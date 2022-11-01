Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow wears Halloween costume to Cincinnati-Cleveland Monday Night Football game
Seeking his first NFL win against the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wore a Halloween costume with "BOO" across his chest as he arrived for a Monday Night Football showdown between the AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Seeking their first road win on Monday Night Football since Oct. 22, 1990...
Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
What went wrong in the Bengals’ 32-13 loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals were dominated by the Browns in a 32-13 loss on Monday Night Football. Jacoby Brissett and Nick Chubb had their way, while the Bengals’ offense was stagnant without Ja’Marr Chase. Not many people expected a Browns blowout win, as the two teams had...
Watch Myles Garrett arrive for the Bengals game as Vecna from Stranger Things and other Browns in costume
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Watch Myles Garrett arrive for the Bengals game as Vecna from his favorite show Stranger Things and other Browns arrive in costume for the big Halloween Monday night showdown. Other Browns getting into the Halloween spirit were Donovan Peoples-Jones, Kareem Hunt and Greg Newsome II. Sports betting...
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns 'played to all of their potential' in blowout of Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND — Well, it finally happened. It finally happened. The Browns played to all of their potential in a Monday-night wipeout of the Bengals, dominating Joe Burrow and Cincinnati — who came into Cleveland red-hot — 32-13. That four-game losing streak is over. That losing streak at...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (11/2): Uncomfortable truth surfaces
The Bengals and Cincinnati-based Grippo Potato Chip Company have announced a new multi-year partnership that makes Grippo's Chips the Official Hometown Chip of the Cincinnati Bengals. Grippo's Chips will be available at concession stands throughout Paycor Stadium beginning with Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Co-branded Grippo's products will be available at select local retailers in the near future.
‘The Browns just own Joe Burrow’: What they said on social media after the Browns beat the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns needed a win to keep any hopes of a late-season playoff push alive and got it with a 32-13 rout of the Bengals on Monday night. The defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow five times and held him to 25 of 35 passing for 232 yards. He had two touchdown passes when the outcome was decided, and he threw an interception on the opening drive. They also forced a Burrow fumble.
How Myles Garrett and the Browns beat Joe Burrow and the Bengals again: Orange and Brown Talk podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns turned in their best performance of the season Monday night as they dominated the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-13. Nick Chubb ran for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and the Browns defense harassed Joe Burrow, sacking him five times and holding the Bengals to 229 total yards.
Can this be the start of something big for the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook while thinking about the Browns’ 32-13 victory over Cincinnati:. 1. Jacoby Brissett said: “We really needed to get back to playing our style of football. That is running and throwing it on our terms. Running plays on our terms.”
Cincy Jungle
Bengals in the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline: Needs, rumors and more
The 2022 NFL trade deadline is finally here. Will it feature the Cincinnati Bengals?. For a refresher, the trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1st at 4:00 pm ET. Trades can still be processed after the deadline, but they must be agreed upon prior to the clock hitting 4 pm (shoutout to AJ McCarron and the Cleveland Browns).
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Browns Inactives: Eli Apple, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out
The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have announced their inactives for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup. For the road team, here’s who is inactive. Coming into Week 8, the Bengals had already ruled out Ja’Marr Chase, Stanley Morgan and Josh Tupou due to injury, while Eli Apple was listed as doubtful to play.
Browns GM expects Deshaun Watson to turn around season in Week 12 return
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry confirmed to reporters that Deshaun Watson will start in Week 12, giving Browns playoff hope. With a little over a month left before Deshaun Watson’s scheduled Week 12 debut with the Cleveland Browns, reporters asked Browns general manager Andrew Berry to confirm Watson’s status with the team.
Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper help Cleveland Browns bludgeon Cincinnati Bengals
Nick Chubb ran for 101 yards and scored twice to lead the Cleveland Browns to a dominant victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL's Week 8 finale.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Browns’ disastrous trick-play interception
There is always a chance that a trick play can be a huge momentum builder for a team, but they can also end up being disastrous, the kind of plays that generates a ton of laughs from NFL fans. The latter occurred in Monday night’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals when wide receiver Amari Cooper was asked to throw the ball.
Cincy Jungle
One winner and many losers in Bengals’ rough 32-13 loss to Browns
Halloween night was certainly terrifying for the Cincinnati Bengals. They’ve fallen to 4-4 on the season and 0-3 in the AFC North after suffering a brutal fifth-straight loss to the Cleveland Browns. Joe Burrow suffered a plethora of hits, and Cincinnati’s playoff chances plummeted dramatically while Cleveland’s odds simultaneously were kept alive.
cleveland.com photographers’ favorite photos from thrilling Browns win over Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No nightmares for Cleveland Browns fans Monday night when they drifted off to sleep, if they were able to sleep at all, after watching their team dominate the Cincinnati Bengals during a Halloween night prime time game at home. Some Browns players strutted into FirstEnergy Stadium in...
brownsnation.com
3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals
The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
Cincy Jungle
Frustrated
Our season is coming undone by injuries and poor offenaive line play again. 1. Reader injury is killing our run D. Browns destroyed us. 2. Awuzie injury along with Apple muscle pull is a big problem with Bills and Chiefs looming. Not good. 3. Offensive line is not right. Both...
Where Browns stand at the bye week, with Garrett Bush, Jackson McCurry on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and...
Are the Browns fixed after their win against Cincinnati? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns head into their bye week at 3-5, beating in-state rival Cincinnati on Monday Night Football. Things could have been better, of course, but they certainly could have been worse. Mary Kay Cabot, Doug Lesmerises, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Dan Labbe start Wednesday’s postgame postgame...
