Rashod Bateman (foot) not practicing on Thursday
No real surprise here, as Bateman is expected to miss multiple weeks after reaggravating his prior foot injury. The second-year speedster will likely be held out until he is back closer to 100% healthy given the recurring issues he's been having. Devin Duvernay should remain atop the depth chart as the de facto WR1 for the Ravens until Bateman can return. Duvernay should be able to retain some boom-or-bust WR3 value whenever Baltimore decides to pass the football.
William Jackson III expected to be released on Tuesday
CB William Jackson III is fully expected to be released on Tuesday if Washington cannot find a suitable trade partner ahead of the 4:00 PM EST deadline. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Jackson has been dealing with a back injury and has not played since Week 4 against the...
Chase Claypool being traded to the Chicago Bears
According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Chicago Bears are trading for WR Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick. (Field Yates on Twitter) Claypool forms a one-two WR punch with Darnell Mooney that the Bears will likely hope keeps the positive momentum of QB Justin Fields moving forward. Claypool was rumored to be in deals, and Chicago gets it done. The deal was made for a second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Claypool has 32 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown this year. In Pittsburgh, this opens the door for rookie WR George Pickens to carve out a bigger role in the offense.
Joel Embiid (illness) out Wednesday against Wizards
Joel Embiid will miss his second straight game due to the flu on Wednesday night as the Sixers face off against the Wizards in Philadelphia. Embiid also missed Monday's contest against Washington for the same reason. Tonight will mark the third game the MVP candidate has missed this season, although he has only been out for injury reasons once. The superstar center is known for missing games often, but hopefully he can get back on the floor soon to boost the lineup of the Sixers and fantasy managers alike. Embiid currently averages 27.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.
Tyler Herro (left eye) questionable to return Tuesday night
Tyler Herro left Tuesday's game against the Warriors with a left eye contusion, and his return is questionable. If Herro cannot return, he will finish with two points (1-4 FG, 0-0 3P, 0-0 FT), one rebound, one steal, one assist, and a block in 10 minutes. (Miami Heat Via Twitter)
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Fantasy Football Hot Takes: Chris Godwin, Evan Engram, Cordarrelle Patterson, Aaron Rodgers (Week 9)
It certainly wasn’t going to be easy to nail extremely spicy predictions in consecutive weeks, but it singes my heart to have the dream dashed by a stinking kicker…twice. Ughhhhhhhh. To rewind, I predicted that DJ Moore would double up on great games and set a new season-high...
Zach LaVine scores team-high 29 points in Tuesday's win
Zach LaVine helped lead the Bulls to victory over the Nets on Tuesday with 29 points including 20 in the fourth quarter. He shot 10-for-21 from the field including five three-pointers while adding three rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes. Fantasy Impact:. LaVine exploded in the fourth quarter to...
Christian Wood double-doubles off bench Wednesday
Christian Wood scored 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-5 3P, 0-0 FT) with 10 rebounds across 23 minutes in Dallas’ 103-100 win over the Jazz on Wednesday. Wood continues to be a great source of scoring and rebounds off the bench for the Mavericks. The 27-year-old posted his second double-double of the young season and played around his usual minutes despite having been questionable to even play with a non-COVID illness. Wood is currently averaging 17.3 points and 8.4 rebounds despite playing just 25.5 minutes and not surpassing 29 minutes in any game. Wood continues to rear fantasy managers who would like to see more minutes.
Fantasy Football Week 9 Start/Sit Advice: Riskiest & Safest Players (2022)
This recurring pseudo-start/sit article focuses on some of the players I feel are the safest or riskiest starts in fantasy football each week, especially relative to their ranking in the PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR). It will mainly include more of the under-the-radar players. Always start your studs, as the big names will be omitted each week except in extreme circumstances. You can ask me start/sit questions on Twitter.
Kevin Durant shines with 32 points in loss to the Bulls
Kevin Durant totaled 32 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3PT, 12-12 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and one steal in the Nets’ 108-99 loss to the Bulls on Tuesday. Durant shined with 32.0 points in the Nets’ loss to the Bulls, shooting 56.3 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc. This performance also marked his fourth consecutive game contributing to each performance category of the stat-sheet; he even flirted with a triple-double performance in a night to forget. Durant is starting to find his rhythm independent of the team’s lack success so far this season. Durant seems to be in the perfect position to produce high-ceiling, slate-breaking performances night in and night out. Although he could seem like an unattractive prospect for your fantasy lineup due to the team's poor performance, he has shown signs of being match-up proof. However, due to his price-point, it is essential to heavily weigh the match-up opportunity, as Durant could be more prone to play towards his high-floor than his high-ceiling. This aspect of his production, if not accounted for, could lead to inefficiencies when you look to maximize value in your fantasy lineups.
