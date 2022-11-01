ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

2022 Memphis Housing Summit focuses on affordable housing options

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cost of rent keeps going up, but salaries seem to stay the same. Wednesday housing leaders from across the country came together in Memphis to find solutions. Memphians are spending on average nearly $1100 a month on 2-bedroom rentals according to rent.com. The troubled Tillman...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

City frustrated with pace of Peppertree progress

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Problems at the Peppertree Apartment Complex in Whitehaven were once again brought to Environmental Court Wednesday. Attorneys on the city of Memphis’ side weren’t pleased with what they saw in what was supposed to be a plan to fix things like structural issues at the complex.   “They don’t have any cost estimates. As […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis area could look to Ford for housing investment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South governments should work to engage Ford in helping increase quality, affordable housing, according to experts speaking at Wednesday’s State of Memphis Housing Summit. Ford has announced plans to hire nearly 6,000 people at its new Blue Oval City plant in Haywood County. It’s an exciting time for Memphis and presents an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Audobon Park advocates agree with Memphis' reworked plans for renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' multi-million dollar plan to renovate Audubon Park initially received some backlash. A group called “Saving Audubon Park” expressed concerns over saving some of the park’s green space. Tuesday, both "Saving Audubon Park” and the city agreed on a reworked plan. “Once...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Lawsuit filed against West Memphis mayor for ‘racial discrimination’

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - An ex-civil engineer for the city is suing the mayor of West Memphis after she said she was fired for refusing to “only hire black people.”. Attorneys Luther Sutter and Lucien Gillham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Hicks against Mayor Marco McClendon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for violating state and federal constitutional rights.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
localmemphis.com

Millington prepares infrastructure for nearly $1 billion in projects

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — After losing one of it’s most defining features almost 30 years ago, one Mid-South community is trying to revitalize its community. The Millington Master Plan outlines almost $1 billion in projects for the city over the next several years, something city leadership says the community will be able to handle.
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Salvation Army Angel Tree adoption

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s Salvation Army Angel Tree time again and you can help a child or senior in need by adopting an angel. If you’re interested in making sure a child or senior has a happy Christmas this year, you can visit angeltreememphis.org. Gifts can be shipped to or dropped off at 696 Jackson […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ride of Tears hosts community prayer for child gun violence victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community leaders will come together Wednesday to honor children who were killed in Memphis. The memorial event raises awareness about gun violence in the city. The prayer event outside Memphis City Hall will be hosted by the Ride of Tears Organization. The Memphis-area group organizes a...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment

Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1,  which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

COGIC moves to give back on the way back

There is great cause for early celebration as Bishop Brandon Porter, Greater Community Temple, and the International Church of God in Christ, prepare for the largest “Christmas in November” event ever sponsored. After convening in St. Louis for the past 11 years, the Church of God in Christ...
MEMPHIS, TN

