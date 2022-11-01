ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Rolly Morrisette
2d ago

Who wants poor education, low wages if you can even find a job other than pig farming. And absolutely nothing to do in Iowa.

Daniel Harken
2d ago

its kinda right we have republicans running Iowa. After all we have more than our share of swine. Republicans fit right in.

Mel in MN
1d ago

Income taxes are Iowa’s only taxes based on ability to pay, so general cuts in income tax disproportionately benefit the highest-income Iowans. Iowa already has a state and local tax system that takes a far greater share of income from low-income Iowans than the wealthiest ones. Unless specifically targeted to low-income households, proposed income tax cuts would make inequality worse.

CBS Minnesota

Third party candidate death adds new layer in close Minnesota congressional race

Northfield, Minn. -- The death of a third-party candidate in Minnesota's Second Congressional District adds a new layer in the hotly contested rematch between DFL incumbent U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner.Legal Marijuana Now candidate Paula Overby died in early October and remains on the ballot this fall so voters can technically still choose her at the polls. Right Now USA, a Super PAC that has supported Republican candidates, is encouraging voters to do just that: asking voters in paid advertisements to "honor her contributions to the grassroots cannabis movement." The ad says, "Vote Paula Overby in loving memory." The DFL paying...
fox9.com

School board elections turning into 'big time politics' in Minnesota

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - "Exceedingly partisan." That's how mom and voter Courtney Burress describes this year's school board race in Minnetonka. "We are supposed to be a community. Our kids go to school together, parents know one another. It's just different when it's at a school board level," said Burress.
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling

(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
KARE 11

Keith Ellison in tight battle with Jim Schultz

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been through his share of political scrapes in his career, sometimes going from underdog to winner right before the closing bell. Four years ago, Ellison trailed in the polls to GOP nominee Doug Wardlow, but ended up winning by four percentage...
CBS Minnesota

Out-of-state money flows to Minnesota as governs race tightens

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – With one week left until the election, national groups are pouring money into Minnesota as polls suggest the race for governor is tightening.  Real Clear Politics identifies the match-up between DFL incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen as a "toss-up" with its averages of polling data showing Walz leading by 2.5 percentage points. Other election analysts predict the contest will be a likely victory for Walz.  Still, the Republican Governors Association last week donated $750,000 to a local political fund, campaign finance records show, and the money is going toward an attack ad against Walz that falsely claims...
mprnews.org

You asked: Can people convicted of a felony vote in Minnesota?

An MPR News reader messaged us on Instagram to ask if people who have been convicted of a felony or incarcerated can vote in Minnesota. We asked the experts. No. The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State reports that you are able to vote after all parts of your sentencing is complete. Therefore, a person must be out of prison and be done with probation, parole or any form of supervised release to be able to vote.
CBS Minnesota

What to expect on election night in Minnesota

Minnesota was traditionally a blue state but has become more purple over the years. Rural Minnesota has grown more Republican while Minneapolis, St. Paul and their suburbs have become more Democratic, along with certain regional centers including Rochester and Duluth. Joe Biden won Minnesota by just over 7 percentage points in 2020 after Donald Trump came within 1.5 points in 2016.Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's bid for a second term is Minnesota's top race this year. He's up against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a family practice physician and former state senator. Walz pulled nearly 54 percent of the vote in 2018,...
CBS Minnesota

Barack Obama endorses Walz in Minnesota governor's race

MINNEAPOLIS -- A week after former President Donald Trump endorsed Scott Jensen in Minnesota's gubernatorial race, Gov. Tim Walz has earned a presidential endorsement of his own.In a radio ad released Wednesday, former President Barack Obama said he is supporting Walz in the race."Minnesota, our rights and our future are on the ballot this year," Obama said. "That's why I'm supporting Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan."MORE: Out-of-state money flows to Minnesota as governor's race tightensThe ad touts Walz's "critical investments in public safety and education," among other things.Trump endorsed Jensen on Truth Social last week, saying Jensen "will bring Minnesota back from the brink." In a statement, Jensen said while his campaign has not "actively sought the endorsement of political leaders, we are grateful for those who have recognized our ability to lead and heal Minnesota." Election Day is Nov. 8.MORE: WCCO's 2022 Election Guide
CBS Minnesota

The closest races in Minnesota, as per WCCO political analyst Pat Kessler

MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 160,000 Minnesotans have cast their ballots early for the midterms elections. With every day closer to Election Day, several races are getting tighter.WCCO contributor Pat Kessler says a few races deserve your close attention this cycle.2nd Congressional DistrictThe faceoff between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner is a rematch from two years ago, which Craig narrowly won.Kessler calls it among the most closely-watched races in the country, one of only a handful of races in America that could decide control of the U.S. House.Top issues in this race are crime, inflation and abortion rightsAttorney GeneralKeith Ellison is...
MinnPost

Minnesota companies should be held accountable for PAC attack ads

In “Minnesota lawyers, companies, help fund super PACs running attack ads in attorney general’s race,” readers learn that two of the state’s largest corporations, 3M and a Wells Fargo subsidiary, contributed $80,000 and $25,000 respectively to two shameful, racially tinged, dog-whistle ads attacking Attorney General Keith Ellison.
kvrr.com

Kupec: Neighbors, others witnessed GOP opponent abusing ex-wife

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – There’s more fallout from an attack ad that targets Republican Minnesota State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer. The ad, paid for by the DFL Senate Caucus, uses court documents from Bohmer’s 2021 divorce that allege Bohmer harassed and mistreated his ex-wife. Bohmer denies the accusations.
wizmnews.com

Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop

The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
