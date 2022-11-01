Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Week 10 prep football preview: Greater Spokane League 4A/3A leaders host crossover games looking for berths to state
The Week 10 football crossover games are upon us with several local teams hosting this weekend trying to punch tickets to the state tournaments, while others go on the road looking for an upset. The top division in the Greater Spokane League fared well as far as the draw for...
NAU men's basketball set to take on three Power Five teams as they open 2022-23 campaign
With the 2022-23 season coming up, here's what to look forward to from the NAU men's basketball program this season: 2021-22 Record 9-23, 5-15 in Big Sky Conference play ...
Canyon Crest girls top Del Norte for fourth straight CIF Open Tennis win
Four years ago, the Canyon Crest Academy (CCA) girls tennis team won its first-ever CIF Open Division Championship, ending a 28-year Torrey Pines reign at the top of the local high school tennis scene.
Comments / 0