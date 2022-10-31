ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Pelosi Suspect Sought to Hold House Speaker Hostage Due to 'Lies Told by Democratic Party'

By Lisa Mascaro, Stefanie Dazio Associated Press
On Tuesday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced charges against David DePape, the 42-year-old man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood before attacking her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer. Speaker Pelosi was in Washington D.C. at the time.
