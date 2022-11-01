Read full article on original website
‘Las Catrinas’ at historic Laredo home for Day of the Dead event
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An organization is inviting the community for a Day of the Dead celebration at one of Laredo’s historic homes. Known as the Women of the Stage, the group comes together to create arts and crafts and in turn gives them back to the community. On Wednesday, November 2, the women will be dressed as a Catrina, a symbol featured for the Day of the Dead celebration at the Canseco Home. The public can go, take pictures with them or of the pumpkin patch on display at the garden.
City of Laredo extends cemetery hours for All Souls Day
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Families around the Gateway City are honoring those who have passed away as part of All Souls Day or Dia de los Muertos celebration. If you have an 8 to 5 job or 9 to 6, and wish to visit family or friends at the cemetery, the City of Laredo Cemetery is extending its hours until 9:30 p.m.
Laredoans line up for holiday cups
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The holiday craze is upon us as a coffee giant released its holiday cups!. Nearly 100 people lined up for a holiday tradition outside the Laredo Target located on Del Mar Thursday morning. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Starbucks holiday cups, introduced in 1997.
Paranormal team investigates KGNS building
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Every October, KGNS gets into the spooky spirit and for the past weeks, our Alex Cano followed a group of paranormal investigators who have made it their mission to record the unexplained phenomena. For the past 6 years, Torres Paranormal Investigators has been on a mission to...
Laredo’s Massive Maracas featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo art teacher and her group of starving artists are shaken up but for good reasons; after being featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’ series. United South Middle School Teacher Monika Sanchez has been known for creating massive paper-mache sculptures from...
Tuesday’s Early Voting numbers for Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The early voting numbers were slightly higher on Tuesday, November 1, compared to Monday, October 31. On Tuesday, 2,054 people cast their ballots in person, and 13 were received by mail. The majority of votes are being done at the Laredo Fire Department Administrative Center on Del Mar Boulevard.
Tractor trailer catches fire on Highway 359
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer fire is causing some traffic congestion on Highway 359. The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. at the 6600 block of Highway 359. According to Laredo Fire officials, three units were called out to put the flames out. The fire is under...
Laredo Native, Actor Rogelio T. Ramos Gomez-Rejón Conducting Acting Seminars at TAMIU Nov. 8, 15, 17
Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) students will have an opportunity to learn about the craft of acting in a special workshop series conducted by Artist in Residence and actor, Rogelio T. Ramos Gomez-Rejón. Ramos is a film, television, and voice actor whose career in Hollywood spans almost two decades....
How cold does it get in Laredo?
How many days in a year does the temperature fall below 15 °F?
Laredo Fire Department investigating tractor trailer fire
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department continues the investigation into what caused a truck to go up in flames Tuesday night. The fire took place just before 7 p.m. at the 6600 block of Highway 359. According to reports, two trucks were completely destroyed by the blaze and...
What is your favorite movie based in Laredo?
From teen movies to horror, Laredo has been the location for some amazing films over the years. It's a wonderful feeling to see your familiar landscapes and architectures on the big screen. What's your favorite movie based in Laredo?
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Laredo?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in south Laredo. According to KGNS sources, the call was made shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning about a lifeless body that was found near River Front and Llano Street. The body was taken to the...
City of Laredo sees an increase in overdose deaths
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The new year is just two months away and an alarming and dangerous trend has City of Laredo officials speaking out. The number of overdoses are close to doubling last year’s reported cases. The crisis has led several agencies to join forces to fight this...
Martin High School placed on brief lockdown after school hours
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo high school goes on a brief lockdown after school hours. According to KGNS sources, Martin High School was placed on a lockdown on Tuesday afternoon at around 5 p.m. No word on the nature of what caused the procedure, or how many people were...
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A two-vehicle accident is reported in south Laredo. The Laredo Police Department received information that vehicles went into a home shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. The southbound lane of Ejido is closed down for the traveling public. Officials are reporting no injuries at this time. One...
Laredo Fire Department investigating cause of warehouse fire
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a fire that broke out at a warehouse last week. Over 100 firefighters responded to the blaze at the Evergreen Recycling Center located at 5200 block of Santa Maria Avenue. According to Laredo Fire Department Public Information...
Three vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two separate accidents are reported on Loop 20 Tuesday morning. The accidents happened shortly after 8 in the morning. Laredo Police is reporting no injuries from both accidents. The department said one of the accidents happened at one of the intersections by Cuatro Vientos, however the...
Women plead guilty to smuggling balls of heroin in potato chip bags
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two women pleaded guilty to smuggling balls of heroin in potato chip bags. In September 2022, both women were traveling from Monterrey, Tamaulipas to Laredo, Texas. At the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge (Bridge 2), the bags were found by the agents during a secondary inspection. Both women admitted to getting paid $300 dollars to cross them.
Abbott speaks in Laredo on border security, asks locals to vote
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Laredo Monday to stress the need to go vote as the Nov. 8 midterm elections draw near. Abbott, along with Congressional District 28 candidate Cassy Garcia, spoke to a large crowd...
