received input from the community at a meeting Wednesday about new strategies to stop the trucks in their tracks.
WCAX
Community meeting to keep trucks out of Smuggler’s Notch
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - What additional steps can be taken to keep big rigs out of Smuggler’s Notch? That’s the focus of a community meeting Wednesday in Hyde Park. Dozens of tractor-trailers and busses have become stuck on narrow Route 108 over the years, with at least five this year alone. That comes despite numerous warning signs on both sides of the notch and fines upwards of $1,000. The problem has only gotten worse in recent years as more and more drivers blindly follow their GPS systems.
mynbc5.com
Two water main breaks being fixed in Barre
BARRE, Vt. — Barre residents could see an increase in discolored water or a lack of running water as the city works to fix two water main breaks that happened on Tuesday. The breaks occurred on Circle Street at Hale Street, with another on Summer Street at Keith Avenue.
mynbc5.com
Commission ponders ways to stop commercial drivers from getting stuck on Smuggler's Notch
STOWE, Vt. — What can be done to stop tractor-trailer drivers from getting stuck on Smugglers Notch?. That was the discussion at the Lamoille County Planning Commission meeting Wednesday night as community members pondered new ways to prevent commercial drivers from driving onto — and then subsequently getting their vehicles stuck— on the section of roadway formally known as Route 108 that connects Cambridge and Stowe, Vermont.
newportdispatch.com
Trick-or-treater injured after being hit by car in Barre
BARRE — An 11-year-old was injured in Barre on Halloween. Police say the child sustained minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle. According to the report, the juvenile had been trick-or-treating in the downtown area with his family and was crossing Seminary Street at the intersection of North Main Street prior to the incident.
newportdispatch.com
Driver hits fire hydrant in Bridport, charged with DUI
BRIDPORT — A 59-year-old man from New York was arrested for DUI following a crash in Bridport yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 125 at around 12:30 p.m. Police say the motor vehicle left the highway and hit a fire hydrant before coming to an uncontrolled...
WCAX
New wind turbine pilot project launched on BTV parking garage roof
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington International Airport parking garage isn’t just for cars anymore, it’s now part of the city’s renewable energy transformation. An eight-foot, first-of-its-kind wind turbine on the garage roof is part of a new pilot project spearheaded by Burlington Electric. “A new...
Burlington police should have 12 dispatchers. They have half that many.
"It's not a challenge I'm certain we're going to be able to overcome," Acting BPD Chief Jon Murad said Wednesday.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash on I-91 in Barnet
BARNET — An 80-year-old woman from St. Johnsbury was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Barnet this morning. The crash took place on I-91 at around 10:10 a.m. Susan Dugan told police that she drifted into the guardrail while heading south. The wire guardrail did its job and kept...
WCAX
Adirondack Rail Trail back on track
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A planned rail trail between Tupper Lake and Lake Placid in the Adirondacks is moving ahead again after years of delays and litigation. New York officials gathered in Saranac Lake Wednesday for the official groundbreaking. First completed in 1892, the Adirondack Railroad opened the region...
WCAX
Putting your fruit trees to bed for winter
The period after a stroke and be scary and confusing for both victims and their families.
WCAX
Plattsburgh Town upgrading to LED streetlights
PLATTSBURGH TOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Town of Plattsburgh is upgrading to LED streetlights. Work to replace all streetlights with energy-saving fixtures began last week. The project is a partnership between the New York Power Authority and the town as part of the Smart Street Lighting NY program. The goal is to replace at least 500,000 streetlights in the state with LED technology by 2025.
WCAX
Body found in Colchester fire identified
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police have identified the woman who died in a mobile home fire last week. Heidi Pruss, 46, the homeowner, was found dead after fire crews responded to the blaze at Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park last Tuesday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation...
newportdispatch.com
Woman charged with trespassing at Sunray Peace Village in Lincoln
LINCOLN — A 58-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Lincoln yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a trespassing violation at the Sunray Peace Village at around 2:10 p.m. According to the report, there was an unknown woman on the property who was silently refusing to leave.
WCAX
Vermont ski swap season underway
Vermont ski swap season underway
WCAX
Saint Johnsbury church vandalized
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a hate-motivated crime at a Saint Johnsbury church. Police on Wednesday said the Pleasant Street Baptist Church on Pleasant Street was vandalized when someone spray painted a large pentagram and “Saten” on the back of the building. Police say it’s...
WCAX
Lebanon welcomes new fire chief
Lebanon welcomes new fire chief
WCAX
Missing Bethel teen found
ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say a missing teen from Bethel has been found. The Vermont State Police say Olivia White, 13, left her home overnight and that her last known location was around 4 a.m. Thursday in Hancock. Police say White was found safe and unharmed in Rochester...
mynbc5.com
Police investigate report of shots fired at apartment building in St. Johnsbury
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — Police are investigating after a St. Johnsbury resident said someone shot at their apartment building on the night of Halloween. St. Johnsbury Police said they received a call from someone on Monday at 7:30 p.m. after saying someone shot at their apartment building on Harrison Avenue.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Swanton
SWANTON — A 36-year-old man was cited following an incident in Swanton on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a motor vehicle crash with possible injury on Vermont Route 78, in the area of Louie’s Landing, at around 1:20 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found Adam...
