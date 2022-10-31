Read full article on original website
nrgmediadixon.com
The Rock Falls City Council Calls it Quits Between Themselves and Aims Mechanical LLC of Rock Falls
Several months ago, the Rock Falls Council Chambers were the sight of much drama between the city and Aims Mechanical LLC of Rock Falls. Aims had been performing the maintenance work on the Hydroelectric Plant, but the city was dissatisfied with the work performance as well as other complaints. When...
doniphanherald.com
Company that bought former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt plans to close it
The future of the former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt is up in the air again just a few years after it reopened. Malco Products, which bought the plant in 2017 and reopened it in 2019 to make Eagle Grip locking pliers, a product similar to Vise-Grip, announced this week that it plans to exit that business early next year after fulfilling all current customer orders.
Sterling 'Utility Account Gift' gives opportunity for community members to help each other with bills
Looking for a new, unique gift-giving option this holiday season? If you know someone who lives in Sterling, Illinois, you can help with their utility bills. The City unveiled its new "Utility Account Gift" program, allowing anyone to make bill payments for Sterling residents in part or in full. Although the program is being launched for the holiday season, it will remain active year-round.
"For them, it's a game" | Rock Island police chief frustrated by deadly stolen car hit-and-run crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police are still searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened near the Centennial Bridge. Police said on Nov. 1 at 3:56 PM, the suspect was driving a stolen red Hyundai Azera on Route 92 just near the bridge's off-ramp before crashing into a silver Chevrolet Aveo.
WQAD
Rock Island High School parents speak out against 'unusable' pool, swim teams lament difficulties and falling numbers
RIHS's swim teams have been practicing at Augustana while their pool remains out of commission. Parents are calling on the school board to do something.
bellevueheraldleader.com
Does the ghost of Sam Cronk still roam?
ANDREW, IOWA – On a night when a rising moon shines silvery on weather-whitened stones on the old cemetery near here, does the restless ghost of Sam Cronk mount his horse and ride in search of his murderer?
Rock Island County residents could pay less in property taxes
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County residents could soon see a reduction in their property taxes. On Thursday, October 27, the Rock Island County Board of Supervisors voted to lay out a proposed budget for 2023. The budget, if approved, would reduce residents' property taxes by more than 9% This reduction mean approximately 60 dollars less for every $100,000 that a person's property is worth.
KWQC
13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old is charged with robbery and theft after police say he stole a car in Davenport and crashed it in Rock Island. A 13-year-old boy is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in Davenport, according to a media release. He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license in Rock Island.
KCRG.com
Dubuque accepting applications for snow shoveling assistance program
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city officials said they are now accepting applications for the DBQ Shovel Crew, a snow shoveling assistance program, and are asking for volunteers for the program. The program pairs volunteers with residents physically and financially unable to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk adjacent...
Dubuque Manufacturer to Close: 85 Jobs Eliminated
According to our news partner KWWL, Georgia-Pacific will be closing its Dubuque facility at the end of the year. The plant is located at 2150 Kerper Boulevard. It's one of two locations the company has in Iowa, along with a gypsum operation in Fort Dodge. The company last month also...
wvik.org
Latest Decision on New, I-80 Bridge Good for Bison Bridge
The idea is to turn the existing bridge over the Mississippi River into a park, and it depends entirely on the 55-year-old bridge not being torn down. During last week's I-80 bridge public meeting, the project team eliminated an alternative that would have required demolition. Local environmentalist Chad Pregracke created...
nrgmediadixon.com
Following Execution of a Search Warrant at Shannon Residence, Person Arrested on Several Drug and Weapon Charges
On Sunday October 30, the Carroll County Sheriff Department and the Shannon Police conducted a search of a residence at 201 West Market Street. Authorities arrested 31-year-old Brook Ellinor of Shannon. Ellinor was charged with Violation of the Controlled Substance Act with intent to deliver cocaine. Violation of the Cannabis...
Heavy police presence in Iowa city
UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
Billiards champ winning major titles as a teen
A local pool phenom has been making waves in the Quad Cities and beyond, being a fierce competitor and beating people at the pool table who could easily be twice his age. “Billiards starts off with the young guys,” Leisure Time Billiards owner Dwaine Bowman said. “And then you watch them develop into the pros. […]
bellevueheraldleader.com
Dubuque man dead after car rolls in Jackson County
A Dubuque man died last week after a single-vehicle accident near Fulton in Jackson County. Michael G. Truesdale, 69, was driving north on Highway 61 on the evening of Oct. 26. He was approaching the intersection with Fulton Road when the 2015 Chevrolet SLV he was driving entered the ditch on the east side of the road, according to the accident report.
KWQC
Troopers release name of man who died after exchanging gunfire with police
A person is dead after police say they exchanged gunfire with officers following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday. Large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport. Updated: 16 hours ago. There was a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early...
KWQC
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday gives update
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind gave an update several days after police say he was assaulted by a man wanted in an arson case. According to a social media post Tuesday from family, Sergeant Lind was able to talk, move some parts of his body and take about but the feeding tube out.
iheart.com
Jackson County Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing His Wife
(Jackson Co., IA) -- A Jackson County man accused of killing his wife is pleading not guilty in the case. Christopher Prichard is accused of shooting and killing Angela Prichard in Bellevue on October 8th. Police say Prichard admitted to killing his wife with a 20 gauge shotgun when he was arrested the next day. He'll have a pre-trial conference on December 2nd.
wvik.org
New I-80 Mississippi River Bridge Options Narrowed to 4
On Thursday, the bridge study team ruled out three of seven options to replace the 55-year-old bridge. The team includes the Illinois and Iowa DOTs, plus Parsons Transportation, a consultant. Tony Pakeltis from Parsons says the first alternative is not feasible. It calls for tearing down the existing, I-80 bridge...
KCRG.com
Georgia-Pacific to close Dubuque corrugated plant at the end of the year
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Georgia-Pacific has announced that they will be closing their Dubuque corrugated facility on December 31st, 2022. Approximately 85 jobs will be impacted by the closure. They say that the decision to close the plant was based on their ability to stay competitive in the area. They...
