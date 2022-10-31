Kevin Durant totaled 32 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3PT, 12-12 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and one steal in the Nets’ 108-99 loss to the Bulls on Tuesday. Durant shined with 32.0 points in the Nets’ loss to the Bulls, shooting 56.3 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc. This performance also marked his fourth consecutive game contributing to each performance category of the stat-sheet; he even flirted with a triple-double performance in a night to forget. Durant is starting to find his rhythm independent of the team’s lack success so far this season. Durant seems to be in the perfect position to produce high-ceiling, slate-breaking performances night in and night out. Although he could seem like an unattractive prospect for your fantasy lineup due to the team's poor performance, he has shown signs of being match-up proof. However, due to his price-point, it is essential to heavily weigh the match-up opportunity, as Durant could be more prone to play towards his high-floor than his high-ceiling. This aspect of his production, if not accounted for, could lead to inefficiencies when you look to maximize value in your fantasy lineups.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO