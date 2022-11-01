Read full article on original website
Rolly Morrisette
2d ago
Who wants poor education, low wages if you can even find a job other than pig farming. And absolutely nothing to do in Iowa.
Daniel Harken
2d ago
its kinda right we have republicans running Iowa. After all we have more than our share of swine. Republicans fit right in.
Mel in MN
1d ago
Income taxes are Iowa’s only taxes based on ability to pay, so general cuts in income tax disproportionately benefit the highest-income Iowans. Iowa already has a state and local tax system that takes a far greater share of income from low-income Iowans than the wealthiest ones. Unless specifically targeted to low-income households, proposed income tax cuts would make inequality worse.
fox9.com
Minnesota secretary of state race plays out with election integrity as key issue
(FOX 9) - Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon watched as Brooklyn Park officials tested voting machines in public Wednesday, as Simon tries to call attention to transparency in the election process. The two-term Democrat faces Republican Kim Crockett in next week's election. Crockett has sowed doubts about the 2020...
Walz, Jensen say they were called to serve Minnesota from classroom, doc’s office
Every politician has an origin story, the tale of why they got into the game in the first place. Rarely tied to personal ambition, the story is usually about how some person, some event, some turning point in their lives called them to serve. They didn’t volunteer as much as they were drafted. For DFLer [...]
Third party candidate death adds new layer in close Minnesota congressional race
Northfield, Minn. -- The death of a third-party candidate in Minnesota's Second Congressional District adds a new layer in the hotly contested rematch between DFL incumbent U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner.Legal Marijuana Now candidate Paula Overby died in early October and remains on the ballot this fall so voters can technically still choose her at the polls. Right Now USA, a Super PAC that has supported Republican candidates, is encouraging voters to do just that: asking voters in paid advertisements to "honor her contributions to the grassroots cannabis movement." The ad says, "Vote Paula Overby in loving memory." The DFL paying...
fox9.com
School board elections turning into 'big time politics' in Minnesota
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - "Exceedingly partisan." That's how mom and voter Courtney Burress describes this year's school board race in Minnetonka. "We are supposed to be a community. Our kids go to school together, parents know one another. It's just different when it's at a school board level," said Burress.
Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling
(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
Keith Ellison in tight battle with Jim Schultz
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been through his share of political scrapes in his career, sometimes going from underdog to winner right before the closing bell. Four years ago, Ellison trailed in the polls to GOP nominee Doug Wardlow, but ended up winning by four percentage...
Out-of-state money flows to Minnesota as governs race tightens
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – With one week left until the election, national groups are pouring money into Minnesota as polls suggest the race for governor is tightening. Real Clear Politics identifies the match-up between DFL incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen as a "toss-up" with its averages of polling data showing Walz leading by 2.5 percentage points. Other election analysts predict the contest will be a likely victory for Walz. Still, the Republican Governors Association last week donated $750,000 to a local political fund, campaign finance records show, and the money is going toward an attack ad against Walz that falsely claims...
mprnews.org
You asked: Can people convicted of a felony vote in Minnesota?
An MPR News reader messaged us on Instagram to ask if people who have been convicted of a felony or incarcerated can vote in Minnesota. We asked the experts. No. The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State reports that you are able to vote after all parts of your sentencing is complete. Therefore, a person must be out of prison and be done with probation, parole or any form of supervised release to be able to vote.
What to expect on election night in Minnesota
Minnesota was traditionally a blue state but has become more purple over the years. Rural Minnesota has grown more Republican while Minneapolis, St. Paul and their suburbs have become more Democratic, along with certain regional centers including Rochester and Duluth. Joe Biden won Minnesota by just over 7 percentage points in 2020 after Donald Trump came within 1.5 points in 2016.Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's bid for a second term is Minnesota's top race this year. He's up against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a family practice physician and former state senator. Walz pulled nearly 54 percent of the vote in 2018,...
lptv.org
GOP Gov. Candidate Jensen Holds Rally in Brainerd, Running Mate Birk Visits Bemidji
Scott Jensen, GOP hopeful for Minnesota Governor, and Matt Birk, who is running as a Republican for Lt. Governor, made trips around the Lakeland viewing area on Tuesday on their “Heal Minnesota” tour ahead of next week’s general election. Jensen brought his campaign to Brainerd, where he...
Barack Obama endorses Walz in Minnesota governor's race
MINNEAPOLIS -- A week after former President Donald Trump endorsed Scott Jensen in Minnesota's gubernatorial race, Gov. Tim Walz has earned a presidential endorsement of his own.In a radio ad released Wednesday, former President Barack Obama said he is supporting Walz in the race."Minnesota, our rights and our future are on the ballot this year," Obama said. "That's why I'm supporting Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan."MORE: Out-of-state money flows to Minnesota as governor's race tightensThe ad touts Walz's "critical investments in public safety and education," among other things.Trump endorsed Jensen on Truth Social last week, saying Jensen "will bring Minnesota back from the brink." In a statement, Jensen said while his campaign has not "actively sought the endorsement of political leaders, we are grateful for those who have recognized our ability to lead and heal Minnesota." Election Day is Nov. 8.MORE: WCCO's 2022 Election Guide
Banished Words and Phrases In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota
Ya know how some words and phrases are so over-used that they drive you crazy? Here are some of those from 2022 that need to be banished!. Every year since 1976 Lake Superior State University in Michigan comes out with an annual list of overused or annoying words or phrases that everyone should just stop using.
The closest races in Minnesota, as per WCCO political analyst Pat Kessler
MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 160,000 Minnesotans have cast their ballots early for the midterms elections. With every day closer to Election Day, several races are getting tighter.WCCO contributor Pat Kessler says a few races deserve your close attention this cycle.2nd Congressional DistrictThe faceoff between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner is a rematch from two years ago, which Craig narrowly won.Kessler calls it among the most closely-watched races in the country, one of only a handful of races in America that could decide control of the U.S. House.Top issues in this race are crime, inflation and abortion rightsAttorney GeneralKeith Ellison is...
Minnesota companies should be held accountable for PAC attack ads
In “Minnesota lawyers, companies, help fund super PACs running attack ads in attorney general’s race,” readers learn that two of the state’s largest corporations, 3M and a Wells Fargo subsidiary, contributed $80,000 and $25,000 respectively to two shameful, racially tinged, dog-whistle ads attacking Attorney General Keith Ellison.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Deconstructing the Wisconsin Media’s Deception: How Voters Were Lied to on Paroles
We deconstruct how the Wisconsin media, in partnership with Democrats, created and spread their own narrative to deceive the public about parole. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin media have repeatedly deceived the public about parole numbers. They have falsely reported that hundreds of the paroles were mandatory releases. They...
kvrr.com
Kupec: Neighbors, others witnessed GOP opponent abusing ex-wife
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – There’s more fallout from an attack ad that targets Republican Minnesota State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer. The ad, paid for by the DFL Senate Caucus, uses court documents from Bohmer’s 2021 divorce that allege Bohmer harassed and mistreated his ex-wife. Bohmer denies the accusations.
wizmnews.com
Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop
The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
Local Twin Cities pastors and community activist call on political leaders to have a conversation about crime
MINNEAPOLIS — Local pastors and community leaders in the Twin Cities are speaking out and asking local political leaders to give them a seat at the table when it comes to conversations about crime. Inside Shiloh Temple International Ministries in north Minneapolis, pastors from across the Twin Cities -...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan.Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.Seeding the ranks of front-line election workers with people recruited by groups promoting election conspiracies has raised alarms among some that the people at the foundation of the election...
