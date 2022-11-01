CINCINNATI (WKRC) - In the wizarding world, you have the brave Gryffindors, the cunning Slytherins, the wise Ravenclaws and the nice Hufflepuffs. In the Harry Potter movies, house Hufflepuff didn't get as much screen time. So, a play opening at the Loveland Stage Company Theater looks at the lives of the "Puffs". Two stars of the show, Megan Archibald and Tom Quandary, talk about this unique parody that is not for kids.

LOVELAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO