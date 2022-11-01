Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
PAC responds to NAACP cease and desist letter over single-member district campaign flyers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The group behind campaign flyers and signs promoting the single-member district ballot proposal in Alachua County is responding to a cease and desist letter sent by the NAACP accusing the group of creating a ‘false impression.’. The letter sent by the NAACP accuses the Leading...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Mud flies over single-member districts
With Election Day approaching next week, a ballot initiative that could change the way Alachua County residents vote for county commissioners is at the center of multiple controversies and accusations between elected officials. The issue dates back to last year, when state Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, first proposed that Alachua...
alachuachronicle.com
District voter breakdown shows that independent voters and Republicans could swing elections in western districts if single-member district referendum passes
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – On November 8, Alachua County residents will have an opportunity to vote on several local issues in addition to the governor, senate, and congressional races. Two significant ballot items are the Single-Member District Charter Amendment and the vote on whether to implement a one percent sales surtax for the next 10 years, starting January of 2023.
County commission write-in candidates aim to make Marion County history
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners has never had a candidate elected via write-in, but Gina Capone and Brian Donnelly intend to make history. Capone and Donnelly, running for Districts 2 and 4 respectively, advertise themselves as “for the people” candidates. They both say they believe the current members of the commission do not prioritize the needs of Marion County residents, and both candidates are using issues such as over-development they say residents have brought to their attention as pillars of their campaigns.
wuft.org
Meet the candidates running for Alachua County’s District 2 commissioner seat
Candidates Marihelen Wheeler and Ed Braddy are going head-to-head for the District 2 County Commission seat. Wheeler is pursuing re-election as the incumbent, while Braddy is making his return to politics after serving as Gainesville mayor from 2013 to 2016 and previously on the Gainesville City Commission. Wheeler, a 71-year-old...
WCJB
NAACP Annual Freedom Fund Banquet Awards is back after two-year hiatus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of people gathered at the Hilton UF Conference Center Hotel to help honor those who have contributed to the NAACP organization. Since 1945, the branch has helped fight against racism and support black communities in Alachua County. “Our fraternity was founded in 1906 and right now...
mycbs4.com
Student and community organizers respond to UF president's protest restrictions
According to the Graduate Assistants United of the University of Florida (UF-GAU), members of UF-GAU and student/ community organizers believe that the University of Florida is restricting their free speech rights during the University of Florida Board of Trustees' meeting taking place at Emerson Hall where the University of Florida Presidential Candidate Ben Sasse will be appointed.
UF Students Blast GOP Senator Who Is On Track To Be Their Next President
Students who oppose making Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse the next University of Florida President made their voices heard before his official interview with the Board of Trustees.
WCJB
Community Foundation of North Central Florida will hold the 12th annual Legacy Awards
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Foundation of North Central Florida will present the 12th annual Legacy Awards on Thursday. These awards recognize the crucial interaction between donors, professional advisors, and nonprofits. They mostly focus on the charitable impact individuals and nonprofits make in our community. The lunch and program...
wuft.org
Food System Policy Board members raise questions about board’s effectiveness
Members of the Joint Food Policy Board, whose role is to seek solutions to food accessibility in Alachua County, discussed at a recent meeting whether the board needs to exist at all. The issue of food accessibility has long been a focus for the city of Gainesville and Alachua County,...
WCJB
Alachua County Jail director resigns, interim director appointed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has announced the county jail is under new leadership after the jail director resigned. Major Robert Stafford handed in his resignation as jail director effective Nov. 14. Captain Dorian Keith will take over as the interim director. Stafford cited personal...
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UF
UF Students Protest(via the Chronicle) the way he came to UF and took the presidential seat. the Board thinks their opinions are crappy. except DeSantis and Sasse, who only see controversy.
WCJB
Florida for All will have its We Keep us Safe public meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida for all is holding it’s We Keep us Safe public meeting on Wednesday. They will discuss how law enforcement, housing, GRU, and so much more are impacting families. The event will be held at the Lincoln Middle School cafeteria in Gainesville. The meeting will...
WCJB
Law enforcement surrounds Union County Housing Authority building
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County Sheriff’s investigators briefly closed a road near the housing authority after law enforcement agents surrounded the building. Deputies say it followed an incident involving shots fired in Live Oak. The suspect was arrested at the Sunrise store on West Main Street. Deputies...
WCJB
Newberry Opioid Task Force hosts ‘Breaking the Silence’ event
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry Opioid Task Force sponsored the outreach. Residents came together to hear testimonies of the trauma that the epidemic is causing. Event organizers said they aim to bring awareness to addiction and educate individuals. Eight other municipalities in the county collaborated with this outreach. “A...
WCJB
UF’s Jewish community reacts after antisemitic incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Six words sent shockwaves through the University of Florida after Saturday’s Florida-Georgia football game. “Kanye is right about the Jews” was projected on the stadium after the game, and on other buildings across Jacksonville. “To see this happen on a gameday where a bunch...
WCJB
Ocala city leaders reject golf cart route expansion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A golf cart route in Ocala won’t be expanded after city leaders voted no in a heated argument. The proposal was to expand the route into parts of downtown Ocala. City council members went back and forth, with some bringing up the dangers of more...
WCJB
Girl Scouts Gateway Council are looking to find a new permanent chief executive officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Girl Scouts have a leadership opening. People with the Gateway Council announced they have formed a search committee to find a new permanent chief executive officer. Mary Charles was named interim CEO in August after Mary Anne Jacobs retired as president and CEO after 10...
WCJB
Florida Theater Conference will be held at Santa Fe College
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A theater conference kicks off their four-day event at Santa Fe College, and it starts on Wednesday. The Florida Theater Conference takes place all across the SFC campus. Play festivals, workshops, and auditions are held in the fine arts hall. The conference features the high school...
WCJB
Three Fort White students come out winners at the National FFA Agri Science Fair
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two high school students and one middle school student are receiving national recognition for their work in the agricultural sciences. Cyler Robinson, Evan McKinney, and Marshall Bussey, all of Fort White, competed in the National FFA Agri Science Fair and came out winners. Students use...
Comments / 0