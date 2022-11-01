ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs' Blake Wesley Tears MCL; Projected Recovery Timetable

By Grant Afseth
San Antonio Spurs rookie Blake Wesley tore his MCL in a recent performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Blake Wesley made his NBA debut against the Chicago Bulls on Friday and had a standout performance. In 15 minutes of action, he scored 10 points and dished out four assists while knocking down a pair of made 3-pointers.

Wesley was off to a strong start in the Spurs' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday before his performance was cut short . He had totaled six points and two rebounds in eight minutes before knocking knees with Jaden McDaniels in the second quarter — causing him to leave the game.

As first reported by Tom Noie of ND Insider , Wesley suffered a torn MCL as a result of his injury suffered against the Timberwolves. He will be sidelined for the next six-to-eight weeks before a potential return to action.

A source close to the San Antonio Spurs guard told the Tribune early Monday evening that Wesley suffered a torn medial collateral ligament during the second quarter of Sunday’s win over Minnesota.

Wesley will be sidelined for the next six to eight weeks.

Following Josh Primo's surprising release by the Spurs, Wesley, along with Malaki Branham, appear to face a clearer pathway to legitimate playing time. Branham played 19 minutes against Minnesota on Sunday in what was his NBA debut — finishing with five points and two assists while shooting 1-7 from the floor and 1-4 from deep.

Romeo Langford appears to be the main recipient of opportunity on the wing in the short-term. With Devin Vassell still sidelined due to knee soreness, Langford slotted into the starting lineup in his place against the Timberwolves — resulting in 23 minutes of action. He finished with seven points, seven rebounds, two steals and one block  His defensive contributions proved to be key for the Spurs.

InsideTheSpurs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Antonio Spurs.

