HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - What additional steps can be taken to keep big rigs out of Smuggler’s Notch? That’s the focus of a community meeting Wednesday in Hyde Park. Dozens of tractor-trailers and busses have become stuck on narrow Route 108 over the years, with at least five this year alone. That comes despite numerous warning signs on both sides of the notch and fines upwards of $1,000. The problem has only gotten worse in recent years as more and more drivers blindly follow their GPS systems.

HYDE PARK, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO