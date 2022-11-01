Read full article on original website
WKRC
Mystery prankster dresses up local statue for Halloween
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - It was a Halloween trick that is a genuine mystery in Hamilton. Someone is dressing up the statue outside the Fitton Center for Creative Arts and no one knows who is doing it. The statue is of a child on a bike and his dad. On...
WKRC
Local landmark to be featured on new set of stamps
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Union Terminal is set to be featured as part of a new set of stamps from the Postal Service. It is part of a series called "Noteworthy Railroad Stations" that is due out next year. The set will include 20 stations around the country. The stamps feature...
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo updates giant nutcracker in honor of its most famous resident
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona is now the face of the Cincinnati Zoo during the holiday season. The zoo installed the new Fiona nutcracker at the entrance Thursday. The new giant nutcracker has been almost a year in the making. The zoo gave a hint on Wednesday saying the new nutcracker will be a tribute to one of the zoo's most popular residents.
WKRC
The real scary parts of Halloween: Cars, pets and already opened candy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 spoke with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Senior Specialist Dawne Gardner about what brings kids to the hospital on Halloween. Drug-laced candies is not something they have seen at Children's Hospital, but kids being hit by cars is a real worry. That is why it is important you go over the ground rules with your children before heading out.
WKRC
CPS hosts first eSports competition in district
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - eSports is growing across higher education, and Cincinnati Public Schools is offering opportunities to help students join the competitive electronic gaming world. Could you ever picture the moment where playing video games were not only allowed in school, but could land you a scholarship to a dream...
WKRC
Outreels Film Festival gives a unique voice to LGBTQ
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For decades LGBTQ voices were silenced in on the silver screen, but this weekend they will be celebrated. The Outreels Film Festival is a three-day movie fest featuring queer stories on Nov. 4-6. Outreels Cincinnati founder, Chuck Beatty, shares details.
WKRC
Child injured in Avondale hit-and-run
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a child. In happened at the corner of Washington and Rockdale Avenue around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Police say a driver rear ended another car before bumping into a four year old child that was...
WKRC
Christmas tree coming to Fountain Square, lighting ceremony expected to dazzle
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Get ready to light up the night for the holiday season!. The ProLink Staffing’s Light Up the Square presented by Macy’s is scheduled to take place on November 25. The 45-foot Concolor-Fir from Medina, Ohio is expected to arrive on Saturday morning and lifted...
WKRC
New treatment model focuses on helping mothers overcome addiction
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the nation continues to struggle with the rise in overdose deaths, families are hurting, but a newer model for treatment is focusing on moms. CDC numbers show that young adults between 18 and 25 are the most likely to use addictive drugs, which means many are young moms.
WKRC
Sheriff: Fatal shooting in Brown County appears to be accidental
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - An investigation revealed that a man found dead in Brown County Wednesday night apparently shot himself accidentally. The Brown County Sheriff's Office got the call to a home on US 68 between Bardwell and Donley road around 6 p.m. They found Joseph Hauser, 30, dead...
WKRC
2 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men are dead after a head-on crash with a semi in Clinton County. Highway Patrol says 32-year-old Eric Ford of Sabina was on US 68 near Center Road north of Wilmington shortly after four Wednesday afternoon. His SUV drifted into the other lane, slamming into...
WKRC
'Had to get out of there': Xavier employee helps save 2 women from house fire
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two women were taken to the hospital after their home caught fire in Norwood Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the home at Webster Street and Hopkins Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. “Heavy, heavy fire conditions when we arrived,” Tom McCabe said. “Floor to ceiling fire.”...
WKRC
Police shoot man accused of repeatedly stabbing his mother in Clermont County
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was stabbed several times by her son in Clermont County. He was then shot by police officers Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Hamilton County Coroner confirmed Melissa Amburgy, 58, died from her injuries. He was then shot by police officers Tuesday. Neighbors say that...
WKRC
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
WKRC
New opioid treatment clinic for teens, young adults struggling with addiction
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Children's Hospital has launched a new opioid use treatment clinic for teens and young adults. It is one of the only clinics in the region to offer care to people younger than 18. This opioid use disorder clinic will provide medication which helps those ages 16...
WKRC
'Puffs' is a Harry Potter parody about the lesser-known house
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - In the wizarding world, you have the brave Gryffindors, the cunning Slytherins, the wise Ravenclaws and the nice Hufflepuffs. In the Harry Potter movies, house Hufflepuff didn't get as much screen time. So, a play opening at the Loveland Stage Company Theater looks at the lives of the "Puffs". Two stars of the show, Megan Archibald and Tom Quandary, talk about this unique parody that is not for kids.
WKRC
Freestore Foodbank offers relief for those in need during holiday season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The Freestore Foodbank is hoping to take the stress away from families who may be in need this holiday season. The Cincinnati Foodbank has launched its Holiday Food Distribution program. This year, people will be able to shop for holiday food, including a Thanksgiving turkey, on weekdays through November 23rd.
WKRC
Local woman accused of killing, dismembering husband indicted, facing new charges
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman accused of killing her husband and having his body dismembered faces new charges. The Warren County grand jury indicted Bonnie Vaughn on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tamping with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse. Middletown police say she shot Jeffrey...
WKRC
Search of Hamilton apartment nets enough fentanyl to kill about 3 times city's population
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County sheriff's office said a drug investigation led to the seizure of fentanyl, meth and crack cocaine plus two arrests. Members of the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Task Force and Hamilton NPS/VICE searched two apartments on NW Washington Boulevard on Tuesday. The...
WKRC
2 injured in Warren County crash that temporarily closed US-42
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - US-42 was closed in both directions just north of SR 73 in Warren County for a crash Tuesday. The Waynesville Chief says that it was a two-vehicle crash involving three people. One vehicle was crossing US-42 and pulled out in front of the other vehicle that was going south.
