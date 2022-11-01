Rockdale Clerk of Court Janice Morris presents “Law Library Speaker Series”on Nov. 8: “Tax Sales”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On Common Ground News
Plans unveiled for Serenbe-type community proposed for tract in DeKalb and Rockdale counties
STONECREST—Residents got their first look on Monday night (Nov. 1) at plans for a Serenbe-inspired, mix-used community proposed for a 657.3-acre tract of lush woodlands along the South River in DeKalb and Rockdale counties. Auto dealership owner Maxie Price, who owns the land, has hired Attorney Michele Battle of...
On Common Ground News
Countdown to the 2022 Mid-Tern Elections: Johnson and Nguyen push Advance Voting
With only days left until the Nov. 8 General Election, Congressman Hank Johnson and Secretary of State candidate Bee Nguyen held a “Get Out The Vote Rally” on Sunday, Oct. 30. The two Democrats joined forces for the rally, which was held at Clarkston First Baptist Church in DeKalb County. Photos provided: Andy Phelan.
On Common Ground News
Rockdale County Public Schools’ Class of 2022 ACT scores fall 2 points, Superintendent Oatts praises students for “resilience”
CONYERS, GA– Rockdale County Public Schools’ (RCPS) scores followed the state and nation in a slight decrease on the American College Test (ACT), according to results released by the Georgia Department of Education for the Class of 2022 graduates. RCPS had an overall ACT composite score of 18.8,...
On Common Ground News
Gwinnett County man, 23, convicted in undercover online soliciting “chat” case
ATLANTA—A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to one count of Human Trafficking following an undercover online “chat” investigation by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Demonte Engle has been convicted for soliciting a purported 14-year-old female online for sex, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced on Oct....
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Jail contraband drop averted, deliveryman arrested
DEKALB COUNTY, GA– Inmates at the DeKalb County Jail apparently planned to celebrate this past Halloween weekend. Alas, those plans were foiled when a “contraband drop” of items they ordered was interrupted by the arrest of the deliveryman. David Askew, 59, was taken into custody by the...
On Common Ground News
Ribbon cutting set for new disc golf course at DeKalb Memorial Park
DEKALB COUNTY, GA – DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly installed18-hole disc golf course at DeKalb Memorial Park on Saturday, Nov.12, 10 a.m. The ceremony will be held at DeKalb Memorial Park,353 DeKalb Memorial Park, Atlanta. “We continue...
On Common Ground News
Souls to the Polls, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022
Not even the rain dampened The Peoples Agenda’s “Soul to the Polls” canvassing and rally on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. The organization partnered with Rainbow Park Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Steven Dial, and other community partners to Get Out the Vote in South DeKalb County. The partners traveled in a caravan from Rainbow Park to the Gallery at South DeKalb polling precinct so that voters could get their ballots during Sunday’s advance voting period. Volunteers stood underneath umbrellas along streets waving signs, encouraging voters to cast their ballots. Photos provided by Teresa Hardy.
On Common Ground News
Arabia Mountain, Tucker clinch Class 5A State playoff berths
DEKALB COUNTY, GA– Arabia Mountain and Tucker clinched Class 5A state playoff berths and set up a big showdown on Oct. 28at Godfrey Stadium for the No. 3 seed . The Arabia Mountain Rams (4-5, 2-2) knocked off Martin Luther King (2-7, 1-3) 27-0 to clinch its first playoff spot since the pandemic shortened the 2020 season.
