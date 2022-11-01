ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conyers, GA

Rockdale Clerk of Court Janice Morris presents “Law Library Speaker Series”on Nov. 8: “Tax Sales”

By On Common Ground News
On Common Ground News
 2 days ago
On Common Ground News

Rockdale County Public Schools’ Class of 2022 ACT scores fall 2 points, Superintendent Oatts praises students for “resilience”

CONYERS, GA– Rockdale County Public Schools’ (RCPS) scores followed the state and nation in a slight decrease on the American College Test (ACT), according to results released by the Georgia Department of Education for the Class of 2022 graduates. RCPS had an overall ACT composite score of 18.8,...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

DeKalb County Jail contraband drop averted, deliveryman arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, GA– Inmates at the DeKalb County Jail apparently planned to celebrate this past Halloween weekend. Alas, those plans were foiled when a “contraband drop” of items they ordered was interrupted by the arrest of the deliveryman. David Askew, 59, was taken into custody by the...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

Ribbon cutting set for new disc golf course at DeKalb Memorial Park

DEKALB COUNTY, GA – DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly installed18-hole disc golf course at DeKalb Memorial Park on Saturday, Nov.12, 10 a.m. The ceremony will be held at DeKalb Memorial Park,353 DeKalb Memorial Park, Atlanta. “We continue...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

Souls to the Polls, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022

Not even the rain dampened The Peoples Agenda’s “Soul to the Polls” canvassing and rally on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. The organization partnered with Rainbow Park Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Steven Dial, and other community partners to Get Out the Vote in South DeKalb County. The partners traveled in a caravan from Rainbow Park to the Gallery at South DeKalb polling precinct so that voters could get their ballots during Sunday’s advance voting period. Volunteers stood underneath umbrellas along streets waving signs, encouraging voters to cast their ballots. Photos provided by Teresa Hardy.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

Arabia Mountain, Tucker clinch Class 5A State playoff berths

DEKALB COUNTY, GA– Arabia Mountain and Tucker clinched Class 5A state playoff berths and set up a big showdown on Oct. 28at Godfrey Stadium for the No. 3 seed . The Arabia Mountain Rams (4-5, 2-2) knocked off Martin Luther King (2-7, 1-3) 27-0 to clinch its first playoff spot since the pandemic shortened the 2020 season.
TUCKER, GA