If Your League Drafted Today (2022 Fantasy Football)
Another month of the fantasy football season has all of us reflecting upon whether or not we should’ve used certain draft strategies. It’s a big enough sample size to start identifying trends, schemes, and players that are capable of winning or sinking lineups. There have been a ton of surprises, but Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen (QB – Bills) remains locked in with the best odds to win the 2022 NFL MVP. Based on the production we’ve seen through two months, we’ve put together a list of fantasy draft decisions that would’ve helped create a juggernaut lineup.
Joshua Palmer says he will play in Week 9
Palmer has not been officially declared active for Sunday, but the fact that he is saying this is obviously a vote of confidence. With Mike Williams out and Keenan Allen likely missing another game this week, Palmer could be in for a solid workload that could make him a viable fantasy option against the Falcons.
In the Trenches: Week 9 OL/DL Matchups (2022 Fantasy Football)
I am changing the format up a bit this week to take a more in-depth fantasy focus. I am also touching on six games instead of the usual three to give you some additional analysis. This week we have two major mismatches, headlined by a Philadelphia team that should have its way with Houston.
Zack Moss traded to Indianapolis Colts
Moss got traded to Indianapolis as part of a big trade that also sent Nyheim Hines to Buffalo ahead of the NFL's trade deadline Tuesday. Moss, who was a third-round selection for the Bills in 2020's draft, has been underwhelming in his tenure with the team and has been needing a change in scenery. He will now battle for the RB2 spot in Indianapolis behind Jonathan Taylor, and he may end up having fantasy value as a handcuff or weekly streamer in deeper leagues.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stellar again in win over Magic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominated the Magic for 34 points (12-18 FG, 0-3 3P, 10-11 FT) to go along with four rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks over 33 minutes on Tuesday. Fantasy Impact:. SGA helped lead the Thunder to their fourth straight win on Tuesday, and quite frankly he...
Kyrie Irving scores four points in loss to the Bulls
Kyrie Irving totaled four points (2-12 FG, 0-6 3PT), six rebounds, seven assists, and one block in the Nets’ 108-99 loss to the Bulls on Tuesday. Irving scored four points in the Nets’ loss to the Bulls, shooting a season-low 16.7 percent from the floor and zero percent from beyond the arc. One word R-E-L-A-X, everyone has their moment, and Irving is no exception to that. He remains one of the team's two best options for fantasy production and may get a positive incentive to elevate his play should the Nets move forward with securing coach Ime Udoka. His price point is generous considering the upside of his talent, now may be the best time to invest in shares of Irving for your daily lineups as he is bound to avoid having these kinds of performances become a trend. He remains a must-consider fantasy asset in all formats.
Joe Harris scores eight points in loss to the Bulls
Joe Harris totaled eight points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3PT, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in the Nets’ 108-99 loss to the Bulls on Tuesday. Harris scored eight points in the Nets' loss to the Bulls, showing little signs at this point of being able to take advantage of his opportunity in the starting rotation. Although he is bound to have a breakout night at the least opportune time, Harris is best left out of your lineups unless playing in a single-game contest or on a two-game slate.
Alex Pietrangelo tallies three assists Tuesday against Capitals
Pietrangelo has yet to begin producing enough consistently in the offensive zone for fantasy owners, recording a point in just two of his last five games. The 32-year-old blueliner still offers plenty of opportunities with the added bonus of also seeing added time on the team's first power-play unit. Pietrangelo now has nine assists in 11 games to begin the season.
Fitz’s Week 9 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s bad enough that we’re in a dreaded six-team bye week — a byepocalypse, if you will. Further complicating matters is the large number of significant fantasy contributors whose status for Week 9 is up in the air due to injuries. Among those players: Jonathan Taylor, Mark Andrews, Keenan Allen and D’Andre Swift. (There are others, too.)
