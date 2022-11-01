The Wyoming Community Development Authority announced an increase to its Down Payment Assistance (DPA) limit. According to a media release from the WCDA, the new $15,000 DPA limit will be effective with reservations made on or after November 1, 2022. The new limit will be available for WCDA’s Home Stretch and Amortizing Down Payment Assistance programs. Although WCDA has an already established Down Payment Assistance program, the current $10,000 limit is often not enough to cover the combination of required down payment and closing costs.

2 DAYS AGO