Sheridan Media
Wyoming Military Department forming an Integrated Primary Prevention team
The Wyoming Military Department has announced the creation of the Integrated Primary Prevention team to prevent harmful behaviors and build cohesive teams within the WYMD. Headed by Michelle Mulberry, a registered nurse for 23 years, this team is part of a national strategy by the National Guard Bureau to care for the most important asset in the Wyoming National Guard, its people.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Cost Of Living Up 10% In 1 Year
Inflation in 2022 hit some areas harder than others, and Wyoming did not get off easy. According to a new report from the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division, the Wyoming cost of living index from the 2nd quarter of 2021, to the 2nd quarter of 2022, was up 10.1%. That’s the...
Sheridan Media
Chronic Wasting Disease Found In Hunt Areas On West Side Of Big Horn Mountains
Those who go hunting in the Big Horn Basin might not be able to harvest the meat from their kill. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease in Elk Hunt Areas 47 and 49, which are on the west side of the Big Horn Mountains.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming, BLM Reach Settlement on Appeal of Land Acquisition
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have announced that they have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. In June, Wyoming filed an...
Sheridan Media
Game and Fish honor dedicated Hunter Educators of the Sheridan region
The Wyoming Game and Fish has announced several Sheridan region hunter education instructors were recently honored for their dedication to the Wyoming hunter education program, including an instructor who received Instructor of the Year. According to the department, Pat Malson of Kaycee, was chosen as this year’s Hunter Education Instructor...
Sheridan Media
Coronation Event For Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023 Reata Cook To Take Place In Sheridan
A 2019 Big Horn High School graduate is next year’s rodeo queen of Wyoming, and this weekend she will get the crown, sash, saddle and everything else coming her way. Back in August, Reata Cook won the title of Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023, and this Saturday is her coronation event at the Sheridan Best Western.
Sheridan Media
Legislative Per Diem Raise Advances To General Session; Pay Raise Vote Delayed
Wyoming Legislators could make more for the work they do. About 1 month ago, the Legislative Management Subcommittee on Legislator Compensation, voted to increase legislator salaries and per diem rates, plus allow them to participate in the state employee group health insurance program. Last week, the Legislature Management Council voted...
Sheridan Media
WCDA Announces New DPA Limit
The Wyoming Community Development Authority announced an increase to its Down Payment Assistance (DPA) limit. According to a media release from the WCDA, the new $15,000 DPA limit will be effective with reservations made on or after November 1, 2022. The new limit will be available for WCDA’s Home Stretch and Amortizing Down Payment Assistance programs. Although WCDA has an already established Down Payment Assistance program, the current $10,000 limit is often not enough to cover the combination of required down payment and closing costs.
