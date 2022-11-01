ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

Mystery prankster dresses up local statue for Halloween

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - It was a Halloween trick that is a genuine mystery in Hamilton. Someone is dressing up the statue outside the Fitton Center for Creative Arts and no one knows who is doing it. The statue is of a child on a bike and his dad. On...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Local landmark to be featured on new set of stamps

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Union Terminal is set to be featured as part of a new set of stamps from the Postal Service. It is part of a series called "Noteworthy Railroad Stations" that is due out next year. The set will include 20 stations around the country. The stamps feature...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Zoo updates giant nutcracker in honor of its most famous resident

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona is now the face of the Cincinnati Zoo during the holiday season. The zoo installed the new Fiona nutcracker at the entrance Thursday. The new giant nutcracker has been almost a year in the making. The zoo gave a hint on Wednesday saying the new nutcracker will be a tribute to one of the zoo's most popular residents.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

The real scary parts of Halloween: Cars, pets and already opened candy

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 spoke with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Senior Specialist Dawne Gardner about what brings kids to the hospital on Halloween. Drug-laced candies is not something they have seen at Children's Hospital, but kids being hit by cars is a real worry. That is why it is important you go over the ground rules with your children before heading out.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CPS hosts first eSports competition in district

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - eSports is growing across higher education, and Cincinnati Public Schools is offering opportunities to help students join the competitive electronic gaming world. Could you ever picture the moment where playing video games were not only allowed in school, but could land you a scholarship to a dream...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Outreels Film Festival gives a unique voice to LGBTQ

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For decades LGBTQ voices were silenced in on the silver screen, but this weekend they will be celebrated. The Outreels Film Festival is a three-day movie fest featuring queer stories on Nov. 4-6. Outreels Cincinnati founder, Chuck Beatty, shares details.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Child injured in Avondale hit-and-run

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a child. In happened at the corner of Washington and Rockdale Avenue around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Police say a driver rear ended another car before bumping into a four year old child that was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New treatment model focuses on helping mothers overcome addiction

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the nation continues to struggle with the rise in overdose deaths, families are hurting, but a newer model for treatment is focusing on moms. CDC numbers show that young adults between 18 and 25 are the most likely to use addictive drugs, which means many are young moms.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Sheriff: Fatal shooting in Brown County appears to be accidental

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - An investigation revealed that a man found dead in Brown County Wednesday night apparently shot himself accidentally. The Brown County Sheriff's Office got the call to a home on US 68 between Bardwell and Donley road around 6 p.m. They found Joseph Hauser, 30, dead...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

2 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men are dead after a head-on crash with a semi in Clinton County. Highway Patrol says 32-year-old Eric Ford of Sabina was on US 68 near Center Road north of Wilmington shortly after four Wednesday afternoon. His SUV drifted into the other lane, slamming into...
WILMINGTON, OH
WKRC

Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'Puffs' is a Harry Potter parody about the lesser-known house

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - In the wizarding world, you have the brave Gryffindors, the cunning Slytherins, the wise Ravenclaws and the nice Hufflepuffs. In the Harry Potter movies, house Hufflepuff didn't get as much screen time. So, a play opening at the Loveland Stage Company Theater looks at the lives of the "Puffs". Two stars of the show, Megan Archibald and Tom Quandary, talk about this unique parody that is not for kids.
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

Freestore Foodbank offers relief for those in need during holiday season

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The Freestore Foodbank is hoping to take the stress away from families who may be in need this holiday season. The Cincinnati Foodbank has launched its Holiday Food Distribution program. This year, people will be able to shop for holiday food, including a Thanksgiving turkey, on weekdays through November 23rd.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 injured in Warren County crash that temporarily closed US-42

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - US-42 was closed in both directions just north of SR 73 in Warren County for a crash Tuesday. The Waynesville Chief says that it was a two-vehicle crash involving three people. One vehicle was crossing US-42 and pulled out in front of the other vehicle that was going south.
