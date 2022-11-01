ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Evers visits Eau Claire on bus tour

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers stopped in Eau Claire Tuesday as part of his “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour. The Governor along with Lieutenant Governor Nominee Sara Rodriguez and Attorney General Josh Kaul are traveling the state to meet voters and encourage people to head to the polls next week.
Profile of Tim Michels

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The campaign for Tim Michels brings him to Northeast Wisconsin, rallying support in Marinette Tuesday night. A previous candidate for Wisconsin Senate and U.S. Senate, Michels now wants to be your next governor. Tim Michels was the only candidate for statewide office who declined a sit-down...
WILLIAM AND LYNN WAITE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to nominate William and Lynn Waite for the Sunshine Award. William served in the Vietnam War. Lynn is a hard worker and she does her very best each and every day. I just want to send them some sunshine. Ryan Karls.
11 Very Best Places in Wisconsin To Visit

Nestled on the shorelines of two Great Lakes, Wisconsin is a great state to road trip around and explore. with protected parks, gorgeous hiking routes and cities that are great for a weekend retreat, it’s a US state that’s well worth exploring as you head across the north of the country. That being said, there are heaps of the best places in Wisconsin to visit dotted all across the state.
DNR: High fire danger Wednesday across western Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews were putting out fires in Eau Claire County Wednesday, including one off Tower Road in the Town of Seymour. In northwestern Wisconsin, fire crews were on the scene of multiple fires. There were reports of woods, a corn field and two types of structures on fire in Balsam Lake. Crews were also called to fires in Grantsburg, Luck and Webster.
Evers, Michels tour the state in last leg of campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Republican governor-hopeful and the Democratic incumbent are touring the state and making their platforms clear. In the move to take over the governor’s mansion, Businessman Tim Michels made an appearance at the Pioneer Keg in Theresa Monday, putting an emphasis on law enforcement and labeling Gov. Tony Evers as “weak on crime.”
Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?

Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…”  Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WEAU Political Analyst John Frank weighs in on Midterm Election

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With one week to go before the Midterm Election, WEAU Political Analyst John Frank gives his insight into the races. John talks about the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin between incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democrat Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. He also...
Intercity rail project through Wisconsin, Minnesota, & Illinois entering final design stages

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A big three-state railway project is reaching the final design stages. Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois Departments of Transportation, along with Amtrak, are working on adding another round-trip rail service. The service goes from the Twin Cities to Chicago, making stops at stations along the way. Construction is set to begin next year. Crews will be…
What to know before attending a Wisconsin powwow

WISCONSIN — November is National Native American Heritage Month. Several powwows are being hosted across the state during the month, including the St. Croix Tribal Community Pow-Wows on Nov. 12 and 27, Gerald L. Ignace Center Social Dance on Nov. 4 and the 2022 Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow on Nov. 25.
New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey

MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day. According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.
TODD NELSON

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Todd Nelson for the Sunshine Award. Todd is an amazing custodian but an even better human being. Todd is willing to pick up the slack if an event requires extra hands or if someone is unable to come into work. Todd always greets me with a smile at the beginning of the day and I enjoy his friendly banter during lunch when he cleans my classroom. Custodians are rarely recognized for their importance in the way a school runs but they are pivotal to the school’s success. Todd keeps a positive air and I appreciate having him as part of our school family.
