GRAPEVINE, Texas -- It never fails. Somebody will be angry. Maybe two somebodies. TCU? Clemson? Everyone outside the SEC East and Big Ten East?. When 13 people are sequestered around a table for a day and a half to sort out what college football fans have been arguing over for weeks, there's bound to be some controversy, especially during a season in which there's not a clear-cut No. 1 team -- at least not yet. That's hardly the only question facing this committee as it convenes for the first time this season to release its first of six weekly rankings Tuesday night (7 ET, ESPN).

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO