Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Gretna car fire extinguished; no injuries to occupants

GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Gretna Fire & Rescue came to the rescue on Wednesday night to help put out a car fire. Around 7 p.m. on November 2 the GFR responded to an incident on US-29 to find a car engulfed in flames. The vehicle was on the side...
GRETNA, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Alleged Mall shooter was Project Imagine grad

After a two-day manhunt, the alleged gunman in Saturday's deadly shooting at the Danville Mall was arrested Tuesday morning without incident in Burlington, N.C. Christian Pinckney, 18, of Danville will be held in the Alamance County, N.C. jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia for trial. Pinckney is being charged with second-degree murder, malicious discharge of a firearm in a public building and several weapons charges in the death of Tyshais Dashawn King, 26, of Danville.
BURLINGTON, NC
WDBJ7.com

Fire damages Lynchburg gas station

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A gas station in Lynchburg was damaged in a fire Wednesday night, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. Crews say they responded at 10:20 p.m. to a Shell station at 7719 Timberlake Rd for a report of a structure fire and found heavy black smoke coming from the front of the building.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man seriously hurt in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is being treated at a hospital after being shot Monday morning. At 4:26 a.m. October 31, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Longview Road, and found the victim with a “serious” injury. No one has been...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

One dead, four hurt after crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Franklin County. VSP said the crash happened on Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway, south of Henry Road. A 2008 Ford F250 was going north when it went...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday. Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital. Virginia...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Dispelling rumors after a shooting

After the police tape was wrapped up and the crime scene was clean, there was one last thing for the Danville Police Department to do on the 400 block of Greenwich Avenue — a H.E.A.R.T. walk. "We had a shooting incident Sunday at approximately 9:39 p.m., we responded to...
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Police Department investigating shots fired

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating an incident of involved shots fired that occurred on Hillside Court, Sunday afternoon. According to officials, around 1:57 p.m. on Oct. 30, officers responded to the 200 block of Hillside Court. When they arrived at the scene, reports say that they located multiple cartridge casings.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Community speaks about Lynchburg shootings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Another shooting on Monday night marks the third in three days in Lynchburg. Monday nights took place at Cabell and Amherst Streets, James Crossing Apartments on Monday morning, and at the Birchwood Apartments on Sunday afternoon. These shootings have sent two to the hospital -...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC12

Suspect on the run after homicide in Farmville

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Farmville Police Department is searching for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a Sunday night homicide. Police say Tai’Juan A. Williams is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dennis D. Dubose, of Farmville. Dubose was found shot...
FARMVILLE, VA
WSLS

Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Alleged Danville Mall shooter arrested

The man accused of second degree murder in the deadly Danville Mall shooting was arrested this morning In Burlington, N.C. without incident, according to the Danville Police. Christian Pinckney, 18, will be held in the Alamance County, N.C. jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia for trial. The Danville Police...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Clothes dryer causes fire in Roanoke Co. home

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke County home went up in smoke on Wednesday after a clothes dryer caught on fire. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the call at 2:05 p.m. to the 2500 block of Brandy Run Drive. Responding units found a two-story wood-sided home...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

