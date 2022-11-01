ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Cavaliers Nation

Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’

The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout

Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

Portland faces Memphis in conference showdown

Memphis Grizzlies (4-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (5-1, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays Portland for a Western Conference matchup. Portland finished 11-41 in Western Conference games and 17-24 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 22.9 assists per...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Mike Conley (rest) starting for Jazz on Monday; Collin Sexton back to bench

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Collin Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN

Ryan forces OT, Lakers rally for 120-117 win over Pelicans

LOS ANGELES -- — Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, Lonnie Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 Wednesday night for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Garland scores 29 in return, Cavs edge Celtics 114-113 in OT

CLEVELAND -- — Darius Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury, Donovan Mitchell added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory. Garland added 12 assists, including an...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Steve Nash out as Brooklyn Nets coach after chaotic tenure

Steve Nash is out as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced Tuesday. Speaking before Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls, Nets general manager Sean Marks said that both he and Nash thought this was the right time to make a move, and acknowledged that the pair of friends knew this decision probably would be made sooner rather than later -- especially after Brooklyn struggled to a 2-5 start under Nash.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
numberfire.com

ESPN

Herro's 3 with 1.8 seconds left lifts Heat by Kings, 110-107

MIAMI -- — Tyler Herro's vision is fine again. Herro's 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left became the game winner, lifting the Miami Heat past the Sacramento Kings 110-107 on Wednesday night. Herro had a game-high 26 for the Heat, who won for the second straight night after topping Golden...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ESPN

Bucks take on the Timberwolves, look for 8th straight win

Milwaukee Bucks (7-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-4, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to extend its seven-game win streak with a victory over Minnesota. Minnesota went 2-4 overall last season while going 26-15 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 18.3 points off...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

ESPN

Golden State takes on Orlando on 3-game losing streak

Golden State Warriors (3-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (1-7, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to break its three-game skid with a victory over Orlando. Orlando went 22-60 overall last season while going 12-29 at home. The Magic averaged 104.2 points...
ORLANDO, FL
ESPN

Charlotte faces Memphis, looks to end road skid

Charlotte Hornets (3-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (5-3, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits Memphis looking to stop its three-game road losing streak. Memphis went 6-6 overall with a 30-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Wembanyama Tracker: The French prospect's team is on a roll

------ Team record: 5-1 in the French league, tied for third place, winners of five straight (not counting the 1-1 record in exhibitions against the G League Ignite) Latest results: 113-88 win over Blois, 95-91 win over Bourg-en-Bresse. Upcoming schedule: vs. Limoges (4-3) on Friday, vs. Nanterre (4-3) on Nov....
ESPN

Another 30-point game by Doncic leads Mavericks past Jazz

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, reserve Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night. Doncic also had 11 assists...
DALLAS, TX

