MINNEAPOLIS -- A week after former President Donald Trump endorsed Scott Jensen in Minnesota's gubernatorial race, Gov. Tim Walz has earned a presidential endorsement of his own.In a radio ad released Wednesday, former President Barack Obama said he is supporting Walz in the race."Minnesota, our rights and our future are on the ballot this year," Obama said. "That's why I'm supporting Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan."MORE: Out-of-state money flows to Minnesota as governor's race tightensThe ad touts Walz's "critical investments in public safety and education," among other things.Trump endorsed Jensen on Truth Social last week, saying Jensen "will bring Minnesota back from the brink." In a statement, Jensen said while his campaign has not "actively sought the endorsement of political leaders, we are grateful for those who have recognized our ability to lead and heal Minnesota." Election Day is Nov. 8.MORE: WCCO's 2022 Election Guide

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO