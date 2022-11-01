Read full article on original website
Memphis Housing Summit addresses rising rents, lack of affordable units being built to meet the need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday, the 4th annual State of Memphis Housing Summit reinforced the issue of local renters at risk of being priced out of the market, and for good reason. According to the Zumper National Rent Report, rent in October went up 11% on average for one-bedroom apartments...
actionnews5.com
2022 Memphis Housing Summit focuses on affordable housing options
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cost of rent keeps going up, but salaries seem to stay the same. Wednesday housing leaders from across the country came together in Memphis to find solutions. Memphians are spending on average nearly $1100 a month on 2-bedroom rentals according to rent.com. The troubled Tillman...
actionnews5.com
$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
Local leaders to address rising rent costs and more at Memphis housing summit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The housing market in Memphis is facing several challenges, from high rent to landlord troubles to blight in several neighborhoods. Today, local leaders are expected to address those problems and more at the 4th Annual State of Memphis Housing Summit. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will meet...
City frustrated with pace of Peppertree progress
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Problems at the Peppertree Apartment Complex in Whitehaven were once again brought to Environmental Court Wednesday. Attorneys on the city of Memphis’ side weren’t pleased with what they saw in what was supposed to be a plan to fix things like structural issues at the complex. “They don’t have any cost estimates. As […]
Get help with expungement, child support, jobs, and more Saturday in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn is hosting another expungement clinic – her 18th – Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church at 2237 S Parkway E in Memphis. Expungement allows...
Memphis area could look to Ford for housing investment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South governments should work to engage Ford in helping increase quality, affordable housing, according to experts speaking at Wednesday’s State of Memphis Housing Summit. Ford has announced plans to hire nearly 6,000 people at its new Blue Oval City plant in Haywood County. It’s an exciting time for Memphis and presents an […]
Mid-South Food Bank launches new campaign to fight food insecurity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to Feeding America, more than 34 million Americans are facing food insecurity, and unfortunately, Memphis has more than its share. From inflation to the pandemic, many went to food banks in their time of need. “It has changed dramatically,” said Chad Finley, Mid-South Food Bank...
Local leaders explore options to improve conditions at 201 Poplar with mental health resources
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioners continue to explore options to improve conditions and provide resources at 201 Poplar in Downtown Memphis. One commissioner is looking at solutions for improving mental health resources inside the jail. Commissioner Charlie Caswell said there a lot of issues at 201. “We have...
localmemphis.com
Audobon Park advocates agree with Memphis' reworked plans for renovations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' multi-million dollar plan to renovate Audubon Park initially received some backlash. A group called “Saving Audubon Park” expressed concerns over saving some of the park’s green space. Tuesday, both "Saving Audubon Park” and the city agreed on a reworked plan. “Once...
actionnews5.com
Lawsuit filed against West Memphis mayor for ‘racial discrimination’
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - An ex-civil engineer for the city is suing the mayor of West Memphis after she said she was fired for refusing to “only hire black people.”. Attorneys Luther Sutter and Lucien Gillham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Hicks against Mayor Marco McClendon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for violating state and federal constitutional rights.
UCAN turns focus to bullying prevention after Memphis man's suicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bullying has long been an issue in our community whether physical, verbal, or social. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five high school students were bullied within the last year. That is just high school. In the past, we’ve introduced you...
Memphis mom recounts her 11-month-old child crawling out of daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a 11-month-old baby said her child crawled outside of a daycare before being discovered by a man at a gas station nearby. “A lady was there and she said, ‘No, take a picture first before you go ahead and get this,’” said Amber Giles, the mother.
localmemphis.com
Millington prepares infrastructure for nearly $1 billion in projects
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — After losing one of it’s most defining features almost 30 years ago, one Mid-South community is trying to revitalize its community. The Millington Master Plan outlines almost $1 billion in projects for the city over the next several years, something city leadership says the community will be able to handle.
localmemphis.com
Ransom: When will the bickering between Halbert and county government end?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County commissioners all but demanded Wanda Halbert open a new clerk's office on Riverdale Road Monday to help relieve some of the unforgivable long wait times car owners have been enduring all year. They even passed a resolution earlier...
Salvation Army Angel Tree adoption
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s Salvation Army Angel Tree time again and you can help a child or senior in need by adopting an angel. If you’re interested in making sure a child or senior has a happy Christmas this year, you can visit angeltreememphis.org. Gifts can be shipped to or dropped off at 696 Jackson […]
actionnews5.com
Ride of Tears hosts community prayer for child gun violence victims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community leaders will come together Wednesday to honor children who were killed in Memphis. The memorial event raises awareness about gun violence in the city. The prayer event outside Memphis City Hall will be hosted by the Ride of Tears Organization. The Memphis-area group organizes a...
Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment
Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1, which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
tri-statedefender.com
COGIC moves to give back on the way back
There is great cause for early celebration as Bishop Brandon Porter, Greater Community Temple, and the International Church of God in Christ, prepare for the largest “Christmas in November” event ever sponsored. After convening in St. Louis for the past 11 years, the Church of God in Christ...
‘It’s crushing’: Diesel fuel prices drive up cost of goods in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A diesel fuel shortage across the United States continues to drive up the cost of goods and groceries in Memphis. “It’s crushing,” said Marcus Campbell, a driver from Jacksonville Florida. “(Prices) are high. I can say it’s affecting my company really bad right now.”
