Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
'I Will Slap Your Lips Off': Dwayne Johnson Once Hit Back At Giannis Antetokounmpo After He Said He'd 'Kill Him' In Wrestling
Giannis and Pat Connaughton once took a friendly shot at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and he responded.
ESPN
Ryan forces OT, Lakers rally for 120-117 win over Pelicans
LOS ANGELES -- — Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, Lonnie Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 Wednesday night for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season.
How to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks - NBA (11/2/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Despite a hard-fought effort, the Detroit Pistons went back to the losing side of things on Monday and will try and avenge their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night. In their first meeting of the season, the Pistons put up a solid...
3 things that the Detroit Pistons need to fix right now
The Detroit Pistons lost their second in a row to the Milwaukee Bucks last night to push their record to 2-7 in the young season. Unfortunately, the Pistons reverted to some of their old bad habits last night, and that coupled with being down two big men, was enough to secure the blowout win for the Bucks.
Channel 3000
Antetokounmpo picks up Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The NBA season just started, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is already earning recognition. Antetokounmpo was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, for games played between October 24 and 30. The Bucks played three games last week, winning each one thanks to some stellar performances from their top forward.
Why the Bogdanovic extension was a brilliant move for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons made a somewhat surprising move, giving Bojan Bogdanovic a two-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season. Troy Weaver said they were going to try and entice Bojan Bogdanovic to stay after trading with the Utah Jazz to acquire the veteran sharpshooter, but I wasn’t expecting this to happen so quickly.
numberfire.com
Jrue Holiday (illness) probable Wednesday for Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday apparently woke up feeling under the weather, but he's expected to feel well enough by tip-off to play. The veteran guard will continue to play a larger role on offense while Khris Middleton (wrist) is sidelined. He has back-to-back 25-point double-doubles and combined for 59 points with 22 assists in those two contests.
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Bucks prediction, odds and pick – 11/2/2022
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Detroit Pistons in a divisional battle on Wednesday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Bucks prediction and pick. The NBA season started on Oct. 18 and fast forward to Nov. 2, the Bucks have yet to taste a loss. The Deer are (6-0) and have a great chance to improve to (7-0) as they face the 14th-seed Pistons once again. Khris Middleton has yet to play since his injury last year but despite his absence, the Bucks look like a championship contender for the 4th-straight season.
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Bucks odds, injury report, predictions, TV channel for Nov. 2
The Detroit Pistons will play their second game in a row in Milwaukee against the Bucks, who are the NBA’s last undefeated team. The young Pistons almost pulled off the upset in the last game, as they tied it with less than a minute to go, but Jrue Holiday hit the step-back game winner and Cade Cunningham couldn’t answer.
WKRG
Verlander again seeks 1st Series win, night after no-hitter
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander has a very tough act to follow. Not only will he again be seeking his first World Series win Thursday night, he’ll take the mound against Philadelphia after four Houston Astros teammates combined on the Fall Classic’s second no-hitter. “He’s one of...
ESPN
Huerter, Mitchell propel Kings past Hornets 115-108
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Kevin Huerter scored 26 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 points including two clutch jumpers late in the game as the Sacramento Kings rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-108 for their second straight win. Huerter and Mitchell combined to go...
Rick Pitino believes NCAA will reinstate Louisville's 2013 championship
This morning, Louisville finally received sanctions from the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Oversight Committee (IARP) for allegedly brokering a $100,000 deal for Brian Bowen through Adidas in 2017 and other violations. The Cards essentially got off with time served, the only penalties being a $5,000 fine, some minor recruiting limitations, and two years of probation. As you might expect, everyone in Card Nation is breathing a big sigh of relief, but Rick Pitino? Oh, Rick Pitino is taking his victory lap.
Comments / 0