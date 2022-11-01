Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (10/31) - Roman Reigns Addresses The WWE Universe, Trick Or Street Fight, Women's Tag Team Title Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on October 31, 2022, coming to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas!. "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is set to address the WWE Universe ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel premium live event this coming Saturday. Paul challenged Reigns several weeks ago during a press conference, but Reigns has been abundantly clear that he doesn't see Paul as a serious threat. What will he have to say?
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
PWMania
R-Truth Injured During WWE NXT After Bad Landing (Video)
R-Truth was apparently injured during his WWE NXT match this week. On the show, Truth wrestled Grayson Waller but was injured after a dive over the top rope. He was supposed to be caught by Waller, but instead landed awkwardly on the floor. There is no official word on the...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s ROH Title Match on AEW Dynamite, Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champs
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up tonight’s episode of Dynamite and Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.” In hyping up the match, Tony Khan listed off a number of former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He stated the following (via <WrestlingInc.com)
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Opens Up About His Dynamic With The Bloodline
The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in WWE, holding both the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, held by Roman Reigns, and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, held by The Usos. Other members of the faction include real-life brother to The Usos, Solo Sikoa, the Special Council to Reigns, Paul Heyman, and the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. Over the past few months, Zayn has joined as an official member and has shown much personality on-screen, bringing out a comedic side of him all while still winning matches. In an interview with "Mirror Sports," Zayn discussed his dynamic with The Bloodline and his thoughts on The Usos.
wrestlinginc.com
World Series Rainout Causes Change To WWE SmackDown Broadcast
With Game 3 of the ongoing World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros getting rained out Monday, it is now confirmed that Friday's "WWE SmackDown" broadcast will air on FOX instead of FS1. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE "got the word" late Monday that...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Special Committee Investigation Wraps, WWE Remains Worried Vince McMahon’s Departure May Hurt Them Creatively, Backstage Talk on Vince’s Future, More
The Special Committee investigation into allegations of misconduct against former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and former WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis is now complete. WWE says the Special Committee investigation “could result in a material adverse effect on our financial performance,” and that McMahon’s resignation “could adversely...
wrestlingrumors.net
Two Missing Monday Night Raw Stars Make Surprise Returns This Week
They’re back. With so many people on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to keep track of everyone. That means there can be issues with finding something for someone to do, but occasionally they are going to slip through the cracks. This can occasionally include wrestlers not being around for a long time, but now two missing stars have made a surprise return.
ringsidenews.com
Anoa’i Family Member Warns Bloodline Against Trusting Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn is an Honorary Member of the Bloodline, and fans are here for it. That being said, not everyone trusts the Underdog From The Underground. Legendary Anoa’i Family member Samu has watched from a distance while his family members have ruled WWE television for the past two years. He has stated that Reigns, The Usos, and most recently added Bloodline member Solo Sikoa have impressed him but he cannot say the same for Sami Zayn.
wrestlingrumors.net
Title Change Takes Place In Monday Night Raw Main Event
History has been made! There are a lot of titles in the wrestling world today and some of them have been around for a very long time. However, there are also some that do not have the same kind of history as they have not had the same length of time to be built up. Those titles have to be built up over the years and now one of them is gaining another rung in its history.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On 'Emergency Contingencies In Place' For WWE Crown Jewel
As reported earlier, the Saudi Arabian government is warning that Iran is preparing an imminent attack within the kingdom, which has resulted in the Saudi military along with U.S. regional forces being put on an elevated alert level. The "Wall Street Journal" report stated that Iran was readying a potential attack in Saudi Arabia and Erbil, Iraq, where U.S. troops are based.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT’s Von Wagner Makes Cameo Appearance On Monday Night RAW
WWE NXT Superstar Von Wagner was spotted on last night’s episode of RAW, marking his first appearance on the red brand. Wagner, the son of WWE alum Beau Beverly, joined WWE as part of NXT 2.0 in September 2021. On RAW, Wagner was seen as part of the crowd...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. The main event of last night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now WWE has announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch in the Kingdom.
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.31.22 – The Miz Addresses Johnny Gargano’s Accusations and More!
-I lost out on high scorer in my fantasy football league by 0.02 points because Cleveland gave Nick Chubb one extra carry in garbage time. Cleveland Head Coach, Stefanski, owes me $25. Happy Halloween! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by...
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 11.1.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We are into the final two months of the year and heading towards Deadline in December. It would seem that JD McDonagh is on his way towards the next shot at Bron Breakker, where he is probably a favorite to win the title. Now though the question is who shows up from the main roster this week. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Impact News: Opening Match For This Week’s Show, Tasha Steelz On Impact in 60
– The opening match has been revealed for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey will kick off Thursday’s episode, which airs on AXS TV. – The site also notes that Tasha Steelz will be the featured star for this...
411mania.com
WWE News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent at Defy Wrestling, Imperium on Return to Germany, Raw Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was scouting talent over the weekend for WWE at the Defy Wrestling show in Seattle, Washington. – WWE released a video of Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser discussing their return to Germany for the WWE European tour:. – WWE released the following...
