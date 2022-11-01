Read full article on original website
High School Volleyball Playoff Results November 1
(25-12, 25-17, 25-17)(Alexis Helmin had 10 kills and 7 blocks and Jordyn Lee had 15 digs for the Storm). (Detroit Lakes will play Alexandria in the Section Final Thursday) (Rogers will play STMA in the Section Final Thursday) Section 6AA Quarterfinals. Cathedral 3, Milaca 0. (25-12, 25-14, 25-16)(Kayla Sexton had...
WEM wins hard-fought battle with LCWM in Section 2AA quarterfinals
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team (17-13) took down Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 3-1 in the Section 2AA quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Buccaneers are the two seed in the Section 2AA South Sub-Section and will next square off against NRHEG in the semifinals on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. at New Prague High School.
Football roundup: Lakeville teams advance in Class 6A playoffs
Unbeaten Rosemount rolls in first round A playoff game between Lakeville’s two high school football teams hasn’t taken place since 2018 but remains a possibility in 2022. Some things have to fall into place before it can happen. Specifically, each team has to win in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday night. Defending state champion Lakeville South will be favored at home against White Bear Lake. Lakeville...
South Dakota high school volleyball scores: Nov. 1
Brandon Valley def. Mitchell, 25-19, 26-24, 23-25, 25-21 Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Pierre, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17 Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Huron, 25-23, 25-17, 25-12 Sturgis Brown def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 25-14, 25-18 SDHSAA Playoff. Class A. First Round. Region 1. Aberdeen Roncalli def. Waubay/Summit, 25-13, 25-9, 25-7 Groton Area...
Section 1 cross country: Panther boys dominate, Cougars advance
Farmington wins girls team championship With a second consecutive Section 1 title in its pocket, Lakeville North now can aim for a bigger prize – the state Class 3A boys cross country championship. The Panthers were ranked first in the enrollment class for a significant chunk of the season before dropping to second behind defending state champion Wayzata in the final regular-season state coaches association poll. But they showed they...
Prep Volleyball: Cloquet, Grand Rapids & Esko earn section championship berths
The Cloquet, Grand Rapids, and Esko volleyball teams each earned section semifinal wins Wednesday to advance to the championship games. In Section 7AAA, Cloquet downed Hermantown 3-1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13). In Grand Rapids the Thunderhawks beat North Branch 3-1 (25-13, 25-18, 29-31, 25-21) with Braya Laplant surpassing 2,000 career set assists.
