Report: Nashville rent drops 1.5% in month, still up 7.7% year-over-year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Another report shows rent is dropping in Nashville and falling faster than the rest of the country.

However, with rents still up 7.7% year over year, apartment buildings are starting to offer incentives to new renters. According to Apartment List , Nashville rents have fallen 1.5% over the past month, which is below the state average but above the national average.

“The apartments are filling up,” said Apartment Insiders Founder Joel Sanders. “What is slowing down is how quickly they are filling up.”

He said the slight fall in rental prices is typical of this time of year and shows the market is entering a more normal state.

“Landlords are having to give a little of that back. So, at the end of the day they have a net gain,” he said,

Sanders’ company helps potential renters locate an apartment in Middle Tennessee and he says more apartment complexes are offering new renters incentives, like one to three months free rent if they are approved and sign the lease.

“A lot of communities aren’t dropping rates, but they are offering increased concessions and it’s becoming much more of a renters market than a landlord’s market,” he said. “It’s more of a temporary thing to fill the building up faster…they want someone in there paying some sort of type of rent much more than they want a vacancy.”

