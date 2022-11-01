Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress’ wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of American theatre opened to acclaim off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient TROUBLE IN MIND was announced to move to Broadway in 1957… in a production that never came to be until 2019. In a case of life imitating art, white producers insisted that Childress provide a more upbeat ending. Childress refused.

WINCHESTER, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO