After a two-day manhunt, the alleged gunman in Saturday's deadly shooting at the Danville Mall was arrested Tuesday morning without incident in Burlington, N.C. Christian Pinckney, 18, of Danville will be held in the Alamance County, N.C. jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia for trial. Pinckney is being charged with second-degree murder, malicious discharge of a firearm in a public building and several weapons charges in the death of Tyshais Dashawn King, 26, of Danville.

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO