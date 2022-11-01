ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

studyfinds.org

2 drugs may help stop pancreatic cancer before it starts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Pancreatic cancer is an especially elusive form of the disease, known to go undetected in many patients for quite some time due to lack of symptoms. This “silent” nature allows pancreatic cancer to progress undetected and spread to other organs. Researchers from the University of Florida, however, report that two drugs may be able to stop pancreatic cancer before it has a chance to start by reversing a key cellular process involved in its progression.
technologynetworks.com

Common Sedative Increases Heart Damage Risk When Used at Night

A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
News-Medical.net

Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors

Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
technologynetworks.com

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier

Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
technologynetworks.com

Iron Linked to Chronic Heart Failure in Half of Heart Attack Survivors

A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, PhD, of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about fifty percent of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Identify a Unique Set of Proteins That Restore Hearing

A study demonstrates how transcription factors support cell regeneration. Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have identified a particular protein network that is necessary for cell regeneration to restore hearing in zebrafish. Researchers at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) led the research, which may help in the creation of human hearing loss treatments. The findings were recently published in the journal Cell Genomics.
Interesting Engineering

Scientists finally solved the mystery of 'hair-like' structures found on almost all human cells

Synapses are the junctions between neurons (nerve cells) where signals cross, often involving chemicals called neurotransmitters, allowing neurons to communicate. Such communication is fundamental in linking the sensory organs of the nervous system to the brain, which regulates everything from your mind to your muscles as well as organ functions. In other words, communication between your nerve cells plays a role in everything you think, feel, and do.
jewishbusinessnews.com

Israeli Scientists Make Breakthrough in Autism Treatment

Israeli scientists say that they can treat Autism with the use of pressure chamber therapy. A new breakthrough study conducted using animal models, conducted by researchers from Tel Aviv University succeeded in significantly improving social skills and the condition of the autistic brain through pressure chamber therapy. The researchers identified...
MedicalXpress

Unique genetic signature found by research in different types of cancer

Research led by Dr. Mabel Vidal in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Concepcion, with the collaboration of researchers from MELISA Institute and other academic institutions, identified a unique genetic signature among subsets of infiltrating T cells of different types of cancer (CD4-T, CD8-T cells, and Treg) after analyzing data from a public repository. The study was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.
MedicalXpress

Reprogramming of immune cells shown to fight off melanoma

A new way of reprogramming our immune cells to shrink or kill off cancer cells has been shown to work in the otherwise hard to treat and devastating skin cancer, melanoma. The University of Bristol-led discovery, published in Advanced Science today, demonstrates a new way to clear early stage pre-cancerous and even late-stage tumor cells.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Successfully Reverse Premature Aging

A new, promising target for treating premature aging. Werner Syndrome and Hutchinson Gilford Progeria Syndrome are two examples of the rare genetic disorders known as progeroid syndromes that cause signs of premature aging in children and young adults. Patients with progeroid syndromes have pathologies and symptoms that are often linked to aging, including osteoporosis, cataracts, heart disease, and type II diabetes.
technologynetworks.com

Mental Illness Not Behind Majority of School Shootings, Study Finds

Researchers analyzing the motivations behind mass school shootings have concluded that in the majority of cases severe mental illness wasn’t a contributing factor. The study, published in the Journal of Forensic Sciences by a team at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and the New York State Psychiatric Institute (NYSPI), suggests that more attention should be paid to cultural and social factors uniquely driving academic mass killings.
msn.com

Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Have Been Recalled

Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These are compounds that are commonly found in water and foods including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels, but nitrosamines may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Healthline

Immunotherapy for Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer is when cancer begins in your bladder. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer in the United States in 2022. Bladder cancer is more common in men than in women. There are several different treatment options available for bladder...
Gizmodo

A Person Who Lived 800 Years Ago Is the Origin of a Modern Seizure Disorder, Scientists Say

Scientists in Australia believe that they’ve discovered the centuries-old origins of a rare form of childhood epilepsy caused by a genetic mutation: a single common ancestor who lived in Britain roughly 800 years ago. The find is especially notable because hereditary conditions of this kind typically don’t survive for so long in the population.

