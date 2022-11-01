ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ClutchPoints

Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (11/2): Uncomfortable truth surfaces

The Bengals and Cincinnati-based Grippo Potato Chip Company have announced a new multi-year partnership that makes Grippo's Chips the Official Hometown Chip of the Cincinnati Bengals. Grippo's Chips will be available at concession stands throughout Paycor Stadium beginning with Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Co-branded Grippo's products will be available at select local retailers in the near future.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

‘The Browns just own Joe Burrow’: What they said on social media after the Browns beat the Bengals

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns needed a win to keep any hopes of a late-season playoff push alive and got it with a 32-13 rout of the Bengals on Monday night. The defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow five times and held him to 25 of 35 passing for 232 yards. He had two touchdown passes when the outcome was decided, and he threw an interception on the opening drive. They also forced a Burrow fumble.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals in the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline: Needs, rumors and more

The 2022 NFL trade deadline is finally here. Will it feature the Cincinnati Bengals?. For a refresher, the trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1st at 4:00 pm ET. Trades can still be processed after the deadline, but they must be agreed upon prior to the clock hitting 4 pm (shoutout to AJ McCarron and the Cleveland Browns).
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Browns Inactives: Eli Apple, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have announced their inactives for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup. For the road team, here’s who is inactive. Coming into Week 8, the Bengals had already ruled out Ja’Marr Chase, Stanley Morgan and Josh Tupou due to injury, while Eli Apple was listed as doubtful to play.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Browns GM expects Deshaun Watson to turn around season in Week 12 return

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry confirmed to reporters that Deshaun Watson will start in Week 12, giving Browns playoff hope. With a little over a month left before Deshaun Watson’s scheduled Week 12 debut with the Cleveland Browns, reporters asked Browns general manager Andrew Berry to confirm Watson’s status with the team.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Browns’ disastrous trick-play interception

There is always a chance that a trick play can be a huge momentum builder for a team, but they can also end up being disastrous, the kind of plays that generates a ton of laughs from NFL fans. The latter occurred in Monday night’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals when wide receiver Amari Cooper was asked to throw the ball.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cincy Jungle

One winner and many losers in Bengals’ rough 32-13 loss to Browns

Halloween night was certainly terrifying for the Cincinnati Bengals. They’ve fallen to 4-4 on the season and 0-3 in the AFC North after suffering a brutal fifth-straight loss to the Cleveland Browns. Joe Burrow suffered a plethora of hits, and Cincinnati’s playoff chances plummeted dramatically while Cleveland’s odds simultaneously were kept alive.
CINCINNATI, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cincy Jungle

Frustrated

Our season is coming undone by injuries and poor offenaive line play again. 1. Reader injury is killing our run D. Browns destroyed us. 2. Awuzie injury along with Apple muscle pull is a big problem with Bills and Chiefs looming. Not good. 3. Offensive line is not right. Both...

