ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Ryan forces OT, Lakers rally for 120-117 win over Pelicans

LOS ANGELES -- — Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, Lonnie Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 Wednesday night for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

3 things that the Detroit Pistons need to fix right now

The Detroit Pistons lost their second in a row to the Milwaukee Bucks last night to push their record to 2-7 in the young season. Unfortunately, the Pistons reverted to some of their old bad habits last night, and that coupled with being down two big men, was enough to secure the blowout win for the Bucks.
DETROIT, MI
Channel 3000

Antetokounmpo picks up Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The NBA season just started, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is already earning recognition. Antetokounmpo was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, for games played between October 24 and 30. The Bucks played three games last week, winning each one thanks to some stellar performances from their top forward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Why the Bogdanovic extension was a brilliant move for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons made a somewhat surprising move, giving Bojan Bogdanovic a two-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season. Troy Weaver said they were going to try and entice Bojan Bogdanovic to stay after trading with the Utah Jazz to acquire the veteran sharpshooter, but I wasn’t expecting this to happen so quickly.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Jrue Holiday (illness) probable Wednesday for Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday apparently woke up feeling under the weather, but he's expected to feel well enough by tip-off to play. The veteran guard will continue to play a larger role on offense while Khris Middleton (wrist) is sidelined. He has back-to-back 25-point double-doubles and combined for 59 points with 22 assists in those two contests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Bucks prediction, odds and pick – 11/2/2022

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Detroit Pistons in a divisional battle on Wednesday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Bucks prediction and pick. The NBA season started on Oct. 18 and fast forward to Nov. 2, the Bucks have yet to taste a loss. The Deer are (6-0) and have a great chance to improve to (7-0) as they face the 14th-seed Pistons once again. Khris Middleton has yet to play since his injury last year but despite his absence, the Bucks look like a championship contender for the 4th-straight season.
DETROIT, MI
WKRG

Verlander again seeks 1st Series win, night after no-hitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander has a very tough act to follow. Not only will he again be seeking his first World Series win Thursday night, he’ll take the mound against Philadelphia after four Houston Astros teammates combined on the Fall Classic’s second no-hitter. “He’s one of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Huerter, Mitchell propel Kings past Hornets 115-108

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Kevin Huerter scored 26 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 points including two clutch jumpers late in the game as the Sacramento Kings rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-108 for their second straight win. Huerter and Mitchell combined to go...
CHARLOTTE, NC
On3.com

Rick Pitino believes NCAA will reinstate Louisville's 2013 championship

This morning, Louisville finally received sanctions from the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Oversight Committee (IARP) for allegedly brokering a $100,000 deal for Brian Bowen through Adidas in 2017 and other violations. The Cards essentially got off with time served, the only penalties being a $5,000 fine, some minor recruiting limitations, and two years of probation. As you might expect, everyone in Card Nation is breathing a big sigh of relief, but Rick Pitino? Oh, Rick Pitino is taking his victory lap.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy