newschannel20.com
The Tuscola Warriors roll on in the high school football playoffs
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Tuscola took down Brown County over the weekend in the first round of the 1A playoffs, by a final score of 20-18. Tuscola finished the regular season with an 8-2 record with wins over Sullivan, Cumberland, and Clinton, among others. The players and coaches credit...
Central Illinois schools receive exemplary status on State Report Card
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illinois State Report Card that grades schools across the state in several categories came out last week. There were some schools in the central Illinois area that did not score well on the report card, but others in the area received exemplary and commendable status. The report card grades schools and districts on categories such as test scores, attendance rates, and graduation rates.
Illinois ranked 5th in nation for AP exam takers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education annouced on Thursday that Illinois ranked fifth in the nation for the number of students taking Advanced Placement (AP) exams during the 2021-22 school year. Officials say Illinois saw a 7.2% jump in AP exam takers in 2022 compared...
Jurassic Quest is stomping to Springfield
Springfield, IL — Springfield, IL — Jurassic Quest is heading to Springfield, IL and they want you to join the fun. Different friendly, live-looking, dinosaurs will be on display from November 4th until November 6th. You can get your tickets now. Click here to purchase your online tickets....
Drive-thru flu clinic Friday in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Health Department will be holding a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic. The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on November 4, for those 18 years and older. Officials say the Flublok vaccine will be used for those 18 through 64 years...
Springfield sees an increase in catalytic converter thefts
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Catalytic converter thefts are up more than 400% across the nation since 2019, according to a recent report from State Farm. The report ranks Illinois in third place for the most catalytic converter thefts. In Springfield, police said they've seen this trend. According to State...
New Lincoln letter on display at ALPLM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A new display is coming to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Libray and Museum (ALPLM). Starting on Tuesday, the ALPLM will display a letter written by Lincoln in 1843, that no one has seen before. The letter is about his political frustration, he felt his support...
Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport celebrates 75th anniversary
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport celebrated its 75th anniversary on Wednesday. A press conference was held to celebrate the milestone reached by the airport. The airport has served as a convenient hub for the private-public industry. The Capital City Airport was the first airport in...
Springfield Fire Department recruiting next class of firefighters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Fire Department is showing off all it has to offer in order to bring more firefighters on board. In-person open houses will be hosted at local fire stations over the next few Saturdays. Those interested in a possible career with the department will...
Dinosaurs stomp into Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Dinosaur fans have a chance to see their favorite prehistoric animals starting Friday. This weekend only, November 4 through November 6, Jurassic Quest will have its herd of photorealistic dinosaurs at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences...
City of Springfield approves of land banks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The city of Springfield has a new tool in its belt to keep track of properties that the city owns. At Tuesday's city council meeting, the alderman unanimously approved the creation of a land bank. The city will use that land bank to manage city-owned...
Springfield officials hold event to connect with residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city officials are working to connect with members of the community in new ways. On Saturday, the first community connections event took place, where over 100 city employees from different departments focused on one area of Springfield. The event was to let citizens know...
Decatur man arrested for voting twice, sheriff's office says
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for violating the Illinois Election Code. David E. Badon, 47, of Decatur, was arrested on Wednesday. Officials say that Badon was arrested after an investigation revealed that he voted twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. We're...
Final ride for Hunter Lee Drew draws family, friends and motorcyclists
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday was the celebration of life and final ride for the three-year-old central Illinois boy who was killed last month. Hunter Lee Drew died on Oct. 20 in Macoupin County. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged in connection with his death. Family, friends, and motorcyclists gave...
Race for Illinois' 13th Congressional district heats up
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The race is on for the 13th Congressional district in Illinois as Democrat Nikki Budzinski and Republican Regan Deering battle for the seat in Congress. This is the spot currently held by Congressman Rodney Davis. However, because of the redistricting process, a new face will be headed to Congress in January.
City of Springfield hosting annual Veterans Day parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs is inviting the Springfield community to celebrate and honor Illinois veterans at the 10th Annual Veterans Day Parade. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on November 11, at 11th street, and go down Capitol Ave. to the Capitol...
Family and friends gather for Hunter Drew's visitation
GIRARD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Monday was the visitation for the three-year-old central Illinois boy who was killed this month. Hunter Lee Drew died on Oct. 20 in Macoupin County. Ashley Bottoms, 33, was charged in connection with his death. The visitation for Huner was from 4 p.m. to 7...
Residents participate in downtown Springfield Halloween events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Downtown Springfield was filled with the spookiest costumes Springfield has to offer. The governor's mansion and the Old State Capitol hosted their trick-or-treating events for the community on Saturday. Organizers say it was great to get people out and about to interact with each other...
Curbside branch pick-up begins November 7
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield's next curbside branch pick-up will begin November 7 in the Northwest Quadrant. This is the fourth pick-up of 2022. Branches must be placed curbside by 7:00 a.m. on Monday, November 7. Week of November 7. Northwest Quadrant – the area north of South Grand...
Taylorville Police accepting applications for Kids, Cops and Christmas program
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville Police Benevolent and Protection Association is now accepting applications for families to participate in the annual Kids, Cops, and Christmas Program. The event is open to children under 13, living in Christian County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. To sign up for the event,...
