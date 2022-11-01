Read full article on original website
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Remember Those Preschool Mask Raids? Regulators Dropped the Charges
Earlier this year, regulators simultaneously raided three locations of a local preschool chain, which openly acknowledged it wasn’t following the state’s mask mandate. They separated students from teachers and interviewed children as young as one years old – even though the preschools’ owners had already admitted they weren’t masking kids.
kusi.com
Councilmember John McCann, candidate for Chula Vista Mayor
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Councilmember John McCann is a lifelong Chula Vista resident, Iraq War veteran, and small business owner. He is currently a Mayoral candidate for the city of Chula Vista. McCann joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss is candidacy and the role of Mayor.
KPBS
It pays to be a poll worker in San Diego County
There are nearly 2 million registered voters in San Diego county and on Nov. 8 poll workers will be available to assist voters at every voting location. Last year beginning in October, San Diego County implemented the vote center model. Instead of having one day to vote at a specific location, voters can now go to any of the 218 vote centers over the course of 10 days.
Chula Vista approves annexing county land, still needs county commission approval
Chula Vista City Council considered annexing 1,869 acres from San Diego County to Chula Vista’s city limits at its meeting Tuesday night.
Poway mayor faces 4 opponents in Nov. election
Steve Vaus is seeking a third term as Poway's mayor.
times-advocate.com
City report says Garcia should not have used police uniform in ads
A report issued by a law firm the city hired to investigate election complaints last week found that city council candidate Joe Garcia should not have used a photo of himself in an Escondido police uniform on his campaign website or on flyers and door hangers distributed by his campaign. It says that in doing so Garcia violated Government Code section 3206.
kusi.com
Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
Former Discovery Park renamed 'Kumeyaay Park of Chula Vista'
SAN DIEGO — Another local city is looking to right the wrongs from our nation's history. A Christopher Columbus statue was permanently removed from a park in Chula Vista last year and the Chula Vista City Council voted Tuesday night to re-name the park all together. It was one...
NBC San Diego
SDUSD Board President Calls for Lead Testing for Students Near Police Gun Range
San Diego Unified Board of Education President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, Ph.D. says she’s been asking the City of San Diego to shut down the police department’s outdoor gun range in the Fairmount Park neighborhood for years. Like many, she believes the sound of gunfire is harmful for children there and in the nearby Mt. Hope neighborhood.
northcountydailystar.com
Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations San Marcos
San Marcos, CA -On October 27, 2022, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSD), along with agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and two minor decoys conducted Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations at various locations in the City of San Marcos. During the...
KPBS
San Diego hospital’s program ensures no one dies alone
In La Mesa one hospital has revived a program that provides comfort and support to those who have no one else. “The mission statement is no one dies alone,” said Andrew Griffice, clinical chaplain at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. Griffice and a team of volunteers are ready...
La Jolla's bluffside 'secret swing' is mysteriously replaced soon after being mysteriously removed
As quickly and mysteriously as the "secret swing" in La Jolla was removed, it has been reinstated.
northcountydailystar.com
City of Vista To Host World’s Largest Job Fair November 16 & 17
The City of Vista is partnering with the Vista Chamber of Commerce, the San Diego Workforce Partnership, and the businesses in the Vista Business Park to create an exciting opportunity for Vista businesses to hire new employees. The job fair will take place at participating business locations in the Vista Business Park, located in southeast Vista.
NBC San Diego
Several SDG&E Customers Impacted by Power Outages Around San Diego County
Nearly 1,000 customers were without power due to several outages across San Diego County that were first reported on Wednesday, according to San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E). Residents in Sorrento, Kensington, Clairemont and nearly a dozen other communities in San Diego experienced outages that lasted from Wednesday to early...
Carlsbad Desalination Plant Hits Milestone: 100 Billion Gallons Served
The Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant has served more than 100 billion gallons of water over the past seven years — a milestone reached in late October, the San Diego County Water Authority and plant owners announced Tuesday. The plant, which produces 50 million gallons of...
UCSD Guardian
35,000 to 56,000 New Homes are Proposed to be Built in University City
A new proposal from the University City Planning Department shows that University City is projected to add/build 35,000 to 56,000 new houses in the upcoming decades — a 215% increase in housing density. This update to the University Community Plan Project will primarily focus on increasing residential density in the Nobel Drive area, La Jolla Village Square, UTC, and shopping areas in Northern and Southern La Jolla.
California County Declares 'Health Emergency'
These viruses are rapidly spreading throughout the region.
SD County Notifies Public of Tuberculosis Exposure at 2 High Schools
San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency is working with school districts after it was revealed that two local high schools were sites of tuberculosis infections, officials said Wednesday. The agency is collaborating with the San Diego Unified School District and the Sweetwater Union School District to notify...
NBC San Diego
Jury in San Diego Rules in Navy's Favor in Racial Discrimination Suit
A white engineer who alleged he was racially discriminated against by the Navy when he was passed over for a promotion in favor of a Hispanic applicant lost a discrimination lawsuit in San Diego federal court, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. A federal jury returned a unanimous verdict in...
UCSD Guardian
Students Protest Against AS Measure to Cut The Budget of the Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion
After a UC San Diego professor was recorded saying racist vitriol against unidentified Latino workers, students gathered at last week’s A.S. Council Meeting to protest against a measure to cut the A.S. Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) budget. At the A.S. meeting last Wednesday, Oct. 19, a...
