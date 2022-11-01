Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Finally Explains Why Dexter Lumis Has Been Targeting The Miz
After three months of Dexter Lumis tormenting The Miz on WWE TV, we finally have some answers as to why Lumis has been targeting the A-Lister since his WWE comeback. On the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano accused The Miz of paying Lumis to "stage a series of attacks" on him, just so he could draw the attention of the paparazzi. Introduced as "a whistle-blower with an inside scoop" by Byron Saxton in a 60-minute style interview titled "The True Story of Dexter Lumis & The Miz," Gargano would provide the backstory to the ongoing WWE storyline.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Introduces A New Look On WWE Raw
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins brought back an old character trait on this week's "WWE Raw" in Dallas, TX, sporting blonde hair for the first time since his days as a member of The Authority in 2015. Rollins stepped out looking noticeably different during his match against Austin Theory,...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (10/31) - Roman Reigns Addresses The WWE Universe, Trick Or Street Fight, Women's Tag Team Title Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on October 31, 2022, coming to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas!. "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is set to address the WWE Universe ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel premium live event this coming Saturday. Paul challenged Reigns several weeks ago during a press conference, but Reigns has been abundantly clear that he doesn't see Paul as a serious threat. What will he have to say?
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Owens Names Former WWE Champion That’s Most Painful To Wrestle
Kevin Owens has had plenty of opponents in his wrestling career, and he says one former WWE Champion is the most painful of them all!. Throughout his decades in the professional wresting business, Kevin Owens has faced opponents of all shapes and sizes. However, in a new interview with The Happy Hour, Owens named Bobby Lashley as the most painful opponent of all, saying that there’s nothing about The Almighty that doesn’t hurt.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s ROH Title Match on AEW Dynamite, Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champs
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up tonight’s episode of Dynamite and Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.” In hyping up the match, Tony Khan listed off a number of former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He stated the following (via <WrestlingInc.com)
Yardbarker
The Miz's secret revealed by Johnny Gargano during WWE Raw
Johnny Gargano sat down for an interview with Byron Saxton to reveal "the truth" about The Miz. The segment was produced similarly to a CBS' "60 Minutes" segment. Gargano talked about being close to Dexter Lumis and the family falling apart because he lost his job and Miz took advantage of Lumis.
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
wrestlinginc.com
Latest Update Regarding Sasha Banks' WWE Status
Despite months of rumors, Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE television since the May 13 episode of "WWE SmackDown," when she and Naomi successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Natalya and Shayna Baszler. The following episode of "WWE Raw" saw the two walk out on the company prior to the show, handing over their titles on the way out. But while fan expectations of an immediate return in the Paul Levesque era of WWE have yet to be realized, there's now been a positive update regarding the Legit Boss potentially coming back to the fold.
ringsidenews.com
The Miz Furious After Roman Reigns Sucker Punched Him On WWE RAW
The Miz is certainly the most established and decorated WWE Superstars in the history of the company. In addition to winning several championships in the company, The Miz also has his own reality show and acted in movies. Be that as it may, he is still furious over how Roman Reigns treated him on RAW this week.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
ComicBook
Triple H Appears on WWE Raw to Break Up the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Fight
Triple H made a rare TV appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, playing a pivotal role in stopping Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley from destroying each other days before their scheduled match at Crown Jewel. The two were booked for a sit-down interview on this week's Raw, which Lesnar immediately ignored as he made his way down to the ring. He called for Lashley to do the same and "The All Mighty" obliged, kicking off another brawl between the two.
Yardbarker
Alexa Bliss & Asuka win Women's Tag Team titles on WWE Raw
The end of Monday’s Raw saw new Women’s Tag Team Champions crowned. Asuka and Alexa Bliss defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to win the titles for the first time as a team. The finish came when Asuka blocked IYO SKY’s moonsault, connecting with a kick. Bliss then hit SKY with the Twisted Bliss, picking up the win.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel
We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
ringsidenews.com
Belief That Bobby Lashley Will Be Fed To Roman Reigns After Brock Lesnar Match
Roman Reigns has been on a roll as the Undisputed Universal Champion following his shocking return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline has been ruling Friday Night Smackdown with an iron fist, and that’s not changing anytime soon. In fact, some believe that Bobby Lashley will be fed to Reigns next year.
Otis Gets Tricked, Lashley Brawls With Lesnar, Rollins Beats Theory | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for October 31, 2022:. - Otis faced Matt Riddle in a Trick or Street Fight. Pumpkins, candy, and other Halloween decor surrounded the ring. Riddle was dressed like Ezekiel, and Elias accompanied him to the ring. Otis and Chad Gable were dressed up like Chippendales. The two men waged war in the spirit of Halloween. Otis busted out The Worm, but Riddle fired back by hitting him with a kendo stick. Gable interfered and dropped Riddle with a clothesline, but Elias evened the odds, sending Gable through a table. Otis took advantage of the situation and slammed Riddle to the mat. In the end, Elias stuck a pumpkin on Otis' head, and Riddle dropped him with an RKO for the win.
411mania.com
Johnny Gargano Accuses The Miz Of Paying Dexter Lumis To Stalk Him On WWE Raw
Johnny Gargano has come forward with his accusations against The Miz, accusing him on Raw of paying Dexter Lumis to stalk him. Tonight’s show saw Gargano use re-enactments and a secretly-recorded video to show how Lumis was in a difficult place after his WWE release and said that Miz payed Lumis to pretend to stalk him for a payday.
411mania.com
WWE News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent at Defy Wrestling, Imperium on Return to Germany, Raw Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was scouting talent over the weekend for WWE at the Defy Wrestling show in Seattle, Washington. – WWE released a video of Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser discussing their return to Germany for the WWE European tour:. – WWE released the following...
411mania.com
MLW News: Shun Skywalker Return Plans, Injury Notes
PWInsider reports some additional details coming out of Fightland ’22:. – MLW already has plans underway for Shun Skywalker of Dragon’s Gate to put in a return appearance. – There were no reported injuries resulting from the Fightland tapings.
Comments / 0