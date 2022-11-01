Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
Related
WSET
Number of reported shootings down 30% in Lynchburg despite violent weekend: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Folks in the community have been concerned about recent gun violence throughout Central Virginia. Earlier this week, there were three shootings within 48 hours in Lynchburg. ABC13 News reached out to Lynchburg Police for data on the number of shootings this year compared to 2020...
WDBJ7.com
Carjackers sought after car stolen at gunpoint in Bedford County
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A car was stolen at gunpoint early Wednesday in Bedford County, and the sheriff’s office is still looking for it and the carjackers’ car, as well as the robbers. Deputies were called about 12:45 a.m. to the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in Forest. The victim...
WSET
Gretna car fire extinguished; no injuries to occupants
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Gretna Fire & Rescue came to the rescue on Wednesday night to help put out a car fire. Around 7 p.m. on November 2 the GFR responded to an incident on US-29 to find a car engulfed in flames. The vehicle was on the side...
WSET
Cause determined in overnight Timberlake gas station fire; $75,000 in damages
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Authorities have found the cause for a fire that caused $75,000 in damages at a Shell gas station on Timberlake Road. According to Fire Captain Adam Morton with the Lynchburg Fire Department, they got a call around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday about a gas station that was on fire.
WSET
'Cares for community:' DPD conducts walk for recent shooting on Greenwich Circle
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department conducted a H.E.A.R.T. (Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma) walk in response to the recent shooting incident on Greenwich Circle. The department said that the goal of these walks is to express to the community that the police department cares about...
chathamstartribune.com
Alleged Mall shooter was Project Imagine grad
After a two-day manhunt, the alleged gunman in Saturday's deadly shooting at the Danville Mall was arrested Tuesday morning without incident in Burlington, N.C. Christian Pinckney, 18, of Danville will be held in the Alamance County, N.C. jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia for trial. Pinckney is being charged with second-degree murder, malicious discharge of a firearm in a public building and several weapons charges in the death of Tyshais Dashawn King, 26, of Danville.
WDBJ7.com
Fire damages Lynchburg gas station
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A gas station in Lynchburg was damaged in a fire Wednesday night, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. Crews say they responded at 10:20 p.m. to a Shell station at 7719 Timberlake Rd for a report of a structure fire and found heavy black smoke coming from the front of the building.
WDBJ7.com
Man seriously hurt in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is being treated at a hospital after being shot Monday morning. At 4:26 a.m. October 31, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Longview Road, and found the victim with a “serious” injury. No one has been...
WSLS
One dead, four hurt after crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Franklin County. VSP said the crash happened on Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway, south of Henry Road. A 2008 Ford F250 was going north when it went...
WDBJ7.com
Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday. Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital. Virginia...
Farmville homicide suspect arrested after shooting, killing 25-year-old
A suspect wanted in connection to the shooting homicide of a 25-year-old in the town of Farmville is now in custody, according to the Farmville Police Department.
chathamstartribune.com
Dispelling rumors after a shooting
After the police tape was wrapped up and the crime scene was clean, there was one last thing for the Danville Police Department to do on the 400 block of Greenwich Avenue — a H.E.A.R.T. walk. "We had a shooting incident Sunday at approximately 9:39 p.m., we responded to...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police Department investigating shots fired
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating an incident of involved shots fired that occurred on Hillside Court, Sunday afternoon. According to officials, around 1:57 p.m. on Oct. 30, officers responded to the 200 block of Hillside Court. When they arrived at the scene, reports say that they located multiple cartridge casings.
WSET
Community speaks about Lynchburg shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Another shooting on Monday night marks the third in three days in Lynchburg. Monday nights took place at Cabell and Amherst Streets, James Crossing Apartments on Monday morning, and at the Birchwood Apartments on Sunday afternoon. These shootings have sent two to the hospital -...
NBC12
Suspect on the run after homicide in Farmville
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Farmville Police Department is searching for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a Sunday night homicide. Police say Tai’Juan A. Williams is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dennis D. Dubose, of Farmville. Dubose was found shot...
WSLS
‘You don’t think it’s going to happen to you’: Family of Roanoke shooting victim speaks out
ROANOKE, Va. – Jeremy Clement, 36, was a father, a brother, and a friend to many before he was gunned down outside of his home Friday. “We will always remember the good times,” shared his sister Kimberly Thompson. “We will remember his smile, who he was!”. Thompson...
WSLS
Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
chathamstartribune.com
Alleged Danville Mall shooter arrested
The man accused of second degree murder in the deadly Danville Mall shooting was arrested this morning In Burlington, N.C. without incident, according to the Danville Police. Christian Pinckney, 18, will be held in the Alamance County, N.C. jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia for trial. The Danville Police...
WSET
'Trending down:' Danville violent crime decreasing, despite shootings over the weekend
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There were multiple shootings throughout the Commonwealth over the weekend -- one of those at the Danville Mall left one man dead -- but despite the rough weekend, officials say crime is trending down on the Southside. The suspect in Saturday's Danville Mall shooting is...
WSET
Clothes dryer causes fire in Roanoke Co. home
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke County home went up in smoke on Wednesday after a clothes dryer caught on fire. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the call at 2:05 p.m. to the 2500 block of Brandy Run Drive. Responding units found a two-story wood-sided home...
Comments / 0