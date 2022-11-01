Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WAFF
Madison County Commission gifts grant for Space Exploration Memorial
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Commission presented a $250,000 grant to the NASA/Marshall Retirees Association (MRA) for the building of a Space Exploration Memorial at the United States Space and Rocket Center. The MRA is raising $750,000 for a memorial that will have a wall with names of...
WAAY-TV
From cotton to concrete: How new developments in Madison County are impacting farmers
All month long, WAAY 31 is taking a look at the explosive growth in Madison County and how it's impacting the area. Farmers in Hazel Green say new developments are changing the landscape — and their business. "I've been here my whole life, and this is — workwise, this...
multihousingnews.com
Integra Land JV Breaks Ground on Alabama Luxury Project
Brio Parc is scheduled for completion in 2024. LandSouth Construction has broken ground on Brio Parc, a 329-unit luxury multifamily community in Madison, Ala. Integra Land Co., together with Panther Residential Management are the project’s developers. The community is expected to be completed by the end of summer in 2024.
Death investigation in South Huntsville early Thursday morning
Multiple police cruisers are on the scene of what appears to be an active investigation in South Huntsville.
Mobile home crashes into power pole in Morgan County
A truck pulling a mobile home crashed into a power line in Decatur on Wednesday.
Huntsville residents concerned proposed Flint River subdivision will add to flooding problems
Will the construction of a 198-home subdivision add to problems in an area in Huntsville known for flooding?. That’s the concern of residents who live near the proposed Nature’s Walk on the Flint East in the southeastern part of the city near the Flint River. Lennar Homes of...
ABC 33/40 News
Services restored after 911 routing issues in parts of the state
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Certain calls made to 911 Tuesday were having issues being routed correctly in parts of Alabama. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office and the city of Homewood both reported issues. Calls being made from AT&T cell phones are the only calls reported to be having...
WAFF
Police assisting FBI in Madison neighborhood
Police assisting FBI in Madison neighborhood
WAFF
Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department
Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department
WAFF
Local artist highlights the issue of a lack of affordable housing in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Affordable housing is a big issue in the Tennessee Valley. There are few options for people and some families are getting priced out. Local leaders say there’s a significant need for affordable housing in our community. Talking about it is one thing, but seeing it...
WAFF
‘PASS GO’: Huntsville/Madison County Chamber promotes fun way to support local businesses
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber is finding a way to mix a popular board game with local shops in the area. The campaign is called SHOP LOCAL-OPOLY, designed after the famous Monopoly™ board game. Just like any board game, you need the rules. The County Chamber...
Dollar General faces another $2.7 million in fines over safety issues in Alabama stores
Federal inspectors issued more than $2.7 million in fines yesterday over safety violations at Dollar General stores in Clay, Odenville, Town Creek and Dothan, along with stores in Georgia and Florida. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced the fines less than a month after...
Freestanding emergency department could be coming to Hartselle
Cullman Regional Hospital is working to bring a new freestanding emergency department to Hartselle.
WAFF
ALEA responds to garbage truck wreck in Limestone County
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating a wreck that involved a garbage truck on Highway 72 on Thursday morning. According to East Limestone Volunteer Fire Chief, Tony Logan, a pickup truck struck the back of a garbage truck, causing it to veer off the roadway and land in a ditch. The driver of the pickup truck was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.
Emergency landing leaves plane in Limestone County Field
No injuries are reported after an emergency landing left a small plane in a field in Limestone County.
Meridianville traffic light at Steger to go into service soon
The newly installed traffic signal at the intersection of Steger Road and Highway 231-431 will officially go into service on Monday, November 7 between 10 and 11 a.m.
WAFF
Lexington residents voice opinions on annexation proposal
Lexington residents voice opinions on annexation proposal
Huntsville City Schools continues to work to ensure equity in its school system
Huntsville City Schools says it's continuing to work to ensure the school system provides equal opportunities to all its students.
WAFF
Elderly couple loses home in Limestone Co. fire
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An elderly couple in Limestone County lost their home and a pet in a fire on Cagle Rd. near Athens Wednesday morning. According to Piney Chapel Fire and Rescue Chief, Lance Pitts, a woman in the home woke up and realized there was a fire. After realizing it, she and her husband made it out of the residence uninjured.
WAAY-TV
Athens, Florence, Huntsville announce leaf pickup schedules
Residents will soon be able to start clearing those leaf piles from their yards. The city of Athens plans to begin its annual leaf pickup route Nov. 7, but there is no set schedule this year. The city said its Sanitation Department plans to start on one side of the city and work to the other side as staffing allows.
