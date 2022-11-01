Despite months of rumors, Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE television since the May 13 episode of "WWE SmackDown," when she and Naomi successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Natalya and Shayna Baszler. The following episode of "WWE Raw" saw the two walk out on the company prior to the show, handing over their titles on the way out. But while fan expectations of an immediate return in the Paul Levesque era of WWE have yet to be realized, there's now been a positive update regarding the Legit Boss potentially coming back to the fold.

