Huntsville, AL

multihousingnews.com

Integra Land JV Breaks Ground on Alabama Luxury Project

Brio Parc is scheduled for completion in 2024. LandSouth Construction has broken ground on Brio Parc, a 329-unit luxury multifamily community in Madison, Ala. Integra Land Co., together with Panther Residential Management are the project’s developers. The community is expected to be completed by the end of summer in 2024.
MADISON, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Services restored after 911 routing issues in parts of the state

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Certain calls made to 911 Tuesday were having issues being routed correctly in parts of Alabama. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office and the city of Homewood both reported issues. Calls being made from AT&T cell phones are the only calls reported to be having...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Police assisting FBI in Madison neighborhood

Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE Bill Byrd. Candidate Bill Byrd talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE James Desta. Updated: 4 hours ago. Candidate James Desta talks about the upcoming election.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department

Lexington residents voice opinions on annexation proposal.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

ALEA responds to garbage truck wreck in Limestone County

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating a wreck that involved a garbage truck on Highway 72 on Thursday morning. According to East Limestone Volunteer Fire Chief, Tony Logan, a pickup truck struck the back of a garbage truck, causing it to veer off the roadway and land in a ditch. The driver of the pickup truck was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Lexington residents voice opinions on annexation proposal

Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested. New traffic light to activate at Steger Rd.
LEXINGTON, AL
WAFF

Elderly couple loses home in Limestone Co. fire

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An elderly couple in Limestone County lost their home and a pet in a fire on Cagle Rd. near Athens Wednesday morning. According to Piney Chapel Fire and Rescue Chief, Lance Pitts, a woman in the home woke up and realized there was a fire. After realizing it, she and her husband made it out of the residence uninjured.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens, Florence, Huntsville announce leaf pickup schedules

Residents will soon be able to start clearing those leaf piles from their yards. The city of Athens plans to begin its annual leaf pickup route Nov. 7, but there is no set schedule this year. The city said its Sanitation Department plans to start on one side of the city and work to the other side as staffing allows.
ATHENS, AL

