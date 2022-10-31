Police: Pelosi Suspect Sought to Hold House Speaker Hostage Due to 'Lies Told by Democratic Party'

Just 11% of Americans who are voting this year say abortion is the number one issue deciding their vote, according to the latest PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. But abortion is on the ballot in some states after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Zoe Clark of Michigan Radio and Ryland Barton of Kentucky Public Radio joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the debates taking place at the state level.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO