Luray, VA

royalexaminer.com

Childress play, “Trouble in Mind” comes to Winchester

Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress’ wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of American theatre opened to acclaim off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient TROUBLE IN MIND was announced to move to Broadway in 1957… in a production that never came to be until 2019. In a case of life imitating art, white producers insisted that Childress provide a more upbeat ending. Childress refused.
WINCHESTER, VA
NBC 29 News

Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Renovations to Harrisonburg’s historic Dallard-Newman House underway

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg major renovations to the historic Dallard-Newman House began on Monday. The historic home was built by freed slaves Ambrose and Reuben Dallard in 1885 and is one of the few historic African American homes left in the city. The Northeast Neighborhood Association has raised...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Jones Garden offers produce tips after a smaller harvest season

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There are only a few greens and squashes left at Jones garden, after Market Days and delivering food to elderly homes. If you need extra vegetables, Director Naomi Jones recommends seed saving to help costs of planting next season. “It’s a great time to start planning...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

From the Shenandoah Valley: LGBTQ community speaks out in new book

As American society attempts to continue to ignore the LGBTQ community and legislate their roles in society, a new book spotlights their journeys in the Shenandoah Valley. Friendly City Safe Space will host a launch party for “Out in the Valley” on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

HPD seeking information about alleged puppy abduction

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) a puppy was taken from the Puppy City LLC in the Kroger Shopping Center last Friday. According to a Facebook post by the HPD, a woman allegedly took the puppy from its enclosure, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
HARRISONBURG, VA
C-Ville Weekly

In brief: Local woman murders boyfriend, and more

Matthew Sean Farrell, a local publisher, writer, and connoisseur of the arts, was killed on October 25. His girlfriend was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Photo: Rich Tarbell. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA emphasizes importance of microchipping

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The American Humane Association estimates that one in three pets will go missing during their lifetime. Around the Valley, to make sure lost pets get home quickly and safely, the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA (RHSPCA) is emphasizing the importance of microchipping. When an animal is brought into the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

MBU’s Nursing Anesthesiology Program underway, addressing staffing needs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin’s Nursing Anesthesiology Program is underway with a full cohort of 25 students. The program is three years, and it’s for registered nurses (RNs) who want to become Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNAs). Program Director and CRNA Johanna Newman said there is a...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office locates missing local man

Updated: Thursday, 8:38 a.m. Parker Hebron has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Stuarts Draft home on Tuesday at 7 a.m.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County DECA students place in Virtual Business Challenge

Warren County DECA members competed in Virtual Business Tracks (VBC) of Virtual Business Challenge, conducted by DECA and Knowledge Matters, during October 18, 2022, through October 28, 2022. Members competed in one of the following tracks, either as an individual or a team of up to three members: Entrepreneurship, Fashion, Accounting, Hotel Challenge, Personal Finance, Restaurant, Retailing and Sports Marketing. Each track encourages DECA members to test their skills within its particular Virtual Business environment.
WARREN COUNTY, VA

