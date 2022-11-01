Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSperryville, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Two new ways to peep Shenandoah National ParkTracy LeicherLuray, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
Page County family turns Halloween into hope
LURAY, Va. — Halloween is all about the tricks or treats, costumes and candy, frights and fun. However, one Luray family is also using the holiday to serve as a beacon of hope for children fighting for their lives at St. Jude Research Hospital.
WHSV
HLLA hosts trunk or treat to allow kids to experience Halloween together
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday is the day kids can be whoever they want to be but the fun has already begun for many. Trunk or treats happened throughout the Valley this weekend. Sunday afternoon, the Harrisonburg Little League Association hosted a trunk or treat event at Purcell Park. Organizers...
royalexaminer.com
Childress play, “Trouble in Mind” comes to Winchester
Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress’ wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of American theatre opened to acclaim off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient TROUBLE IN MIND was announced to move to Broadway in 1957… in a production that never came to be until 2019. In a case of life imitating art, white producers insisted that Childress provide a more upbeat ending. Childress refused.
WHSV
After Halloween, don’t trash your pumpkins - compost them
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For a lot of people, by the time Halloween gets here, the Jack-o’-lantern on the porch may be looking a little droopy. Soon, it will be time to get rid of them, but putting them in the trash is not the best option. “It’s our...
royalexaminer.com
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, has made one local businessman happy.
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Camp 1237 Commander Bruce Colton presented a Thompson/Center 50 caliber muzzle-loading rifle to Blaine Keller of Kellers Insurance at 115 Water Street in Front Royal. Blaine was the winner of the annual fundraising raffle Camp 1237. The Camp 1237 members...
NBC 29 News
Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
This Virginia family has adopted 6 kids and counting: 'They become your family'
November is National Adoption Month and through CBS 6's partnership with JFS-Connecting Hearts, each day of the month, we will be presenting a child who is eligible for adoption.
WHSV
Valley store owner says many customers are getting started on holiday shopping
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - As the holidays get closer, many people have already started gift shopping, or they’re gearing up for it. With high interest rates, inflation and supply chain issues, shopping likely comes with a little anxiety. One local store owner said there’s a common concern among shoppers in her store.
WHSV
Renovations to Harrisonburg’s historic Dallard-Newman House underway
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg major renovations to the historic Dallard-Newman House began on Monday. The historic home was built by freed slaves Ambrose and Reuben Dallard in 1885 and is one of the few historic African American homes left in the city. The Northeast Neighborhood Association has raised...
WHSV
Jones Garden offers produce tips after a smaller harvest season
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There are only a few greens and squashes left at Jones garden, after Market Days and delivering food to elderly homes. If you need extra vegetables, Director Naomi Jones recommends seed saving to help costs of planting next season. “It’s a great time to start planning...
Augusta Free Press
From the Shenandoah Valley: LGBTQ community speaks out in new book
As American society attempts to continue to ignore the LGBTQ community and legislate their roles in society, a new book spotlights their journeys in the Shenandoah Valley. Friendly City Safe Space will host a launch party for “Out in the Valley” on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg.
Multiple sheds, trailer burglarized at Woodbridge church, various lawn-care equipment stolen
Police said the suspects broke into the trailer through the window, which was found undamaged. Entry was also made into multiple sheds through a rear panel area, also found undamaged, according to police.
WHSV
HPD seeking information about alleged puppy abduction
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) a puppy was taken from the Puppy City LLC in the Kroger Shopping Center last Friday. According to a Facebook post by the HPD, a woman allegedly took the puppy from its enclosure, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: Local woman murders boyfriend, and more
Matthew Sean Farrell, a local publisher, writer, and connoisseur of the arts, was killed on October 25. His girlfriend was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Photo: Rich Tarbell. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in...
WHSV
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA emphasizes importance of microchipping
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The American Humane Association estimates that one in three pets will go missing during their lifetime. Around the Valley, to make sure lost pets get home quickly and safely, the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA (RHSPCA) is emphasizing the importance of microchipping. When an animal is brought into the...
Prince William Police investigate Halloween night drive-by shooting
Prince William County police are investigating after several rounds were fired into a home on Halloween night.
WHSV
MBU’s Nursing Anesthesiology Program underway, addressing staffing needs
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin’s Nursing Anesthesiology Program is underway with a full cohort of 25 students. The program is three years, and it’s for registered nurses (RNs) who want to become Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNAs). Program Director and CRNA Johanna Newman said there is a...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office locates missing local man
Updated: Thursday, 8:38 a.m. Parker Hebron has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Stuarts Draft home on Tuesday at 7 a.m.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County DECA students place in Virtual Business Challenge
Warren County DECA members competed in Virtual Business Tracks (VBC) of Virtual Business Challenge, conducted by DECA and Knowledge Matters, during October 18, 2022, through October 28, 2022. Members competed in one of the following tracks, either as an individual or a team of up to three members: Entrepreneurship, Fashion, Accounting, Hotel Challenge, Personal Finance, Restaurant, Retailing and Sports Marketing. Each track encourages DECA members to test their skills within its particular Virtual Business environment.
Comments / 0