Rockdale Clerk of Court Janice Morris presents “Law Library Speaker Series”on Nov. 8: “Tax Sales”

Not even the rain dampened The Peoples Agenda’s “Soul to the Polls” canvassing and rally on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. The organization partnered with Rainbow Park Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Steven Dial, and other community partners to Get Out the Vote in South DeKalb County. The partners traveled in a caravan from Rainbow Park to the Gallery at South DeKalb polling precinct so that voters could get their ballots during Sunday’s advance voting period. Volunteers stood underneath umbrellas along streets waving signs, encouraging voters to cast their ballots. Photos provided by Teresa Hardy.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA